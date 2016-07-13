Edition:
Flight of the Solar Impulse

GIZA, Egypt
Reuters / Wednesday, July 13, 2016

Solar Impulse 2, the solar powered plane, piloted by Swiss pioneer Andre Borschberg is seen during the flyover of the pyramids of Giza on July 13, 2016 prior to the landing in Cairo, Egypt. Jean Revillard/SI2/Handout via Reuters

SEVILLE, Spain
Reuters / Monday, July 11, 2016

Solar Impulse 2, a solar-powered plane piloted by Swiss aviator Andre Boschberg, flies over the Gemasolar Thermosolar Plant in Seville, Spain after taking off towards Cairo, Egypt, from the San Pablo airport, July 11, 2016. Amalie Decloux, Jean Revillard/SI2/Handout via Reuters

SEVILLE, Spain
Reuters / Thursday, June 23, 2016

The solar-powered plane Solar Impulse 2, piloted by Swiss aviator Bertrand Piccard, is pictured before landing at San Pablo airport in Seville, southern Spain June 23, 2016. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo

OHIO, United States
Reuters / Sunday, May 22, 2016

Picture taken by Swiss adventurer Andre Borschberg onboard Solar Impulse 2 (Si2) during the flight from Tusla/OK to Dayton/OH shows the Mississippi river at sunset, May 21, 2016. Andre Borschberg, Jean Revillard, Christophe Chammartin/SI2/Handout via Reuters

SAN FRANCISCO, United States
Reuters / Sunday, April 24, 2016

"Solar Impulse 2", a solar-powered plane piloted by Bertrand Piccard of Switzerland, flies over the Golden Gate bridge in San Francisco, California, U.S. April 23, 2016, before landing on Moffett Airfield following a 62-hour flight from Hawaii. Jean Revillard/Solar Impulse/Handout via REUTERS

NAGOYA, JAPAN
Reuters / Monday, June 01, 2015

The Solar Impulse 2, a solar powered plane, circles above Nagoya airport in Japan before a planned landing, June 1, 2015. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates
Reuters / Monday, March 09, 2015

A view of the Solar Impulse 2 on flight after taking off from Al Bateen Airport in United Arab Emirates, in this handout picture provided to Reuters, courtesy of Jean Revillard, on March 9, 2015. REUTERS/Jean Revillard/Handout via Reuters

PAYERNE, Switzerland
Reuters / Saturday, September 27, 2014

German test pilot Markus Scherdel steers the solar-powered Solar Impulse 2 aircraft with the Mont-Blanc in background during a training flight at its base in Payerne September 27, 2014. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

PAYERNE, Switzerland
Reuters / Saturday, September 27, 2014

German test pilot Markus Scherdel steers the solar-powered Solar Impulse 2 aircraft over the Lake Neuchatel during a training flight at its base in Payerne, Switzerland, September 27, 2014. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

MOUNTAIN VIEW, United States
Reuters / Friday, April 19, 2013

A bird flies along with the Solar Impulse as it approaches the runway for a landing following a test flight at Moffett Field in Mountain View, California April 19, 2013. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith

PAYERNE, Switzerland
Reuters / Thursday, July 08, 2010

Solar Impulse's Chief Executive Officer and pilot Andre Borschberg flies in the solar-powered HB-SIA prototype airplane during its first successful night flight attempt at Payerne airport July 8, 2010. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

