Flooding in Saudi Arabia
A Saudi man is reflected in a mirror in his flooded home after heavy rain in Tabuk, Saudi Arabia, January 28, 2013. REUTERS/Mohamed Alhwaity
A Saudi man is reflected in a mirror in his flooded home after heavy rain in Tabuk, Saudi Arabia, January 28, 2013. REUTERS/Mohamed Alhwaity
People cross a flooded area after heavy rain in Tabuk, January 30, 2013. REUTERS/Mohamed Alhwaity
People cross a flooded area after heavy rain in Tabuk, January 30, 2013. REUTERS/Mohamed Alhwaity
A Saudi man looks at his flooded home after heavy rain in Tabuk, January 28, 2013. REUTERS/Mohamed Alhwaity
A Saudi man looks at his flooded home after heavy rain in Tabuk, January 28, 2013. REUTERS/Mohamed Alhwaity
Members of the Saudi Civil Defense help people to cross a flooded area after heavy rain in Tabuk, January 30, 2013. REUTERS/Mohamed Alhwaity
Members of the Saudi Civil Defense help people to cross a flooded area after heavy rain in Tabuk, January 30, 2013. REUTERS/Mohamed Alhwaity
A Saudi man looks out from his flooded home after heavy rain in Tabuk, January 28, 2013. REUTERS/Mohamed Alhwaity
A Saudi man looks out from his flooded home after heavy rain in Tabuk, January 28, 2013. REUTERS/Mohamed Alhwaity
People sit on their car in a flooded street after heavy rain in Tabuk, January 28, 2013. REUTERS/Mohamed Alhwaity
People sit on their car in a flooded street after heavy rain in Tabuk, January 28, 2013. REUTERS/Mohamed Alhwaity
Members of the Saudi Civil Defense help people to cross a flooded area after heavy rain in Tabuk, January 30, 2013. REUTERS/Mohamed Alhwaity
Members of the Saudi Civil Defense help people to cross a flooded area after heavy rain in Tabuk, January 30, 2013. REUTERS/Mohamed Alhwaity
Saudi men walk near their flooded home after heavy rain in Tabuk, January 28, 2013. REUTERS/Mohamed Alhwaity
Saudi men walk near their flooded home after heavy rain in Tabuk, January 28, 2013. REUTERS/Mohamed Alhwaity
Members of the Saudi Civil Defense help people to cross a flooded area after heavy rain in Tabuk, January 30, 2013. REUTERS/Mohamed Alhwaity
Members of the Saudi Civil Defense help people to cross a flooded area after heavy rain in Tabuk, January 30, 2013. REUTERS/Mohamed Alhwaity
Cars are seen on a flooded street after heavy rain in Tabuk, January 28, 2013. REUTERS/Mohamed Alhwaity
Cars are seen on a flooded street after heavy rain in Tabuk, January 28, 2013. REUTERS/Mohamed Alhwaity
Next Slideshows
Weird restaurants
From dining out of a toilet, to dining inside a replica airplane. A look at the oddly-themed restaurants of the world.
Unusual weapons at gun buyback
Shotguns, rifles, and even a missile launcher are encountered at a gun buyback program in Seattle.
Tough Guy challenge
Competitors brave water, mud, and fire in an annual race to raise money for charity.
Living with wolves
Life with a wolf researcher who even eats with his subjects.
MORE IN PICTURES
Best of Sao Paulo Fashion Week
Backstage and collection highlights from Brazil.
Americans fight Islamic State from the air
U.S. forces engage in coalition operations against Islamic State in Iraq and Syria as part of Operation Inherent Resolve.
Netherlands goes to the polls
The Netherlands' center-right Prime Minister Mark Rutte roundly saw off a challenge by anti-Islam, anti-EU Geert Wilders in an election, early returns showed, a huge relief to other EU governments facing a wave of nationalism.
Canadian refugees learn to curl
Resettled refugees, some of whom had come to Canada just days before, brave icy wipeouts and learn the quintessentially Canadian sport of curling.
Inside a world-class wine collection
French collector Michel-Jack Chasseuil has amassed more than 40,000 bottles of rare and prestigious vintages.
California's desert blooms as drought ends
Southern California's deserts and hillsides are ablaze with color after a wet winter spurred what scientists say is the biggest wildflower bloom in years.
Cheltenham festival
The races and the fashion at Britain's annual Cheltenham horse racing festival.