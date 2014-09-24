Edition:
United Kingdom
Pictures | Thu Sep 25, 2014 | 12:50am BST

Fleeing the Islamic State

Kurdish Syrian refugees wait for transport during a sand storm on the Turkish-Syrian border near the southeastern town of Suruc in Sanliurfa province, September 24, 2014. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

Kurdish Syrian refugees wait for transport during a sand storm on the Turkish-Syrian border near the southeastern town of Suruc in Sanliurfa province, September 24, 2014. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

Thursday, September 25, 2014
Kurdish Syrian refugees wait for transport during a sand storm on the Turkish-Syrian border near the southeastern town of Suruc in Sanliurfa province, September 24, 2014. REUTERS/Murad Sezer
Close
1 / 30
A Turkish soldier watches the Turkish-Syrian border near the southeastern town of Suruc in Sanliurfa province, September 24, 2014. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

A Turkish soldier watches the Turkish-Syrian border near the southeastern town of Suruc in Sanliurfa province, September 24, 2014. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

Thursday, September 25, 2014
A Turkish soldier watches the Turkish-Syrian border near the southeastern town of Suruc in Sanliurfa province, September 24, 2014. REUTERS/Murad Sezer
Close
2 / 30
Kurdish Syrian refugees sit in a truck at the Turkish-Syrian border near the southeastern town of Suruc in Sanliurfa province, September 24, 2014. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

Kurdish Syrian refugees sit in a truck at the Turkish-Syrian border near the southeastern town of Suruc in Sanliurfa province, September 24, 2014. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

Thursday, September 25, 2014
Kurdish Syrian refugees sit in a truck at the Turkish-Syrian border near the southeastern town of Suruc in Sanliurfa province, September 24, 2014. REUTERS/Murad Sezer
Close
3 / 30
Syrians, fearing further U.S. air strikes, board a bus crossing to Turkey at the Syrian border crossing of Bab al-Hawa at the Syrian-Turkish border in Idlib Governorate September 23, 2014. REUTERS/Ammar Abdullah

Syrians, fearing further U.S. air strikes, board a bus crossing to Turkey at the Syrian border crossing of Bab al-Hawa at the Syrian-Turkish border in Idlib Governorate September 23, 2014. REUTERS/Ammar Abdullah

Thursday, September 25, 2014
Syrians, fearing further U.S. air strikes, board a bus crossing to Turkey at the Syrian border crossing of Bab al-Hawa at the Syrian-Turkish border in Idlib Governorate September 23, 2014. REUTERS/Ammar Abdullah
Close
4 / 30
Syrian Kurdish refugees gather on the Turkish-Syrian border near the southeastern town of Suruc in Sanliurfa province, September 24, 2014. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

Syrian Kurdish refugees gather on the Turkish-Syrian border near the southeastern town of Suruc in Sanliurfa province, September 24, 2014. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

Thursday, September 25, 2014
Syrian Kurdish refugees gather on the Turkish-Syrian border near the southeastern town of Suruc in Sanliurfa province, September 24, 2014. REUTERS/Murad Sezer
Close
5 / 30
Syrian Kurds wait at Mursitpinar border crossing to return to their homes in the Syrian city of Kobani, on the Turkish-Syrian border near the southeastern Turkish town of Suruc in Sanliurfa province, September 24, 2014. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

Syrian Kurds wait at Mursitpinar border crossing to return to their homes in the Syrian city of Kobani, on the Turkish-Syrian border near the southeastern Turkish town of Suruc in Sanliurfa province, September 24, 2014. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

Thursday, September 25, 2014
Syrian Kurds wait at Mursitpinar border crossing to return to their homes in the Syrian city of Kobani, on the Turkish-Syrian border near the southeastern Turkish town of Suruc in Sanliurfa province, September 24, 2014. REUTERS/Murad Sezer
Close
6 / 30
Kurdish Syrian refugees load their belongings on a truck during a sand storm on the Turkish-Syrian border near the southeastern town of Suruc in Sanliurfa province, September 24, 2014. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

Kurdish Syrian refugees load their belongings on a truck during a sand storm on the Turkish-Syrian border near the southeastern town of Suruc in Sanliurfa province, September 24, 2014. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

Thursday, September 25, 2014
Kurdish Syrian refugees load their belongings on a truck during a sand storm on the Turkish-Syrian border near the southeastern town of Suruc in Sanliurfa province, September 24, 2014. REUTERS/Murad Sezer
Close
7 / 30
Syrian Kurds wait at Mursitpinar border crossing to return to their homes in the Syrian city of Kobani, on the Turkish-Syrian border near the southeastern Turkish town of Suruc in Sanliurfa province, September 24, 2014. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

Syrian Kurds wait at Mursitpinar border crossing to return to their homes in the Syrian city of Kobani, on the Turkish-Syrian border near the southeastern Turkish town of Suruc in Sanliurfa province, September 24, 2014. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

Thursday, September 25, 2014
Syrian Kurds wait at Mursitpinar border crossing to return to their homes in the Syrian city of Kobani, on the Turkish-Syrian border near the southeastern Turkish town of Suruc in Sanliurfa province, September 24, 2014. REUTERS/Murad Sezer
Close
8 / 30
Kurdish Syrian refugees walk on the Turkish-Syrian border near the southeastern town of Suruc in Sanliurfa province, September 24, 2014. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

Kurdish Syrian refugees walk on the Turkish-Syrian border near the southeastern town of Suruc in Sanliurfa province, September 24, 2014. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

Thursday, September 25, 2014
Kurdish Syrian refugees walk on the Turkish-Syrian border near the southeastern town of Suruc in Sanliurfa province, September 24, 2014. REUTERS/Murad Sezer
Close
9 / 30
Syrian Kurds wait at Mursitpinar border crossing to return to their homes in the Syrian city of Kobani, on the Turkish-Syrian border near the southeastern Turkish town of Suruc in Sanliurfa province, September 24, 2014. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

Syrian Kurds wait at Mursitpinar border crossing to return to their homes in the Syrian city of Kobani, on the Turkish-Syrian border near the southeastern Turkish town of Suruc in Sanliurfa province, September 24, 2014. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

Thursday, September 25, 2014
Syrian Kurds wait at Mursitpinar border crossing to return to their homes in the Syrian city of Kobani, on the Turkish-Syrian border near the southeastern Turkish town of Suruc in Sanliurfa province, September 24, 2014. REUTERS/Murad Sezer
Close
10 / 30
A Syrian Kurdish woman carries her belongings after crossing into Turkey near the southeastern town of Suruc in Sanliurfa province September 22, 2014. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

A Syrian Kurdish woman carries her belongings after crossing into Turkey near the southeastern town of Suruc in Sanliurfa province September 22, 2014. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

Thursday, September 25, 2014
A Syrian Kurdish woman carries her belongings after crossing into Turkey near the southeastern town of Suruc in Sanliurfa province September 22, 2014. REUTERS/Murad Sezer
Close
11 / 30
A Syrian Kurdish refugee sleeps on the ground just outside the border fence on the Turkish-Syrian border, near the town of Suruc in Sanliurfa province September 23, 2014. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

A Syrian Kurdish refugee sleeps on the ground just outside the border fence on the Turkish-Syrian border, near the town of Suruc in Sanliurfa province September 23, 2014. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

Thursday, September 25, 2014
A Syrian Kurdish refugee sleeps on the ground just outside the border fence on the Turkish-Syrian border, near the town of Suruc in Sanliurfa province September 23, 2014. REUTERS/Murad Sezer
Close
12 / 30
A Syrian Kurdish refugee child is lifted over barriers as Syrian refugees cross into Turkey near the southeastern town of Suruc in Sanliurfa province September 22, 2014. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

A Syrian Kurdish refugee child is lifted over barriers as Syrian refugees cross into Turkey near the southeastern town of Suruc in Sanliurfa province September 22, 2014. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

Thursday, September 25, 2014
A Syrian Kurdish refugee child is lifted over barriers as Syrian refugees cross into Turkey near the southeastern town of Suruc in Sanliurfa province September 22, 2014. REUTERS/Murad Sezer
Close
13 / 30
Syrian Kurdish refugees carry their belongings after crossing the Syrian-Turkish border, near the southeastern town of Suruc in Sanliurfa province September 23, 2014. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

Syrian Kurdish refugees carry their belongings after crossing the Syrian-Turkish border, near the southeastern town of Suruc in Sanliurfa province September 23, 2014. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

Thursday, September 25, 2014
Syrian Kurdish refugees carry their belongings after crossing the Syrian-Turkish border, near the southeastern town of Suruc in Sanliurfa province September 23, 2014. REUTERS/Murad Sezer
Close
14 / 30
A young Syrian Kurdish refugee boy carries an infant after crossing the Syrian-Turkish border, near the southeastern town of Suruc in Sanliurfa province September 23, 2014. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

A young Syrian Kurdish refugee boy carries an infant after crossing the Syrian-Turkish border, near the southeastern town of Suruc in Sanliurfa province September 23, 2014. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

Thursday, September 25, 2014
A young Syrian Kurdish refugee boy carries an infant after crossing the Syrian-Turkish border, near the southeastern town of Suruc in Sanliurfa province September 23, 2014. REUTERS/Murad Sezer
Close
15 / 30
Syrian Kurdish refugees carry their belongings after crossing the Syrian-Turkish border, near the southeastern town of Suruc in Sanliurfa province September 23, 2014. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

Syrian Kurdish refugees carry their belongings after crossing the Syrian-Turkish border, near the southeastern town of Suruc in Sanliurfa province September 23, 2014. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

Thursday, September 25, 2014
Syrian Kurdish refugees carry their belongings after crossing the Syrian-Turkish border, near the southeastern town of Suruc in Sanliurfa province September 23, 2014. REUTERS/Murad Sezer
Close
16 / 30
Syrian Kurds walk after crossing into Turkey at the Turkish-Syrian border, near the southeastern town of Suruc in Sanliurfa province, September 20, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

Syrian Kurds walk after crossing into Turkey at the Turkish-Syrian border, near the southeastern town of Suruc in Sanliurfa province, September 20, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

Thursday, September 25, 2014
Syrian Kurds walk after crossing into Turkey at the Turkish-Syrian border, near the southeastern town of Suruc in Sanliurfa province, September 20, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
17 / 30
Turkish Kurdish protesters clash with Turkish security forces during a pro-Kurdish protest near the southeastern town of Suruc in Sanliurfa province September 22, 2014. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

Turkish Kurdish protesters clash with Turkish security forces during a pro-Kurdish protest near the southeastern town of Suruc in Sanliurfa province September 22, 2014. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

Thursday, September 25, 2014
Turkish Kurdish protesters clash with Turkish security forces during a pro-Kurdish protest near the southeastern town of Suruc in Sanliurfa province September 22, 2014. REUTERS/Murad Sezer
Close
18 / 30
A Turkish soldier stands guard as Syrian Kurds cross the border fence into Turkey near the southeastern town of Suruc in Sanliurfa province, September 19, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

A Turkish soldier stands guard as Syrian Kurds cross the border fence into Turkey near the southeastern town of Suruc in Sanliurfa province, September 19, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

Thursday, September 25, 2014
A Turkish soldier stands guard as Syrian Kurds cross the border fence into Turkey near the southeastern town of Suruc in Sanliurfa province, September 19, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
19 / 30
A Turkish soldier sits on the Turkish-Syrian border near the southeastern town of Suruc in Sanliurfa province September 22, 2014. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

A Turkish soldier sits on the Turkish-Syrian border near the southeastern town of Suruc in Sanliurfa province September 22, 2014. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

Thursday, September 25, 2014
A Turkish soldier sits on the Turkish-Syrian border near the southeastern town of Suruc in Sanliurfa province September 22, 2014. REUTERS/Murad Sezer
Close
20 / 30
Turkish soldiers stand guard as Syrian Kurds cross the border fence into Turkey near the southeastern town of Suruc in Sanliurfa province, September 19, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

Turkish soldiers stand guard as Syrian Kurds cross the border fence into Turkey near the southeastern town of Suruc in Sanliurfa province, September 19, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

Thursday, September 25, 2014
Turkish soldiers stand guard as Syrian Kurds cross the border fence into Turkey near the southeastern town of Suruc in Sanliurfa province, September 19, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
21 / 30
A newly arrived Syrian Kurdish refugee sits with belongings in a field after crossing into Turkey near the southeastern town of Suruc in Sanliurfa province September 22, 2014. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

A newly arrived Syrian Kurdish refugee sits with belongings in a field after crossing into Turkey near the southeastern town of Suruc in Sanliurfa province September 22, 2014. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

Thursday, September 25, 2014
A newly arrived Syrian Kurdish refugee sits with belongings in a field after crossing into Turkey near the southeastern town of Suruc in Sanliurfa province September 22, 2014. REUTERS/Murad Sezer
Close
22 / 30
A Syrian boy who sustained injuries in a mine blast receives first aid from Turkish medics in the Turkish side of the border near the southeastern town of Suruc in Sanliurfa province September 22, 2014. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

A Syrian boy who sustained injuries in a mine blast receives first aid from Turkish medics in the Turkish side of the border near the southeastern town of Suruc in Sanliurfa province September 22, 2014. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

Thursday, September 25, 2014
A Syrian boy who sustained injuries in a mine blast receives first aid from Turkish medics in the Turkish side of the border near the southeastern town of Suruc in Sanliurfa province September 22, 2014. REUTERS/Murad Sezer
Close
23 / 30
Turkish policemen and soldiers walk as Syrian Kurds wait behind the border fence to cross into Turkey near the southeastern town of Suruc in Sanliurfa province, September 19, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

Turkish policemen and soldiers walk as Syrian Kurds wait behind the border fence to cross into Turkey near the southeastern town of Suruc in Sanliurfa province, September 19, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

Thursday, September 25, 2014
Turkish policemen and soldiers walk as Syrian Kurds wait behind the border fence to cross into Turkey near the southeastern town of Suruc in Sanliurfa province, September 19, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
24 / 30
Newly arrived Syrian Kurdish refugees wait on the back of a truck near the southeastern town of Suruc in Sanliurfa province September 22, 2014. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

Newly arrived Syrian Kurdish refugees wait on the back of a truck near the southeastern town of Suruc in Sanliurfa province September 22, 2014. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

Thursday, September 25, 2014
Newly arrived Syrian Kurdish refugees wait on the back of a truck near the southeastern town of Suruc in Sanliurfa province September 22, 2014. REUTERS/Murad Sezer
Close
25 / 30
A Turkish soldier stands guard as Syrian Kurds wait behind the border fence to cross into Turkey near the southeastern town of Suruc in Sanliurfa province, September 19, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

A Turkish soldier stands guard as Syrian Kurds wait behind the border fence to cross into Turkey near the southeastern town of Suruc in Sanliurfa province, September 19, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

Thursday, September 25, 2014
A Turkish soldier stands guard as Syrian Kurds wait behind the border fence to cross into Turkey near the southeastern town of Suruc in Sanliurfa province, September 19, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
26 / 30
Turkish security forces stand guard as Syrians wait behind the border fences near the southeastern town of Suruc in Sanliurfa province, September 18, 2014. REUTERS/Kadir Celikcan

Turkish security forces stand guard as Syrians wait behind the border fences near the southeastern town of Suruc in Sanliurfa province, September 18, 2014. REUTERS/Kadir Celikcan

Thursday, September 25, 2014
Turkish security forces stand guard as Syrians wait behind the border fences near the southeastern town of Suruc in Sanliurfa province, September 18, 2014. REUTERS/Kadir Celikcan
Close
27 / 30
A Turkish soldier helps Syrian Kurds with their luggage after they crossed into Turkey, at the Turkish-Syrian border near the southeastern town of Suruc in Sanliurfa province, September 20, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

A Turkish soldier helps Syrian Kurds with their luggage after they crossed into Turkey, at the Turkish-Syrian border near the southeastern town of Suruc in Sanliurfa province, September 20, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

Thursday, September 25, 2014
A Turkish soldier helps Syrian Kurds with their luggage after they crossed into Turkey, at the Turkish-Syrian border near the southeastern town of Suruc in Sanliurfa province, September 20, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
28 / 30
Syrian Kurds with their livestock wait behind a border fence near the southeastern town of Suruc in Sanliurfa province September 22, 2014. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

Syrian Kurds with their livestock wait behind a border fence near the southeastern town of Suruc in Sanliurfa province September 22, 2014. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

Thursday, September 25, 2014
Syrian Kurds with their livestock wait behind a border fence near the southeastern town of Suruc in Sanliurfa province September 22, 2014. REUTERS/Murad Sezer
Close
29 / 30
Turkish soldiers stand guard as Syrians wait behind the border fences near the southeastern town of Suruc in Sanliurfa province, September 18, 2014. REUTERS/Kadir Celikcan

Turkish soldiers stand guard as Syrians wait behind the border fences near the southeastern town of Suruc in Sanliurfa province, September 18, 2014. REUTERS/Kadir Celikcan

Thursday, September 25, 2014
Turkish soldiers stand guard as Syrians wait behind the border fences near the southeastern town of Suruc in Sanliurfa province, September 18, 2014. REUTERS/Kadir Celikcan
Close
30 / 30
View Again
View Next
Along the Ukraine border

Along the Ukraine border

Next Slideshows

Along the Ukraine border

Along the Ukraine border

The ongoing conflict in east Ukraine.

24 Sep 2014
Midnight in Gaza

Midnight in Gaza

Life after the sun goes down in Gaza.

23 Sep 2014
In the oil sands

In the oil sands

Reuters photographer Todd Korol examines the oil sands industry in Alberta.

23 Sep 2014
Fighting California`s King Fire

Fighting California`s King Fire

Crews continue to battle the massive California wildfire.

23 Sep 2014

MORE IN PICTURES

Garcia wins Masters Green Jacket

Garcia wins Masters Green Jacket

Spain's Sergio Garcia ended nearly two decades of major disappointment when he beat England's Justin Rose in a playoff to win the U.S. Masters at Augusta.

Cherry blossoms of Japan

Cherry blossoms of Japan

Crowds of tourists and residents flock to parks to enjoy the cherry blossoms marking the start of spring.

First 100 days of Trump

First 100 days of Trump

Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Truck drives into crowd in Sweden

Truck drives into crowd in Sweden

At least three people were killed when a truck drove into a crowd on a shopping street and crashed into a department store in central Stockholm.

Xi and Trump come face-to-face

Xi and Trump come face-to-face

President Donald Trump holds his first meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping, as Trump faces pressure to achieve trade concessions from China and prevent a crisis with North Korea from spiraling out of control.

Grand National style

Grand National style

Racegoers dress up for the Grand National at Aintree Racecourse.

U.S. missile strike on Syria

U.S. missile strike on Syria

The United States fires dozens of cruise missiles at a Syrian airbase from which it said a deadly chemical weapons attack was launched.

Russian forces in Syria

Russian forces in Syria

Russia joined the war on Assad's behalf in 2015, an action that decisively turned the momentum of the conflict in the Syrian government's favor.

Newer Slideshows Older Slideshows

Trending Collections

Pictures