Flooding in northern England
Emergency services navigate a flooded street in York, northern England, December 27, 2015. British soldiers helped evacuate hundreds of people from rising floodwaters in the historic city of York, after heavy rainfall inundated towns and cities...more
Soldiers and volunteers fill sand bags to assist with flood relief in York, in northern England, December 28, 2015. REUTERS/Darren Staples
A woman looks out of a flooded property in York City Centre, in northern England, December 28, 2015. REUTERS/Andrew Yates
Members of the emergency services ride a boat through floodwater on a residential street in York after the river Ouse burst its banks, in northern England, December 28, 2015. REUTERS/Andrew Yates
A building that collapsed during flooding is seen in the town of Mytholmroyd, northern England, December 27, 2015. REUTERS/Andrew Yates
A resident looks down at members of the emergency services in flood water in York city centre, in northern England, December 28, 2015. REUTERS/Darren Staples
Two residents walk up a flooded street in York, in northern England, December 28, 2015. REUTERS/Andrew Yates
Members of the emergency services rescue a woman from a flooded street in Naburn, northern England, December 27, 2015. REUTERS/Phil Noble
Trees are reflected in flood water on Huntingdon Road in York, in northern England, December 28, 2015. REUTERS/Andrew Yates
A front door is seen on a flooded street in York, northern England, December 27, 2015. REUTERS/Phil Noble
Emergency services navigate a flooded street in York, northern England, December 27, 2015. REUTERS/Phil Noble
Members of the emergency services rescue a group of people from a flooded street in Tadcaster, northern England, December 27, 2015. REUTERS/Andrew Yates
Britain's Prime Minister David Cameron greets soldiers working on flood relief in York city centre, in northern England, December 28, 2015. REUTERS/Darren Staples
A member of the public shouts "No more cuts" at Britain's Prime Minister David Cameron (unseen) as he tours York after it was flooded, in northern England, December 28, 2015. REUTERS/Darren Staples
Members of the emergency services rescue a group of people from a flooded street in Tadcaster, northern England, December 27, 2015. REUTERS/Andrew Yates
A military Chinook helicopter delivers materials in York, northern England, December 28, 2015. REUTERS/Andrew Yates
A boy stands next to the road to Cawood which is completely submerged under flood waters in northern England, December 27, 2015. REUTERS/Andrew Yates
Men clear silt outside a home after flooding in the town of Mytholmroyd, northern England, December 27, 2015. REUTERS/Andrew Yates
Members of the emergency services rescue a group of people from a flooded street in Tadcaster, northern England, December 27, 2015. REUTERS/Andrew Yates
Walm Gate Street in York's city centre lies under under flood waters, in northern England, December 28, 2015. REUTERS/Andrew Yates
