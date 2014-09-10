Edition:
United Kingdom
Pictures | Wed Sep 10, 2014 | 6:25pm BST

Flooding in Kashmir

Kashmiri people hold a man as he falls from a tractor evacuating flood victims to higher grounds, as they move through a flooded street in Srinagar September 9, 2014. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Kashmiri people hold a man as he falls from a tractor evacuating flood victims to higher grounds, as they move through a flooded street in Srinagar September 9, 2014. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Wednesday, September 10, 2014
Kashmiri people hold a man as he falls from a tractor evacuating flood victims to higher grounds, as they move through a flooded street in Srinagar September 9, 2014. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Close
1 / 34
A flood victim sits on a boat while being evacuated from her flooded house following heavy rain in Jhang, Punjab province September 10, 2014. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

A flood victim sits on a boat while being evacuated from her flooded house following heavy rain in Jhang, Punjab province September 10, 2014. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

Wednesday, September 10, 2014
A flood victim sits on a boat while being evacuated from her flooded house following heavy rain in Jhang, Punjab province September 10, 2014. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
Close
2 / 34
Army soldiers unload boats to be used for evacuating flood victims from their flooded houses following heavy rain in Jhang, Punjab province, September 10, 2014. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

Army soldiers unload boats to be used for evacuating flood victims from their flooded houses following heavy rain in Jhang, Punjab province, September 10, 2014. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

Wednesday, September 10, 2014
Army soldiers unload boats to be used for evacuating flood victims from their flooded houses following heavy rain in Jhang, Punjab province, September 10, 2014. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
Close
3 / 34
A rescuer carries a flood victim after she was evacuated from her flooded house following heavy rain, in Jhang, Punjab province September 10, 2014. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

A rescuer carries a flood victim after she was evacuated from her flooded house following heavy rain, in Jhang, Punjab province September 10, 2014. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

Wednesday, September 10, 2014
A rescuer carries a flood victim after she was evacuated from her flooded house following heavy rain, in Jhang, Punjab province September 10, 2014. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
Close
4 / 34
Women from flood-affected areas walk past a statue which was damaged by floods on the outskirts of Jammu September 10, 2014. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta

Women from flood-affected areas walk past a statue which was damaged by floods on the outskirts of Jammu September 10, 2014. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta

Wednesday, September 10, 2014
Women from flood-affected areas walk past a statue which was damaged by floods on the outskirts of Jammu September 10, 2014. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta
Close
5 / 34
A tractor evacuating Kashmiri flood victims to higher grounds travels through a flooded street in Srinagar September 9, 2014. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

A tractor evacuating Kashmiri flood victims to higher grounds travels through a flooded street in Srinagar September 9, 2014. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Wednesday, September 10, 2014
A tractor evacuating Kashmiri flood victims to higher grounds travels through a flooded street in Srinagar September 9, 2014. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Close
6 / 34
Indian Army soldiers build a temporary bridge across the river Tawi, near the existing bridge which was swept away by floodwaters from the river Tawi, on the outskirts of Jammu September 9, 2014. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta

Indian Army soldiers build a temporary bridge across the river Tawi, near the existing bridge which was swept away by floodwaters from the river Tawi, on the outskirts of Jammu September 9, 2014. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta

Wednesday, September 10, 2014
Indian Army soldiers build a temporary bridge across the river Tawi, near the existing bridge which was swept away by floodwaters from the river Tawi, on the outskirts of Jammu September 9, 2014. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta
Close
7 / 34
A girl from a flood-affected area watches a military chopper from inside an Indian Army tent at a relief camp on the outskirts of Jammu September 10, 2014. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta

A girl from a flood-affected area watches a military chopper from inside an Indian Army tent at a relief camp on the outskirts of Jammu September 10, 2014. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta

Wednesday, September 10, 2014
A girl from a flood-affected area watches a military chopper from inside an Indian Army tent at a relief camp on the outskirts of Jammu September 10, 2014. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta
Close
8 / 34
Flood victims wade through a flooded field as they head toward a boat to be evacuated to dry land, following heavy rain in Jhang, Punjab province, September 10, 2014. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

Flood victims wade through a flooded field as they head toward a boat to be evacuated to dry land, following heavy rain in Jhang, Punjab province, September 10, 2014. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

Wednesday, September 10, 2014
Flood victims wade through a flooded field as they head toward a boat to be evacuated to dry land, following heavy rain in Jhang, Punjab province, September 10, 2014. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
Close
9 / 34
A Honda cars showroom is pictured submerged in flood waters in Srinagar September 10, 2014. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

A Honda cars showroom is pictured submerged in flood waters in Srinagar September 10, 2014. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Wednesday, September 10, 2014
A Honda cars showroom is pictured submerged in flood waters in Srinagar September 10, 2014. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Close
10 / 34
An aerial view seen from an airplane shows the flooded Srinagar city, September 9, 2014. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

An aerial view seen from an airplane shows the flooded Srinagar city, September 9, 2014. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Wednesday, September 10, 2014
An aerial view seen from an airplane shows the flooded Srinagar city, September 9, 2014. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Close
11 / 34
A tractor evacuating Kashmiri flood victims to higher grounds travels through a flooded street in Srinagar September 9, 2014. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

A tractor evacuating Kashmiri flood victims to higher grounds travels through a flooded street in Srinagar September 9, 2014. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Wednesday, September 10, 2014
A tractor evacuating Kashmiri flood victims to higher grounds travels through a flooded street in Srinagar September 9, 2014. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Close
12 / 34
A migrant worker holds his son as he sits with others outside the airport to leave the flooded Srinagar September 9, 2014. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

A migrant worker holds his son as he sits with others outside the airport to leave the flooded Srinagar September 9, 2014. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Wednesday, September 10, 2014
A migrant worker holds his son as he sits with others outside the airport to leave the flooded Srinagar September 9, 2014. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Close
13 / 34
Policemen stand guard as migrant workers gather outside the airport to leave the flooded Srinagar September 9, 2014. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Policemen stand guard as migrant workers gather outside the airport to leave the flooded Srinagar September 9, 2014. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Wednesday, September 10, 2014
Policemen stand guard as migrant workers gather outside the airport to leave the flooded Srinagar September 9, 2014. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Close
14 / 34
A Pakistani woman carries a rubber ring as she stands beside a flooded field following heavy rain in Cheniot, Punjab Province September 9, 2014. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

A Pakistani woman carries a rubber ring as she stands beside a flooded field following heavy rain in Cheniot, Punjab Province September 9, 2014. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

Wednesday, September 10, 2014
A Pakistani woman carries a rubber ring as she stands beside a flooded field following heavy rain in Cheniot, Punjab Province September 9, 2014. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
Close
15 / 34
A temple stands amid the waters of the overflowing river Tawi during heavy rains in Jammu September 6, 2014. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta

A temple stands amid the waters of the overflowing river Tawi during heavy rains in Jammu September 6, 2014. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta

Wednesday, September 10, 2014
A temple stands amid the waters of the overflowing river Tawi during heavy rains in Jammu September 6, 2014. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta
Close
16 / 34
A Pakistani man uses a rope while he wades through a flooded field beside his house following heavy rain in Pindi Bhattian, Punjab Province September 9, 2014. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

A Pakistani man uses a rope while he wades through a flooded field beside his house following heavy rain in Pindi Bhattian, Punjab Province September 9, 2014. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

Wednesday, September 10, 2014
A Pakistani man uses a rope while he wades through a flooded field beside his house following heavy rain in Pindi Bhattian, Punjab Province September 9, 2014. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
Close
17 / 34
A rescue worker steers a a boat as flood victims wait for their turn in floodwaters, caused by heavy rain, to be transported to dry ground in Wazirabad, located in Gujranwala on September 7, 2014. REUTERS/Mani Rana

A rescue worker steers a a boat as flood victims wait for their turn in floodwaters, caused by heavy rain, to be transported to dry ground in Wazirabad, located in Gujranwala on September 7, 2014. REUTERS/Mani Rana

Wednesday, September 10, 2014
A rescue worker steers a a boat as flood victims wait for their turn in floodwaters, caused by heavy rain, to be transported to dry ground in Wazirabad, located in Gujranwala on September 7, 2014. REUTERS/Mani Rana
Close
18 / 34
Army soldiers unload relief materials from an Indian Air Force's helicopter before distributing them to flood victims, at an army camp near Reasi, northwest of Jammu September 9, 2014. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta

Army soldiers unload relief materials from an Indian Air Force's helicopter before distributing them to flood victims, at an army camp near Reasi, northwest of Jammu September 9, 2014. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta

Wednesday, September 10, 2014
Army soldiers unload relief materials from an Indian Air Force's helicopter before distributing them to flood victims, at an army camp near Reasi, northwest of Jammu September 9, 2014. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta
Close
19 / 34
An aerial view taken from an Indian Air Force's helicopter shows the remains of a bridge after it was swept away by floodwaters from the river Tawi on the outskirts of Jammu September 9, 2014. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta

An aerial view taken from an Indian Air Force's helicopter shows the remains of a bridge after it was swept away by floodwaters from the river Tawi on the outskirts of Jammu September 9, 2014. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta

Wednesday, September 10, 2014
An aerial view taken from an Indian Air Force's helicopter shows the remains of a bridge after it was swept away by floodwaters from the river Tawi on the outskirts of Jammu September 9, 2014. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta
Close
20 / 34
People, who were evacuated from flood-affected areas of Srinagar city, walk past an Indian Air Force AN-32 aircraft at an airport in Jammu September 9, 2014. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta

People, who were evacuated from flood-affected areas of Srinagar city, walk past an Indian Air Force AN-32 aircraft at an airport in Jammu September 9, 2014. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta

Wednesday, September 10, 2014
People, who were evacuated from flood-affected areas of Srinagar city, walk past an Indian Air Force AN-32 aircraft at an airport in Jammu September 9, 2014. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta
Close
21 / 34
People stand on a damaged bridge which was swept away by floods on the river Tawi in Jammu September 8, 2014. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta

People stand on a damaged bridge which was swept away by floods on the river Tawi in Jammu September 8, 2014. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta

Wednesday, September 10, 2014
People stand on a damaged bridge which was swept away by floods on the river Tawi in Jammu September 8, 2014. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta
Close
22 / 34
A truck evacuating Kashmiri flood victims to higher grounds, travels through a flooded street in Srinagar September 7, 2014. REUTERS/Danish Ismail

A truck evacuating Kashmiri flood victims to higher grounds, travels through a flooded street in Srinagar September 7, 2014. REUTERS/Danish Ismail

Wednesday, September 10, 2014
A truck evacuating Kashmiri flood victims to higher grounds, travels through a flooded street in Srinagar September 7, 2014. REUTERS/Danish Ismail
Close
23 / 34
A Kashmiri man looses his balance on his makeshift boat after he was hit by a wave as he tries to travel to safer place in Srinagar September 7, 2014. REUTERS/Danish Ismail

A Kashmiri man looses his balance on his makeshift boat after he was hit by a wave as he tries to travel to safer place in Srinagar September 7, 2014. REUTERS/Danish Ismail

Wednesday, September 10, 2014
A Kashmiri man looses his balance on his makeshift boat after he was hit by a wave as he tries to travel to safer place in Srinagar September 7, 2014. REUTERS/Danish Ismail
Close
24 / 34
Pakistani woman Mumtaz Bibi stands in her partially-destroyed house following heavy rain in Lahore September 6, 2014. REUTERS/Mohsin Raza

Pakistani woman Mumtaz Bibi stands in her partially-destroyed house following heavy rain in Lahore September 6, 2014. REUTERS/Mohsin Raza

Wednesday, September 10, 2014
Pakistani woman Mumtaz Bibi stands in her partially-destroyed house following heavy rain in Lahore September 6, 2014. REUTERS/Mohsin Raza
Close
25 / 34
Kashmiri people walk with the help of a rope through a flooded street during rain in Srinagar September 6, 2014. REUTERS/Danish Ismail

Kashmiri people walk with the help of a rope through a flooded street during rain in Srinagar September 6, 2014. REUTERS/Danish Ismail

Wednesday, September 10, 2014
Kashmiri people walk with the help of a rope through a flooded street during rain in Srinagar September 6, 2014. REUTERS/Danish Ismail
Close
26 / 34
Kashmiri men pull a woman from the side embankment of a bridge during rain in Srinagar September 6, 2014. REUTERS/Danish Ismail

Kashmiri men pull a woman from the side embankment of a bridge during rain in Srinagar September 6, 2014. REUTERS/Danish Ismail

Wednesday, September 10, 2014
Kashmiri men pull a woman from the side embankment of a bridge during rain in Srinagar September 6, 2014. REUTERS/Danish Ismail
Close
27 / 34
Vehicles move across a bridge over the flooded river Tawi during heavy rains in Jammu September 6, 2014. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta

Vehicles move across a bridge over the flooded river Tawi during heavy rains in Jammu September 6, 2014. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta

Wednesday, September 10, 2014
Vehicles move across a bridge over the flooded river Tawi during heavy rains in Jammu September 6, 2014. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta
Close
28 / 34
People transport a sick woman in an empty water tank on a flooded street during rain in Srinagar September 5, 2014. REUTERS/Danish Ismail

People transport a sick woman in an empty water tank on a flooded street during rain in Srinagar September 5, 2014. REUTERS/Danish Ismail

Wednesday, September 10, 2014
People transport a sick woman in an empty water tank on a flooded street during rain in Srinagar September 5, 2014. REUTERS/Danish Ismail
Close
29 / 34
Onlookers stand on the debris of a house that was damaged by floodwaters on the banks of the river Tawi after heavy rains in Jammu September 5, 2014. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta

Onlookers stand on the debris of a house that was damaged by floodwaters on the banks of the river Tawi after heavy rains in Jammu September 5, 2014. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta

Wednesday, September 10, 2014
Onlookers stand on the debris of a house that was damaged by floodwaters on the banks of the river Tawi after heavy rains in Jammu September 5, 2014. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta
Close
30 / 34
Kashmiri women and a child are transported in a boat through a flooded road to a safer place during incessant rains in Srinagar September 4, 2014. REUTERS/Danish Ismail

Kashmiri women and a child are transported in a boat through a flooded road to a safer place during incessant rains in Srinagar September 4, 2014. REUTERS/Danish Ismail

Wednesday, September 10, 2014
Kashmiri women and a child are transported in a boat through a flooded road to a safer place during incessant rains in Srinagar September 4, 2014. REUTERS/Danish Ismail
Close
31 / 34
Kashmiri women walk along the embankment on the side of a bridge during rain in Srinagar September 5, 2014. REUTERS/Danish Ismail

Kashmiri women walk along the embankment on the side of a bridge during rain in Srinagar September 5, 2014. REUTERS/Danish Ismail

Wednesday, September 10, 2014
Kashmiri women walk along the embankment on the side of a bridge during rain in Srinagar September 5, 2014. REUTERS/Danish Ismail
Close
32 / 34
A Kashmiri man removes water from his boat as it rains on the banks of Anchar Lake in Srinagar September 3, 2014. REUTERS/Danish Ismail

A Kashmiri man removes water from his boat as it rains on the banks of Anchar Lake in Srinagar September 3, 2014. REUTERS/Danish Ismail

Wednesday, September 10, 2014
A Kashmiri man removes water from his boat as it rains on the banks of Anchar Lake in Srinagar September 3, 2014. REUTERS/Danish Ismail
Close
33 / 34
A Kashmiri Muslim girl looks through the window of a vehicle on a rainy day in Srinagar September 2, 2014. REUTERS/Danish Ismail

A Kashmiri Muslim girl looks through the window of a vehicle on a rainy day in Srinagar September 2, 2014. REUTERS/Danish Ismail

Wednesday, September 10, 2014
A Kashmiri Muslim girl looks through the window of a vehicle on a rainy day in Srinagar September 2, 2014. REUTERS/Danish Ismail
Close
34 / 34
View Again
View Next
NATO exercises in Europe

NATO exercises in Europe

Next Slideshows

NATO exercises in Europe

NATO exercises in Europe

NATO stages a series of military exercises to simulate crisis situations and to reassure allies nervous about Russia.

09 Sep 2014
Floods in Punjab and Kashmir

Floods in Punjab and Kashmir

Death tolls rise as the heaviest rain in 50 years catches India and Pakistan off guard.

09 Sep 2014
Ceasefire for Ukraine

Ceasefire for Ukraine

A ceasefire between Ukrainian forces and pro-Russian separatists holds despite sporadic violations.

09 Sep 2014
Fighting the Islamic State

Fighting the Islamic State

Government forces and militias battle the Islamic State to take back parts of Iraq.

08 Sep 2014

MORE IN PICTURES

First 100 days of Trump

First 100 days of Trump

Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.

Republicans pull healthcare bill

Republicans pull healthcare bill

President Donald Trump suffered a stunning political setback in a Congress controlled by his own party when Republican leaders pulled legislation to overhaul Obamacare, a major 2016 election campaign promise of the president and his allies.

Sunken South Korean ferry raised

Sunken South Korean ferry raised

The Sewol ferry that sank nearly three years ago, killing 304 people, most of them children on a school trip, slowly emerges from a gray sea.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos of the week.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos of the week.

Flashback: Egypt's Arab Spring

Flashback: Egypt's Arab Spring

A look back at the Egypt uprising that led to the overthrow of president Mubarak in 2011. Mubarak, the first leader to face trial after the Arab Spring protests that swept the region, was freed after six years in detention.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Highlights from Tokyo Fashion Week

Highlights from Tokyo Fashion Week

Backstage and collection highlights from Tokyo.

Iraqi forces edge further into Mosul

Iraqi forces edge further into Mosul

Iraqi forces enter Mosul's Old City as Islamic State militants put up fierce resistance from the close-packed houses and narrow streets.

Newer Slideshows Older Slideshows

Trending Collections

Pictures