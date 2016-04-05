Flooding in Pakistan
A man tries to retrieve timber from floodwaters in Sarband area on the outskirts of Peshawar, Pakistan. REUTERS/Fayaz Aziz
Shopkeepers remove mud from their shop after floodwaters receded in Sarband area on the outskirts of Peshawar. REUTERS/Fayaz Aziz
Local residents use a horse drawn cart to pass through floodwaters in Sarband area on the outskirts of Peshawar. REUTERS/Fayaz Aziz
A man scoops muddy water after floodwaters receded in Sarband area on the outskirts of Peshawar. REUTERS/Fayaz Aziz
Men collect their belongings from their makshift shop which was damaged by flood water after heavy rain on the outskirts of Peshawar. REUTERS/Fayaz Aziz
A shopkeeper tries to save belongings as residents use a bridge covered with floodwater after heavy rain in Nowshera District on the outskirts of Peshawar. REUTERS/Fayaz Aziz
Residents use a bridge covered with floodwater after heavy rain in Nowshera District on the outskirts of Peshawar. REUTERS/Fayaz Aziz
Residents use a bridge covered with floodwater after heavy rain in Nowshera District on the outskirts of Peshawar. REUTERS/Fayaz Aziz
Residents use boats and inner tubes to float around in floodwater after heavy rain on the outskirts of Peshawar. REUTERS/Fayaz Aziz
Next Slideshows
Syrian warplane shot down
Islamist rebels shot down a Syrian warplane and captured its pilot south of Aleppo, a monitoring group said.
Campaign cuisine
Keeping the candidates nourished on the primary trail.
Trump on the trail
The Republican front-runner campaigns in Wisconsin.
Nusra Front's fight
Inside the al Qaeda-affiliated militant group, a major player in Syria's five-year-old civil war.
MORE IN PICTURES
Countdown to the French election
Centrist Emmanuel Macron and far-right rival Marine Le Pen on their final days of campaigning ahead of Sunday's tumultuous election that has turned the country's politics upside down.
Migrant rescue on the Mediterranean
On board the Malta-based NGO Migrant Offshore Aid Station (MOAS) ship Phoenix with more than 400 migrants, after rescue operations off the coast of Libya.
Residents retreat ahead of Raqqa assault
Residents flee Islamic State's base in Raqqa as U.S.-backed Syrian Democratic Forces prepare to launch an assault on the group's Syrian stronghold.
Palestinian hunger strike protest grows
Hundreds of Palestinians in Israeli jails are on hunger strike in response to a call by prominent prisoner Marwan Barghouti, widely seen as a possible future Palestinian president.
Trump returns to New York
President Donald Trump returns to his hometown for the first time since taking office, as many New Yorkers take to the streets to protest his politics.
China's home-grown jet takes first flight
China's C919 passenger jet completes its maiden flight, a major first step for Beijing as it looks to raise its profile in the global aviation market and boost high-tech manufacturing at home.
Editors Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.