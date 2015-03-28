Edition:
United Kingdom
Pictures | Sat Mar 28, 2015 | 1:22am GMT

Flooding in Chile

A street is flooded at Chanaral town, March 26, 2015. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

Reuters / Friday, March 27, 2015
Soldiers board inflatable boats to respond to flooding in Chanaral town, March 27, 2015. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

Reuters / Friday, March 27, 2015
Vehicles partially submerged in mud are pictured in a flooded area at Chanaral town, March 27, 2015. The death toll in Chile rose to seven after rains battered the north and caused flooding, the government said on Thursday, while 19 others were unaccounted for as the military rushed to rescue stranded villagers. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

Reuters / Friday, March 27, 2015
The main street is covered with debris at Chanaral town, March 26, 2015. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

Reuters / Friday, March 27, 2015
Locals cross a flooded river at Chanaral town, March 27, 2015. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

Reuters / Friday, March 27, 2015
Vehicles covered in mud are pictured on a street at Copiapo city, March 26, 2015. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

Reuters / Thursday, March 26, 2015
Locals carry salvaged items in a flooded area at Chanaral town, March 27, 2015. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

Reuters / Friday, March 27, 2015
A damaged car covered in mud lies on a street at Copiapo city, March 26, 2015. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

Reuters / Thursday, March 26, 2015
A woman holds a religious figure covered in mud as she is evacuated from her house at Copiapo city, March 26, 2015. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

Reuters / Thursday, March 26, 2015
Locals cross a flooded river at Copiapo city, March 26, 2015. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

Reuters / Thursday, March 26, 2015
Locals gather in front of a flooded area at Chanaral town, March 26, 2015. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

Reuters / Friday, March 27, 2015
Locals walk on a road barrier on a flooded street at Copiapo city, March 26, 2015. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

Reuters / Thursday, March 26, 2015
A man removes water from his shoe as he sits on a mining truck tyre in Copiapo city, March 26, 2015. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

Reuters / Thursday, March 26, 2015
A damaged car covered in mud lies on a street at Copiapo city, March 26, 2015. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

Reuters / Thursday, March 26, 2015
Locals gather near a flooded road after heavy rains in Copiapo city, March 25, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Wednesday, March 25, 2015
Locals cross a flooded river at Copiapo city, March 26, 2015. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

Reuters / Thursday, March 26, 2015
People are transported on an excavator as they are evacuated from their home at Copiapo city, March 26, 2015. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

Reuters / Thursday, March 26, 2015
Navy officers patrol a main street covered with debris at Chanaral town, March 26, 2015. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

Reuters / Friday, March 27, 2015
A traffic signal is seen on a flooded street at Copiapo city, March 26, 2015. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

Reuters / Thursday, March 26, 2015
A man holds up his dogs as he leaves his house at Copiapo city, March 26, 2015. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

Reuters / Thursday, March 26, 2015
Locals gather near a flooded road after heavy rains in Copiapo city, March 25, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Wednesday, March 25, 2015
A vehicle covered in mud is pictured on a street at Copiapo city, March 26, 2015. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

Reuters / Thursday, March 26, 2015
Damaged vehicles lie on the shore of a flooded river at Chanaral town, March 26, 2015. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

Reuters / Friday, March 27, 2015
Locals walk through a flooded street at Copiapo city, March 26, 2015. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

Reuters / Thursday, March 26, 2015
An aereal picture of the town of Cha�aral where a Bell-412 helicopter of the Chilean Air Force is pictured rescuing people who were isolated from a severe floods March 26, 2015. REUTERS/FACH/Fuerza Aerea de Chile

Reuters / Thursday, March 26, 2015
