Flooding in Sichuan
An excavator moves villagers away from a flooded area during heavy rainfall in Yingxiu, Wenchuan county, Sichuan province, China, July 10, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer
An excavator moves villagers away from a flooded area during heavy rainfall in Yingxiu, Wenchuan county, Sichuan province, China, July 10, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer
A man carries a woman on his back as he walks through a flooded street in Jintang county of Chengdu, Sichuan province, China, July 10, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer
A man carries a woman on his back as he walks through a flooded street in Jintang county of Chengdu, Sichuan province, China, July 10, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer
Rescue workers pull a boat carrying villagers away from a flooded area in Guanghan, Sichuan province, July 11, 2013. REUTERS/China Daily
Rescue workers pull a boat carrying villagers away from a flooded area in Guanghan, Sichuan province, July 11, 2013. REUTERS/China Daily
A bridge is collapsed after being hit by sweeping floods in Jiangyou, Sichuan province, July 9, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer
A bridge is collapsed after being hit by sweeping floods in Jiangyou, Sichuan province, July 9, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer
A man carries his daughter on shoulders as he wades through a flooded street following heavy rainfall near a crop field in Ya'an, Sichuan province, July 8, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer
A man carries his daughter on shoulders as he wades through a flooded street following heavy rainfall near a crop field in Ya'an, Sichuan province, July 8, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer
Firefighters carry out a rescue operation at the site of a rain-triggered landslide in Zhongxing county of Dujiangyan, Sichuan province, July 10, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer
Firefighters carry out a rescue operation at the site of a rain-triggered landslide in Zhongxing county of Dujiangyan, Sichuan province, July 10, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer
Firefighters use a rope to help a woman walk across floodwaters after heavy rainfalls hit Dujiangyan, Sichuan province, July 9, 2013. REUTERS/China Daily
Firefighters use a rope to help a woman walk across floodwaters after heavy rainfalls hit Dujiangyan, Sichuan province, July 9, 2013. REUTERS/China Daily
A firefighter walks across the floodwaters amid heavy rainfalls after a rain-triggered landslide hits Zhongxing county of Dujiangyan, Sichuan province, July 10, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer
A firefighter walks across the floodwaters amid heavy rainfalls after a rain-triggered landslide hits Zhongxing county of Dujiangyan, Sichuan province, July 10, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer
Firefighters use a rope to help a man cross a bridge amid heavy rainfalls after a rain-triggered landslide hit Zhongxing county of Dujiangyan, Sichuan province, July 10, 2013. REUTERS/China Daily
Firefighters use a rope to help a man cross a bridge amid heavy rainfalls after a rain-triggered landslide hit Zhongxing county of Dujiangyan, Sichuan province, July 10, 2013. REUTERS/China Daily
Policemen hold the arms of residents as they walk on a flooded street after heavy rainfall hit Chengdu, Sichuan province, July 9, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer
Policemen hold the arms of residents as they walk on a flooded street after heavy rainfall hit Chengdu, Sichuan province, July 9, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer
A policeman carries a man on his back as he walks on a flooded street after heavy rainfalls hit Chengdu, Sichuan province, July 9, 2013. REUTERS/China Daily
A policeman carries a man on his back as he walks on a flooded street after heavy rainfalls hit Chengdu, Sichuan province, July 9, 2013. REUTERS/China Daily
Next Slideshows
A veteran's debt
Army medic Shawn Aiken returned to the U.S. with multiple war injuries, and soon found himself struggling to feed his family as the Pentagon charged him for...
Dangerous crossing
Over two hundred African and Asian would-be immigrants are rescued from three vessels in distress in one night off Malta.
Remembering the Srebrenica massacre
Bosnians mark the 18th anniversary of the Srebrenica massacre.
Faith healing for addicts
The Youth for Christ Centre in Myanmar offers a 3-month "course" of prayer, Bible study and devotional singing for drug users.
MORE IN PICTURES
First 100 days of Trump
Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
President Trump's first 50 days
Scenes from the first weeks of the Trump administration.
Mourning girls burned to death in Guatemala shelter
Guatemala mourns after at least 37 girls burned to death under lock and key in an overcrowded shelter for abused teens.
Celebrity style: Kristen Stewart
The fashion and style of actress Kristen Stewart.
Islamic State preserves artifacts in tunnel
Islamic State militants carefully excavated ancient artifacts under Mosul's Mosque of Jonah and then preserved them in tunnels, a local archaeologist said, in sharp contrast to their public desecration of antiquities.
Six years after Fukushima
On March 11, 2011, a 9.0 magnitude earthquake set off a massive tsunami and meltdowns at the Fukushima Dai-Ichi nuclear plant, killing more than 15,000 people and devastating the northeastern coast of Japan.
Britain's next top dog
Dogs from around the world compete in Britain's famed Crufts Dog Show.
South Korean president impeached
South Korea's Constitutional Court removes President Park Geun-hye from office over a graft scandal.