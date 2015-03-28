Flooding in Chile
A street is flooded at Chanaral town, March 26, 2015. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado
Soldiers board inflatable boats to respond to flooding in Chanaral town, March 27, 2015. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado
Vehicles partially submerged in mud are pictured in a flooded area at Chanaral town, March 27, 2015. The death toll in Chile rose to seven after rains battered the north and caused flooding, the government said on Thursday, while 19 others were...more
The main street is covered with debris at Chanaral town, March 26, 2015. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado
Locals cross a flooded river at Chanaral town, March 27, 2015. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado
Vehicles covered in mud are pictured on a street at Copiapo city, March 26, 2015. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado
Locals carry salvaged items in a flooded area at Chanaral town, March 27, 2015. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado
A damaged car covered in mud lies on a street at Copiapo city, March 26, 2015. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado
A woman holds a religious figure covered in mud as she is evacuated from her house at Copiapo city, March 26, 2015. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado
Locals cross a flooded river at Copiapo city, March 26, 2015. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado
Locals gather in front of a flooded area at Chanaral town, March 26, 2015. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado
Locals walk on a road barrier on a flooded street at Copiapo city, March 26, 2015. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado
A man removes water from his shoe as he sits on a mining truck tyre in Copiapo city, March 26, 2015. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado
A damaged car covered in mud lies on a street at Copiapo city, March 26, 2015. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado
Locals gather near a flooded road after heavy rains in Copiapo city, March 25, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer
Locals cross a flooded river at Copiapo city, March 26, 2015. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado
People are transported on an excavator as they are evacuated from their home at Copiapo city, March 26, 2015. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado
Navy officers patrol a main street covered with debris at Chanaral town, March 26, 2015. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado
A traffic signal is seen on a flooded street at Copiapo city, March 26, 2015. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado
A man holds up his dogs as he leaves his house at Copiapo city, March 26, 2015. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado
Locals gather near a flooded road after heavy rains in Copiapo city, March 25, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer
A vehicle covered in mud is pictured on a street at Copiapo city, March 26, 2015. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado
Damaged vehicles lie on the shore of a flooded river at Chanaral town, March 26, 2015. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado
Locals walk through a flooded street at Copiapo city, March 26, 2015. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado
An aereal picture of the town of Cha�aral where a Bell-412 helicopter of the Chilean Air Force is pictured rescuing people who were isolated from a severe floods March 26, 2015. REUTERS/FACH/Fuerza Aerea de Chile
Next Slideshows
Earth from above
A bird's eye view of remarkable places on our planet.
Wreckage in the Alps
Images from the French Alps terrain where the Germanwings plane crashed.
Sleeping volcano awakens
Chile's Volcano Villarrica has recently entered a more active phase.
Building collapse in New York
A residential apartment building collapses in New York City's East Village.
MORE IN PICTURES
First 100 days of Trump
Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.
Editors Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
Running the Boston Marathon
Geoffrey Kirui and Edna Kiplagat produce a Kenyan sweep at the Boston Marathon, winning the men's and women's races by conquering the race's hilly final miles.
Postcards from Pyongyang
Street scenes from the reclusive nation as North Korea marks the 105th anniversary of the birth of founding father Kim Il-sung.
Deadly garbage landslide in Sri Lanka
Hopes fade for the survival of residents trapped under the mud and debris of a landslide at a giant rubbish dump in Colombo.
Effigies and Easter in Venezuela
Protesters set fire to effigies of politicians during the traditional burning of Judas as part of Holy Week celebrations in Venezuela.
White House Easter Egg Roll
President Trump and family celebrate their first Easter in the White House.
Celebrating Easter
Christians around the world celebrate the Easter holiday.
Scenes from Coachella
Highlights from the Coachella Music Festival in California.