Edition:
United Kingdom
Pictures | Mon Apr 6, 2015 | 8:55pm BST

Fleeing Yemen

Children ride on the back of a pick-up truck with their luggage as they flee Saudi-led air strikes in Sanaa April 6, 2015. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

Children ride on the back of a pick-up truck with their luggage as they flee Saudi-led air strikes in Sanaa April 6, 2015. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

Reuters / Monday, April 06, 2015
Children ride on the back of a pick-up truck with their luggage as they flee Saudi-led air strikes in Sanaa April 6, 2015. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
Close
1 / 20
Passengers board the Yemeni-owned Sea Princess II oil tanker, chartered to carry people of various nationalities fleeing Aden, as Houthi fighters advanced on the city April 1, 2015. REUTERS/Sami Aboudi

Passengers board the Yemeni-owned Sea Princess II oil tanker, chartered to carry people of various nationalities fleeing Aden, as Houthi fighters advanced on the city April 1, 2015. REUTERS/Sami Aboudi

Reuters / Sunday, April 05, 2015
Passengers board the Yemeni-owned Sea Princess II oil tanker, chartered to carry people of various nationalities fleeing Aden, as Houthi fighters advanced on the city April 1, 2015. REUTERS/Sami Aboudi
Close
2 / 20
A boy looks as he stands by a departure gate at Sanaa International Airport where foreigners are being evacuated from Yemen April 6, 2015. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

A boy looks as he stands by a departure gate at Sanaa International Airport where foreigners are being evacuated from Yemen April 6, 2015. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

Reuters / Monday, April 06, 2015
A boy looks as he stands by a departure gate at Sanaa International Airport where foreigners are being evacuated from Yemen April 6, 2015. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
Close
3 / 20
People wait for a flight outside Sanaa International Airport April 6, 2015. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

People wait for a flight outside Sanaa International Airport April 6, 2015. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

Reuters / Monday, April 06, 2015
People wait for a flight outside Sanaa International Airport April 6, 2015. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
Close
4 / 20
Boys wait for a flight at Sanaa International Airport April 6, 2015. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

Boys wait for a flight at Sanaa International Airport April 6, 2015. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

Reuters / Monday, April 06, 2015
Boys wait for a flight at Sanaa International Airport April 6, 2015. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
Close
5 / 20
People flee Sanaa with their belongings, fearing renewed air strikes in Sanaa, April 2, 2015. REUTERS/Mohamed al-Sayaghi

People flee Sanaa with their belongings, fearing renewed air strikes in Sanaa, April 2, 2015. REUTERS/Mohamed al-Sayaghi

Reuters / Thursday, April 02, 2015
People flee Sanaa with their belongings, fearing renewed air strikes in Sanaa, April 2, 2015. REUTERS/Mohamed al-Sayaghi
Close
6 / 20
An Indian evacuee from Yemen hugs his grandson after arriving at the international airport in Mumbai, India April 6, 2015. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

An Indian evacuee from Yemen hugs his grandson after arriving at the international airport in Mumbai, India April 6, 2015. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Sunday, April 05, 2015
An Indian evacuee from Yemen hugs his grandson after arriving at the international airport in Mumbai, India April 6, 2015. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Close
7 / 20
Passengers board the Yemeni-owned Sea Princess II oil tanker, chartered to carry people of various nationalities fleeing Aden, as Houthi fighters advanced on the city April 1, 2015. REUTERS/Sami Aboudi

Passengers board the Yemeni-owned Sea Princess II oil tanker, chartered to carry people of various nationalities fleeing Aden, as Houthi fighters advanced on the city April 1, 2015. REUTERS/Sami Aboudi

Reuters / Sunday, April 05, 2015
Passengers board the Yemeni-owned Sea Princess II oil tanker, chartered to carry people of various nationalities fleeing Aden, as Houthi fighters advanced on the city April 1, 2015. REUTERS/Sami Aboudi
Close
8 / 20
A family flees with their belongings, fearing renewed air strikes in Sanaa, April 2, 2015. REUTERS/Mohamed al-Sayaghi

A family flees with their belongings, fearing renewed air strikes in Sanaa, April 2, 2015. REUTERS/Mohamed al-Sayaghi

Reuters / Thursday, April 02, 2015
A family flees with their belongings, fearing renewed air strikes in Sanaa, April 2, 2015. REUTERS/Mohamed al-Sayaghi
Close
9 / 20
A woman gestures as she queues by a departure gate at Sanaa International Airport April 6, 2015. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

A woman gestures as she queues by a departure gate at Sanaa International Airport April 6, 2015. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

Reuters / Monday, April 06, 2015
A woman gestures as she queues by a departure gate at Sanaa International Airport April 6, 2015. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
Close
10 / 20
Boys wave from a vehicle as they flee Sanaa with their family and belongings April 2, 2015. REUTERS/Mohamed al-Sayaghi

Boys wave from a vehicle as they flee Sanaa with their family and belongings April 2, 2015. REUTERS/Mohamed al-Sayaghi

Reuters / Thursday, April 02, 2015
Boys wave from a vehicle as they flee Sanaa with their family and belongings April 2, 2015. REUTERS/Mohamed al-Sayaghi
Close
11 / 20
People wait to check in for their flights at Sanaa Airport, March 28, 2015. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

People wait to check in for their flights at Sanaa Airport, March 28, 2015. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

Reuters / Saturday, March 28, 2015
People wait to check in for their flights at Sanaa Airport, March 28, 2015. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
Close
12 / 20
An Indian evacuee family from Yemen walks towards a taxi after arriving at the international airport in Mumbai, India April 6, 2015. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

An Indian evacuee family from Yemen walks towards a taxi after arriving at the international airport in Mumbai, India April 6, 2015. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Sunday, April 05, 2015
An Indian evacuee family from Yemen walks towards a taxi after arriving at the international airport in Mumbai, India April 6, 2015. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Close
13 / 20
People flee Sanaa with their belongings fearing renewed air strikes, March 28, 2015. REUTERS/Mohamed al-Sayaghi

People flee Sanaa with their belongings fearing renewed air strikes, March 28, 2015. REUTERS/Mohamed al-Sayaghi

Reuters / Saturday, March 28, 2015
People flee Sanaa with their belongings fearing renewed air strikes, March 28, 2015. REUTERS/Mohamed al-Sayaghi
Close
14 / 20
A man flees with his family and their belongings on a motorcycle in Sanaa, March 28, 2015. REUTERS/Mohamed al-Sayaghi

A man flees with his family and their belongings on a motorcycle in Sanaa, March 28, 2015. REUTERS/Mohamed al-Sayaghi

Reuters / Saturday, March 28, 2015
A man flees with his family and their belongings on a motorcycle in Sanaa, March 28, 2015. REUTERS/Mohamed al-Sayaghi
Close
15 / 20
A woman carries her child as she waits for their flight to leave Yemen via Sanaa Airport, March 28, 2015. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

A woman carries her child as she waits for their flight to leave Yemen via Sanaa Airport, March 28, 2015. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

Reuters / Saturday, March 28, 2015
A woman carries her child as she waits for their flight to leave Yemen via Sanaa Airport, March 28, 2015. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
Close
16 / 20
A girl waits with her family for their flight at the Sanaa Airport, March 28, 2015. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

A girl waits with her family for their flight at the Sanaa Airport, March 28, 2015. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

Reuters / Saturday, March 28, 2015
A girl waits with her family for their flight at the Sanaa Airport, March 28, 2015. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
Close
17 / 20
People flee Sanaa with their belongings fearing renewed air strikes, March 28, 2015. REUTERS/Mohamed al-Sayaghi

People flee Sanaa with their belongings fearing renewed air strikes, March 28, 2015. REUTERS/Mohamed al-Sayaghi

Reuters / Saturday, March 28, 2015
People flee Sanaa with their belongings fearing renewed air strikes, March 28, 2015. REUTERS/Mohamed al-Sayaghi
Close
18 / 20
People flee Sanaa with their belongings fearing renewed air strikes, March 28, 2015. REUTERS/Mohamed al-Sayaghi

People flee Sanaa with their belongings fearing renewed air strikes, March 28, 2015. REUTERS/Mohamed al-Sayaghi

Reuters / Saturday, March 28, 2015
People flee Sanaa with their belongings fearing renewed air strikes, March 28, 2015. REUTERS/Mohamed al-Sayaghi
Close
19 / 20
People wait to check in for their flights at Sanaa Airport, March 28, 2015. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

People wait to check in for their flights at Sanaa Airport, March 28, 2015. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

Reuters / Saturday, March 28, 2015
People wait to check in for their flights at Sanaa Airport, March 28, 2015. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
Close
20 / 20
View Again
View Next
Air strikes in Yemen

Air strikes in Yemen

Next Slideshows

Air strikes in Yemen

Air strikes in Yemen

Saudi Arabia and Arab allies bomb Houthi militia targets across Yemen

06 Apr 2015
Surfing to school

Surfing to school

Most mornings, a group of California friends hit the waves before school.

06 Apr 2015
Tragedy in Kenya

Tragedy in Kenya

The aftermath at Garissa University following the devastating attack by al Shabaab gunmen.

04 Apr 2015
Holy Week

Holy Week

Christians around the world celebrate the week leading up to Easter Sunday.

04 Apr 2015

MORE IN PICTURES

March for Science

March for Science

Thousands of scientists and people from other walks of life turned out for Earth Day events that organizers have framed as a "celebration" of science to counter a growing disregard for evidence-based knowledge.

Disputed islands of the South China Sea

Disputed islands of the South China Sea

Among the islands at the heart of territorial disputes in the South China Sea.

First 100 days of Trump

First 100 days of Trump

Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.

Eve of the French election

Eve of the French election

With only days to go before France's first round of voting, the presidential race enters its final stretch.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Aftermath from Venezuela's 'mother of all marches'

Aftermath from Venezuela's 'mother of all marches'

Scenes from Venezuela after nationwide opposition protests, in which nine people were killed amid street barricades, clashes and looting.

Shooting on Champs Elysees in Paris

Shooting on Champs Elysees in Paris

A police officer was killed in a shooting incident on the Champs Elysees shopping boulevard just days before France's presidential election.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 cast portraits

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 cast portraits

The cast of Marvel Studios' "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2" poses in West Hollywood.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures