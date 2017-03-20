Fleeing to Canada from the U.S.
A man who claimed to be from Sudan who kept saying "I just want to be safe" is told to stop by a Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) officer telling him "Stop, you are already in Canada" after he illegally crossed the U.S.-Canada border leading into...more
A young girl carries her doll and suitcase as her family that claimed to be from Turkey are met by Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) officers after they crossed the U.S.-Canada border illegally leading into Hemmingford, Quebec, Canada, March 20,...more
A woman walks towards the border to cross into Hemmingford, Quebec from the U.S. after arriving in a taxi with a group that claimed to be from Syria. REUTERS/Dario Ayala
A man is met by an RCMP officer after he crossed the U.S.-Canada border illegally leading into Hemmingford, Quebec. REUTERS/Christinne Muschi
Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) officers assist a child from a family that claimed to be from Sudan as they walk across the U.S.-Canada border into Hemmingford. REUTERS/Christinne Muschi
A man from Yemen crosses the U.S.-Canada border into Hemmingford. REUTERS/Christinne Muschi
A group that claimed to be from Eritrea crosses the U.S.-Canada border into Hemmingford, Quebec. Security experts predict more will attempt to enter Canada as the snow melts and the weather warms. REUTERS/Dario Ayala
A family claiming to be from Turkey are met by a Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) officer after they cross the U.S.-Canada border into Hemmingford. REUTERS/Christinne Muschi
A group that claimed to be from Syria is detained by an RCMP officer after they crossed the U.S.-Canada border into Hemmingford, Quebec. REUTERS/Dario Ayala
A family that claimed to be from Turkey are arrested as they are met by Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) officers after they crossed the U.S.-Canada border illegally leading into Hemmingford. REUTERS/Christinne Muschi
A young girl holding her doll cries as her family that claimed to be from Turkey are met by Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) officers after they crossed the U.S.-Canada border illegally leading into Hemmingford. REUTERS/Christinne Muschi
A man who told police that he was from Sudan is taken into custody by a Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) officer after arriving by taxi and walking across the U.S.-Canada border into Hemmingford. REUTERS/Christinne Muschi
A woman who told police that she and her family were from Sudan is taken into custody by Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) officers after arriving by taxi and walking across the U.S.-Canada border into Hemmingford. REUTERS/Christinne Muschi
A man carries a child as a group that claimed to be from Syria crosses the U.S.-Canada border into Hemmingford, Quebec. As dawn broke Reuters photographer Dario Ayala watched the Royal Canadian Mounted Police arrest a group of five - a man, two women...more
A man who told police he was from Mauritania drops on his knees as he arrives at the U.S.-Canada border into Hemmingford. REUTERS/Christinne Muschi
An RCMP officer waits as a group that claimed to be from Syria arrives at the U.S.-Canada border in Hemmingford, Quebec. REUTERS/Dario Ayala
A group that claimed to be from Turkey crosses the U.S.-Canada border illegally leading into Hemmingford, Quebec. REUTERS/Christinne Muschi
A man that claimed to be from Syria is detained by an RCMP officer after he crossed the U.S.-Canada border into Hemmingford, Quebec. REUTERS/Dario Ayala
A woman claiming to be from Yemen wipes tears from her eyes as she is told by Canadian police not to enter the U.S.-Canada border into Hemmingford. The woman crossed the border despite being told not to and was then arrested. REUTERS/Christinne...more
A child cries as a man gathers his bags after a group that claimed to be from Syria crossed the U.S.-Canada border into Hemmingford, Quebec. REUTERS/Dario Ayala
A woman claiming to be from Yemen is detained by a Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) officer after crossing the U.S.-Canada border into Hemmingford. REUTERS/Christinne Muschi
A woman that claimed to be from Syria cries as she is detained by a Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) officer after crossing the U.S.-Canada border into Hemmingford, Quebec. REUTERS/Dario Ayala
A woman and children that claimed to be from Eritrea sit inside an RCMP vehicle after being detained for crossing the U.S.-Canada border in Hemmingford, Quebec. REUTERS/Dario Ayala
A man who said his name was Abdullah and that he was a student from Yemen walks towards the U.S.-Canada border to cross into Hemmingford, Canada, from Champlain in New York. REUTERS/Christinne Muschi
A man who told police that he was from Sudan is taken into custody by Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) officers after arriving by taxi and walking across the U.S.-Canada border into Hemmingford. REUTERS/Christinne Muschi
Luggage from a group that claimed to be from Eritrea sits in the back of an RCMP vehicle after they crossed the U.S.-Canada border into Hemmingford, Quebec. REUTERS/Dario Ayala
