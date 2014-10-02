Edition:
Fleeing the Islamic State

Syrian Kurdish refugees shield themselves from rain after crossing into Turkey from the Syrian border town Kobani, near the southeastern Turkish town of Suruc in Sanliurfa province October 2, 2014. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

Thursday, October 02, 2014
A newly-arrived Syrian Kurdish refugee walks with her belongings after crossing into Turkey from the Syrian border town Kobani, near the southeastern Turkish town of Suruc in Sanliurfa province October 2, 2014. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

Thursday, October 02, 2014
Syrian Kurdish refugee children play in the rain after crossing into Turkey from the Syrian border town Kobani, near the southeastern Turkish town of Suruc in Sanliurfa province October 2, 2014. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

Thursday, October 02, 2014
Mohammad Osman, a 100-year old Syrian Kurdish refugee man, waits for transportation after crossing into Turkey near the southeastern Turkish town of Suruc in Sanliurfa province October 1, 2014. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

Thursday, October 02, 2014
A Syrian Kurdish girl falls asleep in her mother's arms as they wait for tranportation after crossing into Turkey near the southeastern Turkish town of Suruc in Sanliurfa province September 30, 2014. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

Thursday, October 02, 2014
A Syrian Kurdish refugee woman waits for transportation after crossing into Turkey from the Syrian border town Kobani, near the southeastern Turkish town of Suruc in Sanliurfa province October 2, 2014. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

Thursday, October 02, 2014
A boy delivers water to Syrian Kurdish refugees at a temporary refugee camp which is set up by local municipality, in the southeastern Turkish town of Suruc in Sanliurfa province October 2, 2014. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

Thursday, October 02, 2014
Syrian Kurdish refugee children wait inside a temporary medical facility after crossing into Turkey near the southeastern Turkish town of Suruc in Sanliurfa province October 1, 2014. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

Thursday, October 02, 2014
Syrian Kurdish refugees ride on a motorcycle after crossing into Turkey from the Syrian border town Kobani, near the southeastern Turkish town of Suruc in Sanliurfa province October 2, 2014. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

Thursday, October 02, 2014
A Syrian Kurdish refugee boy stands behind security fences after crossing into Turkey near the southeastern Turkish town of Suruc in Sanliurfa province September 30, 2014. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

Thursday, October 02, 2014
Syrian Kurdish refugees cover themselves from rain after crossing into Turkey from the Syrian border town Kobani, near the southeastern Turkish town of Suruc in Sanliurfa province October 2, 2014. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

Thursday, October 02, 2014
An elderly Syrian Kurdish refugee woman is carried by a man after crossing into Turkey from the Syrian border town Kobani, near the southeastern Turkish town of Suruc in Sanliurfa province October 2, 2014. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

Thursday, October 02, 2014
A Syrian Kurdish refugee woman with her daughter wait for transportation after crossing into Turkey from the Syrian border town Kobani, near the southeastern Turkish town of Suruc in Sanliurfa province October 2, 2014. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

Thursday, October 02, 2014
Syrian Kurdish refugees cover themselves from rain after crossing into Turkey from the Syrian border town Kobani, near the southeastern Turkish town of Suruc in Sanliurfa province October 2, 2014. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

Thursday, October 02, 2014
Syrian Kurdish refugees cover themselves from rain after crossing into Turkey from the Syrian border town Kobani, near the southeastern Turkish town of Suruc in Sanliurfa province October 2, 2014. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

Thursday, October 02, 2014
Syrian Kurdish refugees shield themselves from rain after crossing into Turkey from the Syrian border town Kobani, near the southeastern Turkish town of Suruc in Sanliurfa province October 2, 2014.REUTERS/Murad Sezer

Thursday, October 02, 2014
Syrian Kurdish refugees shield themselves from rain after crossing into Turkey from the Syrian border town Kobani, near the southeastern Turkish town of Suruc in Sanliurfa province October 2, 2014. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

Thursday, October 02, 2014
An elderly Syrian Kurdish refugee woman sits with her belongings after crossing into Turkey from the Syrian border town Kobani, near the southeastern Turkish town of Suruc in Sanliurfa province October 2, 2014. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

Thursday, October 02, 2014
Syrian Kurdish refugees wait behind the fences to cross into Turkey from the Syrian border town Kobani, near the southeastern Turkish town of Suruc in Sanliurfa province October 2, 2014. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

Thursday, October 02, 2014
Rula, an eight-year-old Syrian Kurdish refugee girl holding her three-month-old brother Ciwan, waits for transportation after crossing into Turkey near the southeastern Turkish town of Suruc in Sanliurfa province October 1, 2014. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

Thursday, October 02, 2014
Syrian Kurds wait to cross into Turkey with their vehicles near the southeastern Turkish town of Suruc in Sanliurfa province September 30, 2014. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

Thursday, October 02, 2014
A Turkish soldier carries a Syrian Kurdish refugee baby from the Syrian border town Kobani, near the southeastern Turkish town of Suruc in Sanliurfa province October 2, 2014. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

Thursday, October 02, 2014
