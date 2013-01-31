Edition:
Flooding in Saudi Arabia

<p>A Saudi man is reflected in a mirror in his flooded home after heavy rain in Tabuk, Saudi Arabia, January 28, 2013. REUTERS/Mohamed Alhwaity</p>

<p>People cross a flooded area after heavy rain in Tabuk, January 30, 2013. REUTERS/Mohamed Alhwaity</p>

<p>A Saudi man looks at his flooded home after heavy rain in Tabuk, January 28, 2013. REUTERS/Mohamed Alhwaity</p>

<p>Members of the Saudi Civil Defense help people to cross a flooded area after heavy rain in Tabuk, January 30, 2013. REUTERS/Mohamed Alhwaity</p>

<p>A Saudi man looks out from his flooded home after heavy rain in Tabuk, January 28, 2013. REUTERS/Mohamed Alhwaity</p>

<p>People sit on their car in a flooded street after heavy rain in Tabuk, January 28, 2013. REUTERS/Mohamed Alhwaity</p>

<p>Members of the Saudi Civil Defense help people to cross a flooded area after heavy rain in Tabuk, January 30, 2013. REUTERS/Mohamed Alhwaity</p>

<p>Saudi men walk near their flooded home after heavy rain in Tabuk, January 28, 2013. REUTERS/Mohamed Alhwaity</p>

<p>Members of the Saudi Civil Defense help people to cross a flooded area after heavy rain in Tabuk, January 30, 2013. REUTERS/Mohamed Alhwaity</p>

<p>Cars are seen on a flooded street after heavy rain in Tabuk, January 28, 2013. REUTERS/Mohamed Alhwaity</p>

