Pictures | Mon Oct 5, 2015 | 6:26am BST

Flooding in South Carolina

Clare Reigard of Georgetown, South Carolina, abandons her car after it stalled on Duke Street due to heavy rains in Georgetown, South Carolina October 4, 2015. Most major roads through the historical South Carolina city have closed due to flooding. Vast swaths of U.S. Southeast and mid-Atlantic states were grappling with heavy rains and flooding from a separate weather system which has already caused at least five deaths, washed out roads and prompted evacuations and flash flood warnings. REUTERS/Randall Hill

Reuters / Sunday, October 04, 2015
Roger Goedtell of Georgetown, wades through flooded Front Street in Georgetown, South Carolina October 4, 2015. REUTERS/Randall Hill

Reuters / Sunday, October 04, 2015
(L-R) Norman Beauregard, Kevin Attender and Chris Rogers of the Georgetown Fire Department, wade through flooded Front Street in Georgetown, South Carolina October 4, 2015. REUTERS/Randall Hill

Reuters / Sunday, October 04, 2015
A car is stalled due to heavy rains, along flooded Church Street in Georgetown, South Carolina October 4, 2015. REUTERS/Randall Hill

Reuters / Sunday, October 04, 2015
Chuck Richardson and his wife Ginger inspect their flooded Front Street office building in Georgetown, South Carolina October 4, 2015. REUTERS/Randall Hill

Reuters / Sunday, October 04, 2015
A view shows floodwaters partially submerging Orange Street in Georgetown, South Carolina October 4, 2015. REUTERS/Randall Hill

Reuters / Sunday, October 04, 2015
Mary Baldrick of Isle of Palms, South Carolina, wades through flooded Front Street in Georgetown, South Carolina October 4, 2015. REUTERS/Randall Hill

Reuters / Sunday, October 04, 2015
A downtown business is lined with sandbags for possible floods in downtown Georgetown, South Carolina October 4, 2015. REUTERS/Randall Hill

Reuters / Sunday, October 04, 2015
Ammie McKnight watches the level of floodwaters in the front yard of her Orange Street home in Georgetown, South Carolina October 4, 2015. REUTERS/Randall Hill

Reuters / Sunday, October 04, 2015
Lt. Norman Beauregard (L) and firefighter Kevin Attender, both with the Georgetown Fire Department, check out flooded Front Street in Georgetown, South Carolina October 4, 2015. REUTERS/Randall Hill

Reuters / Sunday, October 04, 2015
Ginger Richardson grabs a floating plant during an inspection of a office building on Front Street in Georgetown, South Carolina October 4, 2015. REUTERS/Randall Hill

Reuters / Sunday, October 04, 2015
A resident along Orange Street watches the level of floodwaters in Georgetown, South Carolina October 4, 2015. REUTERS/Randall Hill

Reuters / Sunday, October 04, 2015
A large cargo vehicle travels down US 17 in Georgetown, South Carolina October 4, 2015. REUTERS/Randall Hill

Reuters / Sunday, October 04, 2015
Georgetown Sheriff deputies check on motorists stalled along flooded Church Street in Georgetown, South Carolina October 4, 2015. REUTERS/Randall Hill

Reuters / Sunday, October 04, 2015
Chuck Richardson and his wife Ginger arrive to inspect their flooded Front Street office building in Georgetown, South Carolina October 4, 2015. REUTERS/Randall Hill

Reuters / Sunday, October 04, 2015
Floodwaters surround a house along Orange Street in Georgetown, South Carolina October 4, 2015. REUTERS/Randall Hill

Reuters / Sunday, October 04, 2015
A car and a utility vehicle navigate Orange Street in Georgetown, South Carolina October 4, 2015. REUTERS/Randall Hill

Reuters / Sunday, October 04, 2015
A car is stalled due to heavy rains, along flooded US 17 in Georgetown, South Carolina October 4, 2015. REUTERS/Randall Hill

Reuters / Sunday, October 04, 2015
