Flooding in South Carolina
Clare Reigard of Georgetown, South Carolina, abandons her car after it stalled on Duke Street due to heavy rains in Georgetown, South Carolina October 4, 2015. Most major roads through the historical South Carolina city have closed due to flooding....more
Roger Goedtell of Georgetown, wades through flooded Front Street in Georgetown, South Carolina October 4, 2015. REUTERS/Randall Hill
(L-R) Norman Beauregard, Kevin Attender and Chris Rogers of the Georgetown Fire Department, wade through flooded Front Street in Georgetown, South Carolina October 4, 2015. REUTERS/Randall Hill
A car is stalled due to heavy rains, along flooded Church Street in Georgetown, South Carolina October 4, 2015. REUTERS/Randall Hill
Chuck Richardson and his wife Ginger inspect their flooded Front Street office building in Georgetown, South Carolina October 4, 2015. REUTERS/Randall Hill
A view shows floodwaters partially submerging Orange Street in Georgetown, South Carolina October 4, 2015. REUTERS/Randall Hill
Mary Baldrick of Isle of Palms, South Carolina, wades through flooded Front Street in Georgetown, South Carolina October 4, 2015. REUTERS/Randall Hill
A downtown business is lined with sandbags for possible floods in downtown Georgetown, South Carolina October 4, 2015. REUTERS/Randall Hill
Ammie McKnight watches the level of floodwaters in the front yard of her Orange Street home in Georgetown, South Carolina October 4, 2015. REUTERS/Randall Hill
Lt. Norman Beauregard (L) and firefighter Kevin Attender, both with the Georgetown Fire Department, check out flooded Front Street in Georgetown, South Carolina October 4, 2015. REUTERS/Randall Hill
Ginger Richardson grabs a floating plant during an inspection of a office building on Front Street in Georgetown, South Carolina October 4, 2015. REUTERS/Randall Hill
A resident along Orange Street watches the level of floodwaters in Georgetown, South Carolina October 4, 2015. REUTERS/Randall Hill
A large cargo vehicle travels down US 17 in Georgetown, South Carolina October 4, 2015. REUTERS/Randall Hill
Georgetown Sheriff deputies check on motorists stalled along flooded Church Street in Georgetown, South Carolina October 4, 2015. REUTERS/Randall Hill
Chuck Richardson and his wife Ginger arrive to inspect their flooded Front Street office building in Georgetown, South Carolina October 4, 2015. REUTERS/Randall Hill
Floodwaters surround a house along Orange Street in Georgetown, South Carolina October 4, 2015. REUTERS/Randall Hill
A car and a utility vehicle navigate Orange Street in Georgetown, South Carolina October 4, 2015. REUTERS/Randall Hill
A car is stalled due to heavy rains, along flooded US 17 in Georgetown, South Carolina October 4, 2015. REUTERS/Randall Hill
