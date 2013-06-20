Edition:
United Kingdom
Pictures | Thu Jun 20, 2013 | 3:00pm BST

Flooding in India

<p>A submerged statue of the Hindu Lord Shiva stands amid the flooded waters of river Ganges at Rishikesh in the Himalayan state of Uttarakhand, June 17, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

A submerged statue of the Hindu Lord Shiva stands amid the flooded waters of river Ganges at Rishikesh in the Himalayan state of Uttarakhand, June 17, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer

Thursday, June 20, 2013

A submerged statue of the Hindu Lord Shiva stands amid the flooded waters of river Ganges at Rishikesh in the Himalayan state of Uttarakhand, June 17, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer

Close
1 / 23
<p>A man swims in the flooded waters of river Yamuna to retrieve floating watermelons in New Delhi, June 18, 2013. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee</p>

A man swims in the flooded waters of river Yamuna to retrieve floating watermelons in New Delhi, June 18, 2013. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee

Thursday, June 20, 2013

A man swims in the flooded waters of river Yamuna to retrieve floating watermelons in New Delhi, June 18, 2013. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee

Close
2 / 23
<p>A boy sits on a ladder next to his flooded house with the rising water level of river Yamuna after heavy monsoon rains in New Delhi, June 19, 2013. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee</p>

A boy sits on a ladder next to his flooded house with the rising water level of river Yamuna after heavy monsoon rains in New Delhi, June 19, 2013. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee

Thursday, June 20, 2013

A boy sits on a ladder next to his flooded house with the rising water level of river Yamuna after heavy monsoon rains in New Delhi, June 19, 2013. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee

Close
3 / 23
<p>A man wades through a flooded alley at a shopping arcade after heavy monsoon rains caused the rise in waters of Yamuna river in New Delhi, June 20, 2013. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee</p>

A man wades through a flooded alley at a shopping arcade after heavy monsoon rains caused the rise in waters of Yamuna river in New Delhi, June 20, 2013. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee

Thursday, June 20, 2013

A man wades through a flooded alley at a shopping arcade after heavy monsoon rains caused the rise in waters of Yamuna river in New Delhi, June 20, 2013. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee

Close
4 / 23
<p>A resident carries his belongings through an alley flooded with the rising water level of river Yamuna after heavy monsoon rains in New Delhi, June 19, 2013. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee</p>

A resident carries his belongings through an alley flooded with the rising water level of river Yamuna after heavy monsoon rains in New Delhi, June 19, 2013. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee

Thursday, June 20, 2013

A resident carries his belongings through an alley flooded with the rising water level of river Yamuna after heavy monsoon rains in New Delhi, June 19, 2013. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee

Close
5 / 23
<p>Girls wade through a flooded alley at a shopping arcade after heavy monsoon rains caused the rise in waters of Yamuna river in New Delhi, June 20, 2013. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee</p>

Girls wade through a flooded alley at a shopping arcade after heavy monsoon rains caused the rise in waters of Yamuna river in New Delhi, June 20, 2013. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee

Thursday, June 20, 2013

Girls wade through a flooded alley at a shopping arcade after heavy monsoon rains caused the rise in waters of Yamuna river in New Delhi, June 20, 2013. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee

Close
6 / 23
<p>A child stands atop a bench while watches the rising water level of river Yamuna after heavy monsoon rains in New Delhi, June 18, 2013. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee</p>

A child stands atop a bench while watches the rising water level of river Yamuna after heavy monsoon rains in New Delhi, June 18, 2013. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee

Thursday, June 20, 2013

A child stands atop a bench while watches the rising water level of river Yamuna after heavy monsoon rains in New Delhi, June 18, 2013. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee

Close
7 / 23
<p>A woman carries vegetables as she walks though a flooded street during monsoon rains in Mumbai, June 16, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui</p>

A woman carries vegetables as she walks though a flooded street during monsoon rains in Mumbai, June 16, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Thursday, June 20, 2013

A woman carries vegetables as she walks though a flooded street during monsoon rains in Mumbai, June 16, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Close
8 / 23
<p>People hold nets to catch floating watermelons in the flooded waters of river Yamuna after heavy monsoon rains in New Delhi, June 18, 2013. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood</p>

People hold nets to catch floating watermelons in the flooded waters of river Yamuna after heavy monsoon rains in New Delhi, June 18, 2013. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

Thursday, June 20, 2013

People hold nets to catch floating watermelons in the flooded waters of river Yamuna after heavy monsoon rains in New Delhi, June 18, 2013. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

Close
9 / 23
<p>A child watches while standing on the doorstep of her house next to a flooded alley due to rising water level of river Yamuna after heavy monsoon rains in New Delhi, June 18, 2013. . REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee</p>

A child watches while standing on the doorstep of her house next to a flooded alley due to rising water level of river Yamuna after heavy monsoon rains in New Delhi, June 18, 2013. . REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee

Thursday, June 20, 2013

A child watches while standing on the doorstep of her house next to a flooded alley due to rising water level of river Yamuna after heavy monsoon rains in New Delhi, June 18, 2013. . REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee

Close
10 / 23
<p>A man pushes his bicycle though a flooded street during monsoon rains in Mumbai, June 16, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui</p>

A man pushes his bicycle though a flooded street during monsoon rains in Mumbai, June 16, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Thursday, June 20, 2013

A man pushes his bicycle though a flooded street during monsoon rains in Mumbai, June 16, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Close
11 / 23
<p>A stranded mouse rests on a stick next to the rising waters of river Yamuna in New Delhi, June 19, 2013. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee</p>

A stranded mouse rests on a stick next to the rising waters of river Yamuna in New Delhi, June 19, 2013. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee

Thursday, June 20, 2013

A stranded mouse rests on a stick next to the rising waters of river Yamuna in New Delhi, June 19, 2013. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee

Close
12 / 23
<p>Vehicles are submerged in the rising waters of river Yamuna in New Delhi, June 19, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

Vehicles are submerged in the rising waters of river Yamuna in New Delhi, June 19, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer

Thursday, June 20, 2013

Vehicles are submerged in the rising waters of river Yamuna in New Delhi, June 19, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer

Close
13 / 23
<p>Residents wade through an alley flooded with the rising water level of river Yamuna after heavy monsoon rains in New Delhi, June 19, 2013. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee</p>

Residents wade through an alley flooded with the rising water level of river Yamuna after heavy monsoon rains in New Delhi, June 19, 2013. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee

Thursday, June 20, 2013

Residents wade through an alley flooded with the rising water level of river Yamuna after heavy monsoon rains in New Delhi, June 19, 2013. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee

Close
14 / 23
<p>A crow sits over the floating bushes in the flooded waters of river Yamuna after heavy monsoon rains in New Delhi, June 18, 2013. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood</p>

A crow sits over the floating bushes in the flooded waters of river Yamuna after heavy monsoon rains in New Delhi, June 18, 2013. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

Thursday, June 20, 2013

A crow sits over the floating bushes in the flooded waters of river Yamuna after heavy monsoon rains in New Delhi, June 18, 2013. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

Close
15 / 23
<p>People carry oil lamps as they pray for the flood victims in the Himalayan state of Uttarakhand, outside a temple in the western Indian city of Ahmedabad, June 19, 2013. REUTERS/Amit Dave</p>

People carry oil lamps as they pray for the flood victims in the Himalayan state of Uttarakhand, outside a temple in the western Indian city of Ahmedabad, June 19, 2013. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Thursday, June 20, 2013

People carry oil lamps as they pray for the flood victims in the Himalayan state of Uttarakhand, outside a temple in the western Indian city of Ahmedabad, June 19, 2013. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Close
16 / 23
<p>A woman walks through a flooded street as as a four-wheel drive vehicle passes her during monsoon rains in Mumbai, June 16, 2013. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash</p>

A woman walks through a flooded street as as a four-wheel drive vehicle passes her during monsoon rains in Mumbai, June 16, 2013. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash

Thursday, June 20, 2013

A woman walks through a flooded street as as a four-wheel drive vehicle passes her during monsoon rains in Mumbai, June 16, 2013. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash

Close
17 / 23
<p>A man unlocks the door of his flooded house as other residents watch after a rise in the water level of river Yamuna in New Delhi, June 19, 2013. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee</p>

A man unlocks the door of his flooded house as other residents watch after a rise in the water level of river Yamuna in New Delhi, June 19, 2013. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee

Thursday, June 20, 2013

A man unlocks the door of his flooded house as other residents watch after a rise in the water level of river Yamuna in New Delhi, June 19, 2013. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee

Close
18 / 23
<p>A man ferries his boat after retrieving floating watermelons from the flooded waters of river Yamuna in New Delhi, June 18, 2013. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee</p>

A man ferries his boat after retrieving floating watermelons from the flooded waters of river Yamuna in New Delhi, June 18, 2013. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee

Thursday, June 20, 2013

A man ferries his boat after retrieving floating watermelons from the flooded waters of river Yamuna in New Delhi, June 18, 2013. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee

Close
19 / 23
<p>Residents carry their belongings through an alley flooded with the rising water level of river Yamuna after heavy monsoon rains in New Delhi, June 19, 2013. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee</p>

Residents carry their belongings through an alley flooded with the rising water level of river Yamuna after heavy monsoon rains in New Delhi, June 19, 2013. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee

Thursday, June 20, 2013

Residents carry their belongings through an alley flooded with the rising water level of river Yamuna after heavy monsoon rains in New Delhi, June 19, 2013. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee

Close
20 / 23
<p>Residents take out their personal belongings from houses submerged in sand due to floods in Srinagar in the Himalayan state of Uttarakhand, June 19, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui</p>

Residents take out their personal belongings from houses submerged in sand due to floods in Srinagar in the Himalayan state of Uttarakhand, June 19, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Thursday, June 20, 2013

Residents take out their personal belongings from houses submerged in sand due to floods in Srinagar in the Himalayan state of Uttarakhand, June 19, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Close
21 / 23
<p>Indian army soldiers rescue stranded villagers in a boat after floods triggered by heavy rains at Odhri village in Yamunanagar district of the northern Indian state of Haryana, June 17, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

Indian army soldiers rescue stranded villagers in a boat after floods triggered by heavy rains at Odhri village in Yamunanagar district of the northern Indian state of Haryana, June 17, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer

Thursday, June 20, 2013

Indian army soldiers rescue stranded villagers in a boat after floods triggered by heavy rains at Odhri village in Yamunanagar district of the northern Indian state of Haryana, June 17, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer

Close
22 / 23
<p>Commuters push their bicycles through a flooded road after heavy monsoon rains caused the rise in waters of Yamuna river in New Delhi, June 20, 2013. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee</p>

Commuters push their bicycles through a flooded road after heavy monsoon rains caused the rise in waters of Yamuna river in New Delhi, June 20, 2013. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee

Thursday, June 20, 2013

Commuters push their bicycles through a flooded road after heavy monsoon rains caused the rise in waters of Yamuna river in New Delhi, June 20, 2013. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee

Close
23 / 23
View Again
View Next
Who has nukes?

Who has nukes?

Next Slideshows

Who has nukes?

Who has nukes?

The countries in the world's nuclear club.

20 Jun 2013
Battle for Syria

Battle for Syria

Images from the fierce fighting in Syria.

19 Jun 2013
Obama in Berlin

Obama in Berlin

Obama delivers a speech at the Brandenburg Gate.

19 Jun 2013
Somali rebels attack UN base

Somali rebels attack UN base

A suicide bomber and gunmen attack the United Nations compound in Mogadishu.

19 Jun 2013

MORE IN PICTURES

Chuck Berry: 1926-2017

Chuck Berry: 1926-2017

Chuck Berry, one of rock'n'roll's most influential guitarists and the creator of raucous anthems that defined its early sound, died at the age of 90.

First 100 days of Trump

First 100 days of Trump

Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Floods, landslides spread havoc in Peru

Floods, landslides spread havoc in Peru

Severe droughts give way to some of the country's most devastating downpours in decades.

Best of Sao Paulo Fashion Week

Best of Sao Paulo Fashion Week

Backstage and collection highlights from Brazil.

St. Patrick's Day

St. Patrick's Day

The world turns Irish for a day to celebrate St. Patrick's Day.

Iraqi forces edge further into Mosul

Iraqi forces edge further into Mosul

Iraqi forces battling Islamic State edged into the Old City, trying to seal off a main road to prevent militants from sending suicide bombers to attack their positions.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Scenes from SXSW

Scenes from SXSW

Behind the scenes in Austin at the South by Southwest Festival.

Newer Slideshows Older Slideshows

Trending Collections

Pictures