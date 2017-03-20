Edition:
United Kingdom
Pictures | Mon Mar 20, 2017 | 5:45pm GMT

Fleeing to Canada from the U.S.

A man who claimed to be from Sudan who kept saying "I just want to be safe" is told to stop by a Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) officer telling him "Stop, you are already in Canada" after he illegally crossed the U.S.-Canada border leading into Hemmingford, Quebec, Canada, March 20, 2017. REUTERS/Christinne Muschi

A man who claimed to be from Sudan who kept saying "I just want to be safe" is told to stop by a Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) officer telling him "Stop, you are already in Canada" after he illegally crossed the U.S.-Canada border leading into...more

Reuters / Monday, March 20, 2017
A man who claimed to be from Sudan who kept saying "I just want to be safe" is told to stop by a Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) officer telling him "Stop, you are already in Canada" after he illegally crossed the U.S.-Canada border leading into Hemmingford, Quebec, Canada, March 20, 2017. REUTERS/Christinne Muschi
Close
1 / 26
A young girl carries her doll and suitcase as her family that claimed to be from Turkey are met by Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) officers after they crossed the U.S.-Canada border illegally leading into Hemmingford, Quebec, Canada, March 20, 2017. REUTERS/Christinne Muschi

A young girl carries her doll and suitcase as her family that claimed to be from Turkey are met by Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) officers after they crossed the U.S.-Canada border illegally leading into Hemmingford, Quebec, Canada, March 20,...more

Reuters / Monday, March 20, 2017
A young girl carries her doll and suitcase as her family that claimed to be from Turkey are met by Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) officers after they crossed the U.S.-Canada border illegally leading into Hemmingford, Quebec, Canada, March 20, 2017. REUTERS/Christinne Muschi
Close
2 / 26
A woman walks towards the border to cross into Hemmingford, Quebec from the U.S. after arriving in a taxi with a group that claimed to be from Syria. REUTERS/Dario Ayala

A woman walks towards the border to cross into Hemmingford, Quebec from the U.S. after arriving in a taxi with a group that claimed to be from Syria. REUTERS/Dario Ayala

Reuters / Thursday, March 02, 2017
A woman walks towards the border to cross into Hemmingford, Quebec from the U.S. after arriving in a taxi with a group that claimed to be from Syria. REUTERS/Dario Ayala
Close
3 / 26
A man is met by an RCMP officer after he crossed the U.S.-Canada border illegally leading into Hemmingford, Quebec. REUTERS/Christinne Muschi

A man is met by an RCMP officer after he crossed the U.S.-Canada border illegally leading into Hemmingford, Quebec. REUTERS/Christinne Muschi

Reuters / Monday, March 06, 2017
A man is met by an RCMP officer after he crossed the U.S.-Canada border illegally leading into Hemmingford, Quebec. REUTERS/Christinne Muschi
Close
4 / 26
Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) officers assist a child from a family that claimed to be from Sudan as they walk across the U.S.-Canada border into Hemmingford. REUTERS/Christinne Muschi

Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) officers assist a child from a family that claimed to be from Sudan as they walk across the U.S.-Canada border into Hemmingford. REUTERS/Christinne Muschi

Reuters / Friday, February 17, 2017
Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) officers assist a child from a family that claimed to be from Sudan as they walk across the U.S.-Canada border into Hemmingford. REUTERS/Christinne Muschi
Close
5 / 26
A man from Yemen crosses the U.S.-Canada border into Hemmingford. REUTERS/Christinne Muschi

A man from Yemen crosses the U.S.-Canada border into Hemmingford. REUTERS/Christinne Muschi

Reuters / Tuesday, February 14, 2017
A man from Yemen crosses the U.S.-Canada border into Hemmingford. REUTERS/Christinne Muschi
Close
6 / 26
A group that claimed to be from Eritrea crosses the U.S.-Canada border into Hemmingford, Quebec. Security experts predict more will attempt to enter Canada as the snow melts and the weather warms. REUTERS/Dario Ayala

A group that claimed to be from Eritrea crosses the U.S.-Canada border into Hemmingford, Quebec. Security experts predict more will attempt to enter Canada as the snow melts and the weather warms. REUTERS/Dario Ayala

Reuters / Thursday, March 02, 2017
A group that claimed to be from Eritrea crosses the U.S.-Canada border into Hemmingford, Quebec. Security experts predict more will attempt to enter Canada as the snow melts and the weather warms. REUTERS/Dario Ayala
Close
7 / 26
A family claiming to be from Turkey are met by a Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) officer after they cross the U.S.-Canada border into Hemmingford. REUTERS/Christinne Muschi

A family claiming to be from Turkey are met by a Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) officer after they cross the U.S.-Canada border into Hemmingford. REUTERS/Christinne Muschi

Reuters / Wednesday, February 22, 2017
A family claiming to be from Turkey are met by a Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) officer after they cross the U.S.-Canada border into Hemmingford. REUTERS/Christinne Muschi
Close
8 / 26
A group that claimed to be from Syria is detained by an RCMP officer after they crossed the U.S.-Canada border into Hemmingford, Quebec. REUTERS/Dario Ayala

A group that claimed to be from Syria is detained by an RCMP officer after they crossed the U.S.-Canada border into Hemmingford, Quebec. REUTERS/Dario Ayala

Reuters / Thursday, March 02, 2017
A group that claimed to be from Syria is detained by an RCMP officer after they crossed the U.S.-Canada border into Hemmingford, Quebec. REUTERS/Dario Ayala
Close
9 / 26
A family that claimed to be from Turkey are arrested as they are met by Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) officers after they crossed the U.S.-Canada border illegally leading into Hemmingford. REUTERS/Christinne Muschi

A family that claimed to be from Turkey are arrested as they are met by Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) officers after they crossed the U.S.-Canada border illegally leading into Hemmingford. REUTERS/Christinne Muschi

Reuters / Monday, March 20, 2017
A family that claimed to be from Turkey are arrested as they are met by Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) officers after they crossed the U.S.-Canada border illegally leading into Hemmingford. REUTERS/Christinne Muschi
Close
10 / 26
A young girl holding her doll cries as her family that claimed to be from Turkey are met by Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) officers after they crossed the U.S.-Canada border illegally leading into Hemmingford. REUTERS/Christinne Muschi

A young girl holding her doll cries as her family that claimed to be from Turkey are met by Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) officers after they crossed the U.S.-Canada border illegally leading into Hemmingford. REUTERS/Christinne Muschi

Reuters / Monday, March 20, 2017
A young girl holding her doll cries as her family that claimed to be from Turkey are met by Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) officers after they crossed the U.S.-Canada border illegally leading into Hemmingford. REUTERS/Christinne Muschi
Close
11 / 26
A man who told police that he was from Sudan is taken into custody by a Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) officer after arriving by taxi and walking across the U.S.-Canada border into Hemmingford. REUTERS/Christinne Muschi

A man who told police that he was from Sudan is taken into custody by a Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) officer after arriving by taxi and walking across the U.S.-Canada border into Hemmingford. REUTERS/Christinne Muschi

Reuters / Tuesday, February 14, 2017
A man who told police that he was from Sudan is taken into custody by a Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) officer after arriving by taxi and walking across the U.S.-Canada border into Hemmingford. REUTERS/Christinne Muschi
Close
12 / 26
A woman who told police that she and her family were from Sudan is taken into custody by Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) officers after arriving by taxi and walking across the U.S.-Canada border into Hemmingford. REUTERS/Christinne Muschi

A woman who told police that she and her family were from Sudan is taken into custody by Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) officers after arriving by taxi and walking across the U.S.-Canada border into Hemmingford. REUTERS/Christinne Muschi

Reuters / Tuesday, February 14, 2017
A woman who told police that she and her family were from Sudan is taken into custody by Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) officers after arriving by taxi and walking across the U.S.-Canada border into Hemmingford. REUTERS/Christinne Muschi
Close
13 / 26
A man carries a child as a group that claimed to be from Syria crosses the U.S.-Canada border into Hemmingford, Quebec. As dawn broke Reuters photographer Dario Ayala watched the Royal Canadian Mounted Police arrest a group of five - a man, two women and two children - after they scrambled across a ditch near the Quebec town of Hemmingford, on the border with New York state. The people said they came from Syria. REUTERS/Dario Ayala

A man carries a child as a group that claimed to be from Syria crosses the U.S.-Canada border into Hemmingford, Quebec. As dawn broke Reuters photographer Dario Ayala watched the Royal Canadian Mounted Police arrest a group of five - a man, two women...more

Reuters / Thursday, March 02, 2017
A man carries a child as a group that claimed to be from Syria crosses the U.S.-Canada border into Hemmingford, Quebec. As dawn broke Reuters photographer Dario Ayala watched the Royal Canadian Mounted Police arrest a group of five - a man, two women and two children - after they scrambled across a ditch near the Quebec town of Hemmingford, on the border with New York state. The people said they came from Syria. REUTERS/Dario Ayala
Close
14 / 26
A man who told police he was from Mauritania drops on his knees as he arrives at the U.S.-Canada border into Hemmingford. REUTERS/Christinne Muschi

A man who told police he was from Mauritania drops on his knees as he arrives at the U.S.-Canada border into Hemmingford. REUTERS/Christinne Muschi

Reuters / Tuesday, February 14, 2017
A man who told police he was from Mauritania drops on his knees as he arrives at the U.S.-Canada border into Hemmingford. REUTERS/Christinne Muschi
Close
15 / 26
An RCMP officer waits as a group that claimed to be from Syria arrives at the U.S.-Canada border in Hemmingford, Quebec. REUTERS/Dario Ayala

An RCMP officer waits as a group that claimed to be from Syria arrives at the U.S.-Canada border in Hemmingford, Quebec. REUTERS/Dario Ayala

Reuters / Thursday, March 02, 2017
An RCMP officer waits as a group that claimed to be from Syria arrives at the U.S.-Canada border in Hemmingford, Quebec. REUTERS/Dario Ayala
Close
16 / 26
A group that claimed to be from Turkey crosses the U.S.-Canada border illegally leading into Hemmingford, Quebec. REUTERS/Christinne Muschi

A group that claimed to be from Turkey crosses the U.S.-Canada border illegally leading into Hemmingford, Quebec. REUTERS/Christinne Muschi

Reuters / Monday, March 06, 2017
A group that claimed to be from Turkey crosses the U.S.-Canada border illegally leading into Hemmingford, Quebec. REUTERS/Christinne Muschi
Close
17 / 26
A man that claimed to be from Syria is detained by an RCMP officer after he crossed the U.S.-Canada border into Hemmingford, Quebec. REUTERS/Dario Ayala

A man that claimed to be from Syria is detained by an RCMP officer after he crossed the U.S.-Canada border into Hemmingford, Quebec. REUTERS/Dario Ayala

Reuters / Thursday, March 02, 2017
A man that claimed to be from Syria is detained by an RCMP officer after he crossed the U.S.-Canada border into Hemmingford, Quebec. REUTERS/Dario Ayala
Close
18 / 26
A woman claiming to be from Yemen wipes tears from her eyes as she is told by Canadian police not to enter the U.S.-Canada border into Hemmingford. The woman crossed the border despite being told not to and was then arrested. REUTERS/Christinne Muschi

A woman claiming to be from Yemen wipes tears from her eyes as she is told by Canadian police not to enter the U.S.-Canada border into Hemmingford. The woman crossed the border despite being told not to and was then arrested. REUTERS/Christinne...more

Reuters / Wednesday, February 22, 2017
A woman claiming to be from Yemen wipes tears from her eyes as she is told by Canadian police not to enter the U.S.-Canada border into Hemmingford. The woman crossed the border despite being told not to and was then arrested. REUTERS/Christinne Muschi
Close
19 / 26
A child cries as a man gathers his bags after a group that claimed to be from Syria crossed the U.S.-Canada border into Hemmingford, Quebec. REUTERS/Dario Ayala

A child cries as a man gathers his bags after a group that claimed to be from Syria crossed the U.S.-Canada border into Hemmingford, Quebec. REUTERS/Dario Ayala

Reuters / Thursday, March 02, 2017
A child cries as a man gathers his bags after a group that claimed to be from Syria crossed the U.S.-Canada border into Hemmingford, Quebec. REUTERS/Dario Ayala
Close
20 / 26
A woman claiming to be from Yemen is detained by a Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) officer after crossing the U.S.-Canada border into Hemmingford. REUTERS/Christinne Muschi

A woman claiming to be from Yemen is detained by a Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) officer after crossing the U.S.-Canada border into Hemmingford. REUTERS/Christinne Muschi

Reuters / Wednesday, February 22, 2017
A woman claiming to be from Yemen is detained by a Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) officer after crossing the U.S.-Canada border into Hemmingford. REUTERS/Christinne Muschi
Close
21 / 26
A woman that claimed to be from Syria cries as she is detained by a Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) officer after crossing the U.S.-Canada border into Hemmingford, Quebec. REUTERS/Dario Ayala

A woman that claimed to be from Syria cries as she is detained by a Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) officer after crossing the U.S.-Canada border into Hemmingford, Quebec. REUTERS/Dario Ayala

Reuters / Thursday, March 02, 2017
A woman that claimed to be from Syria cries as she is detained by a Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) officer after crossing the U.S.-Canada border into Hemmingford, Quebec. REUTERS/Dario Ayala
Close
22 / 26
A woman and children that claimed to be from Eritrea sit inside an RCMP vehicle after being detained for crossing the U.S.-Canada border in Hemmingford, Quebec. REUTERS/Dario Ayala

A woman and children that claimed to be from Eritrea sit inside an RCMP vehicle after being detained for crossing the U.S.-Canada border in Hemmingford, Quebec. REUTERS/Dario Ayala

Reuters / Thursday, March 02, 2017
A woman and children that claimed to be from Eritrea sit inside an RCMP vehicle after being detained for crossing the U.S.-Canada border in Hemmingford, Quebec. REUTERS/Dario Ayala
Close
23 / 26
A man who said his name was Abdullah and that he was a student from Yemen walks towards the U.S.-Canada border to cross into Hemmingford, Canada, from Champlain in New York. REUTERS/Christinne Muschi

A man who said his name was Abdullah and that he was a student from Yemen walks towards the U.S.-Canada border to cross into Hemmingford, Canada, from Champlain in New York. REUTERS/Christinne Muschi

Reuters / Friday, February 17, 2017
A man who said his name was Abdullah and that he was a student from Yemen walks towards the U.S.-Canada border to cross into Hemmingford, Canada, from Champlain in New York. REUTERS/Christinne Muschi
Close
24 / 26
A man who told police that he was from Sudan is taken into custody by Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) officers after arriving by taxi and walking across the U.S.-Canada border into Hemmingford. REUTERS/Christinne Muschi

A man who told police that he was from Sudan is taken into custody by Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) officers after arriving by taxi and walking across the U.S.-Canada border into Hemmingford. REUTERS/Christinne Muschi

Reuters / Tuesday, February 14, 2017
A man who told police that he was from Sudan is taken into custody by Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) officers after arriving by taxi and walking across the U.S.-Canada border into Hemmingford. REUTERS/Christinne Muschi
Close
25 / 26
Luggage from a group that claimed to be from Eritrea sits in the back of an RCMP vehicle after they crossed the U.S.-Canada border into Hemmingford, Quebec. REUTERS/Dario Ayala

Luggage from a group that claimed to be from Eritrea sits in the back of an RCMP vehicle after they crossed the U.S.-Canada border into Hemmingford, Quebec. REUTERS/Dario Ayala

Reuters / Thursday, March 02, 2017
Luggage from a group that claimed to be from Eritrea sits in the back of an RCMP vehicle after they crossed the U.S.-Canada border into Hemmingford, Quebec. REUTERS/Dario Ayala
Close
26 / 26
View Again
View Next
Demolition day

Demolition day

Next Slideshows

Demolition day

Demolition day

Bringing down structures in a controlled fashion.

20 Mar 2017
North Korea's secretive missile program

North Korea's secretive missile program

Inside North Korea's secretive missile program.

20 Mar 2017
Iraqi forces edge further into Mosul

Iraqi forces edge further into Mosul

Iraqi forces battling Islamic State edged into the Old City, trying to seal off a main road to prevent militants from sending suicide bombers to attack their...

17 Mar 2017
Exodus from Mosul

Exodus from Mosul

Refugees trudge through muddy streets and wrecked houses as Iraqi forces besiege Islamic State militants around Mosul's Old City, edging closer to the historic...

16 Mar 2017

MORE IN PICTURES

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.

Detained in North Korea

Detained in North Korea

Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.

Best of the America's Cup

Best of the America's Cup

Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.

Van rams London mosque worshippers

Van rams London mosque worshippers

A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.

Hats and horses

Hats and horses

Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.

Inside the battle for besieged Philippine city

Inside the battle for besieged Philippine city

Philippine aircraft and troops launch a renewed push against Islamist militants in a southern city to clear the area by the weekend Eid festival.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast