Floating Pier art

Photographer
Stefano Rellandini
Location
ISEO, ITALY
Reuters / Thursday, June 16, 2016

A part of the installation 'The Floating Piers' by Bulgarian-born artist Christo Vladimirov Yavachev known as Christo is seen on the Lake Iseo, northern Italy, June 16, 2016. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

Photographer
Stefano Rellandini
Location
ISEO, ITALY
Reuters / Thursday, June 16, 2016

A view from the installation 'The Floating Piers' by Bulgarian-born artist Christo Vladimirov Yavachev known as Christo, on the Lake Iseo, northern Italy, June 16, 2016. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

Photographer
Stefano Rellandini
Location
ISEO, ITALY
Reuters / Thursday, June 16, 2016

Bulgarian-born artist Christo Vladimirov Yavachev known as Christo stands on his installation 'The Floating Piers', on the Lake Iseo, northern Italy, June 16, 2016. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

Photographer
Stefano Rellandini
Location
ISEO, ITALY
Reuters / Thursday, June 16, 2016

A view from the installation 'The Floating Piers' by Bulgarian-born artist Christo Vladimirov Yavachev known as Christo, on the Lake Iseo, northern Italy, June 16, 2016. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

Photographer
Stefano Rellandini
Location
ISEO, ITALY
Reuters / Thursday, June 16, 2016

A general view of the installation 'The Floating Piers' by Bulgarian-born artist Christo Vladimirov Yavachev known as Christo, on the Lake Iseo, northern Italy, June 16, 2016. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

Photographer
Stefano Rellandini
Location
ISEO, ITALY
Reuters / Thursday, June 16, 2016

People walk on the installation 'The Floating Piers' by Bulgarian-born artist Christo Vladimirov Yavachev known as Christo, on the Lake Iseo, northern Italy, June 16, 2016. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

Photographer
Stefano Rellandini
Location
ISEO, ITALY
Reuters / Thursday, June 16, 2016

A view from the installation 'The Floating Piers' by Bulgarian-born artist Christo Vladimirov Yavachev known as Christo, on the Lake Iseo, northern Italy, June 16, 2016. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

Photographer
Stefano Rellandini
Location
ISEO, ITALY
Reuters / Thursday, June 16, 2016

A general view of the installation 'The Floating Piers' by Bulgarian-born artist Christo Vladimirov Yavachev known as Christo, on the Lake Iseo, northern Italy, June 16, 2016. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

Photographer
Stefano Rellandini
Location
ISEO, ITALY
Reuters / Thursday, June 16, 2016

A general view of the installation 'The Floating Piers' by Bulgarian-born artist Christo Vladimirov Yavachev, known as Christo, on the Lake Iseo, northern Italy, June 16, 2016. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

