Fleeing Yemen
People flee Sanaa with their belongings, fearing renewed air strikes in Sanaa, April 2, 2015. REUTERS/Mohamed al-Sayaghi
A family flees with their belongings, fearing renewed air strikes in Sanaa, April 2, 2015. REUTERS/Mohamed al-Sayaghi
People wait to check in for their flights at Sanaa Airport, March 28, 2015. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
People flee Sanaa with their belongings fearing renewed air strikes, March 28, 2015. REUTERS/Mohamed al-Sayaghi
A man flees with his family and their belongings on a motorcycle in Sanaa, March 28, 2015. REUTERS/Mohamed al-Sayaghi
A woman carries her child as she waits for their flight to leave Yemen via Sanaa Airport, March 28, 2015. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
People flee Sanaa with their belongings fearing renewed air strikes, March 28, 2015. REUTERS/Mohamed al-Sayaghi
People flee Sanaa with their belongings fearing renewed air strikes, March 28, 2015. REUTERS/Mohamed al-Sayaghi
A girl waits with her family for their flight at the Sanaa Airport, March 28, 2015. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
People flee Sanaa with their belongings fearing renewed air strikes, March 28, 2015. REUTERS/Mohamed al-Sayaghi
People wait to check in for their flights at Sanaa Airport, March 28, 2015. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
People flee Sanaa with their belongings fearing renewed air strikes, March 28, 2015. REUTERS/Mohamed al-Sayaghi
People flee Sanaa with their belongings fearing renewed air strikes, March 28, 2015. REUTERS/Mohamed al-Sayaghi
