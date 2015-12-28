Edition:
United Kingdom
Mon Dec 28, 2015 | 3:05pm GMT

Flooding in northern England

Emergency services navigate a flooded street in York, northern England, December 27, 2015. British soldiers helped evacuate hundreds of people from rising floodwaters in the historic city of York, after heavy rainfall inundated towns and cities across northern England. REUTERS/Phil Noble

Reuters / Sunday, December 27, 2015
Soldiers and volunteers fill sand bags to assist with flood relief in York, in northern England, December 28, 2015. REUTERS/Darren Staples

Reuters / Monday, December 28, 2015
A woman looks out of a flooded property in York City Centre, in northern England, December 28, 2015. REUTERS/Andrew Yates

Reuters / Monday, December 28, 2015
Members of the emergency services ride a boat through floodwater on a residential street in York after the river Ouse burst its banks, in northern England, December 28, 2015. REUTERS/Andrew Yates

Reuters / Monday, December 28, 2015
A building that collapsed during flooding is seen in the town of Mytholmroyd, northern England, December 27, 2015. REUTERS/Andrew Yates

Reuters / Sunday, December 27, 2015
A resident looks down at members of the emergency services in flood water in York city centre, in northern England, December 28, 2015. REUTERS/Darren Staples

Reuters / Monday, December 28, 2015
Two residents walk up a flooded street in York, in northern England, December 28, 2015. REUTERS/Andrew Yates

Reuters / Monday, December 28, 2015
Members of the emergency services rescue a woman from a flooded street in Naburn, northern England, December 27, 2015. REUTERS/Phil Noble

Reuters / Sunday, December 27, 2015
Trees are reflected in flood water on Huntingdon Road in York, in northern England, December 28, 2015. REUTERS/Andrew Yates

Reuters / Monday, December 28, 2015
A front door is seen on a flooded street in York, northern England, December 27, 2015. REUTERS/Phil Noble

Reuters / Sunday, December 27, 2015
Emergency services navigate a flooded street in York, northern England, December 27, 2015. REUTERS/Phil Noble

Reuters / Sunday, December 27, 2015
Members of the emergency services rescue a group of people from a flooded street in Tadcaster, northern England, December 27, 2015. REUTERS/Andrew Yates

Reuters / Sunday, December 27, 2015
Britain's Prime Minister David Cameron greets soldiers working on flood relief in York city centre, in northern England, December 28, 2015. REUTERS/Darren Staples

Reuters / Monday, December 28, 2015
A member of the public shouts "No more cuts" at Britain's Prime Minister David Cameron (unseen) as he tours York after it was flooded, in northern England, December 28, 2015. REUTERS/Darren Staples

Reuters / Monday, December 28, 2015
Members of the emergency services rescue a group of people from a flooded street in Tadcaster, northern England, December 27, 2015. REUTERS/Andrew Yates

Reuters / Sunday, December 27, 2015
A military Chinook helicopter delivers materials in York, northern England, December 28, 2015. REUTERS/Andrew Yates

Reuters / Monday, December 28, 2015
A boy stands next to the road to Cawood which is completely submerged under flood waters in northern England, December 27, 2015. REUTERS/Andrew Yates

Reuters / Sunday, December 27, 2015
Men clear silt outside a home after flooding in the town of Mytholmroyd, northern England, December 27, 2015. REUTERS/Andrew Yates

Reuters / Sunday, December 27, 2015
Members of the emergency services rescue a group of people from a flooded street in Tadcaster, northern England, December 27, 2015. REUTERS/Andrew Yates

Reuters / Sunday, December 27, 2015
Walm Gate Street in York's city centre lies under under flood waters, in northern England, December 28, 2015. REUTERS/Andrew Yates

Reuters / Monday, December 28, 2015
A wildfire in Southern California burned over 1,000 acres of land, forcing the closure of parts of two major highways and leading to evacuations.

27 Dec 2015
A fire tore through the intensive care unit and the maternity ward of a Saudi hospital before dawn, killing at least 24 people and injuring 123.

24 Dec 2015
Our top photos from the past week.

24 Dec 2015
Santa Claus pays a visit to poor families and Christians fleeing Islamic State in the Baghdad area.

24 Dec 2015

The USS Carl Vinson aircraft carrier strike group heads for Korean waters as North Korea warns it is ready to sink the aircraft carrier to demonstrate its military might.

The daughter and adviser to President Donald Trump attends the W20 Summit and visits the Holocaust Memorial during a trip to Berlin, Germany.

Each year, after the first spring rains, millions of red, yellow and black landcrabs march for days from the surrounding forests to the bay on Cuba's southern coast to spawn in the sea.

Inside the near-daily demonstrations by both opponents and supporters of President Maduro.

