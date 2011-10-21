Edition:
Flooding in Thailand

Friday, October 21, 2011

Vehicles are partially submerged in a flooded industrial area in the suburbs of Bangkok, October 20, 2011. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Friday, October 21, 2011

People, evacuated from areas affected by floods, find shelter at the check-in hall that is not in use at Don Mueang airport in Bangkok, October 21, 2011. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Friday, October 21, 2011

People are evacuated on trucks from a flooded area in Bangkok's suburbs, October 21, 2011. REUTERS/Kerek Wongsa

Friday, October 21, 2011

A man pushes puppies in a plastic container as residents are evacuated in a truck from a flooded area in Bangkok's suburbs, October 20, 2011. REUTERS/Kerek Wongsa

Friday, October 21, 2011

Workers from Cambodia sit on a truck as it moves through a flooded street in Pathum Thani province, a suburb of Bangkok, October 19, 2011. REUTERS/Kerek Wongsa

Friday, October 21, 2011

A man rides a motorcycle along a flooded street in Pathum Thani province, a suburb of Bangkok, October 19, 2011. REUTERS/Sukree Sukplang

Friday, October 21, 2011

An aerial view of treetops and their reflections in a flooded area in Pathum Thani province, on the outskirts of Bangkok, October 14, 2011. REUTERS/Chaiwat Subprasom

Friday, October 21, 2011

A Buddhist monk makes his way through flooded street of the ancient part of Bangkok near Chao Praya river, October 15, 2011. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Friday, October 21, 2011

Resident use a boat as vehicles are evacuated from a flooded area on a bridge in Ayutthaya province, October 17, 2011. REUTERS/Chaiwat Subprasom

Friday, October 21, 2011

Residents wade through their flooded village of Wat Sukran Tharam in Ayutthaya province as aid is delivered by small boats to a collective shelter, Thailand, October 13, 2011. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Friday, October 21, 2011

Children play on a flooded highway as aid is distributed in Ayutthaya province, October 16, 2011. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Friday, October 21, 2011

A boy pulls a refrigerator through a flooded street in Pathum Thani province, October 17, 2011. REUTERS/Sukree Sukplang

Friday, October 21, 2011

People walk on a railway track in the flooded area around the Nava Nakorn Industrial Zone in Pathum Thani province, October 17, 2011. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Friday, October 21, 2011

People react as an army truck passes by on a flooded highway in Ayutthaya province, October 15, 2011. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Friday, October 21, 2011

People gather at the edge as floods cover a highway in Ayutthaya province, October 13, 2011. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Friday, October 21, 2011

A soldier pulls a boat as people and their belongings are evacuated from a flooded area in Ayutthaya province, October 13, 2011. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Friday, October 21, 2011

An aerial view of a flooded area in Ayutthaya province October 10, 2011. REUTERS/Sukree Sukplang

Friday, October 21, 2011

A resident sits in a boat to catch relief goods distributed from a helicopter in Ayutthaya province October 12, 2011. REUTERS/Sukree Sukplang

Friday, October 21, 2011

People make their way through a flooded area in Ayutthaya province October 10, 2011. REUTERS/Chaiwat Subprasom

Friday, October 21, 2011

A woman gestures towards passing boats as her dog stands on a fence in flooded Pathum Thani province, October 14, 2011. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Friday, October 21, 2011

A woman smiles as she sits on a flooded highway in Ayutthaya province, October 13, 2011. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Friday, October 21, 2011

A woman swims in flood water in Pathum Thani province on the outskirts of Bangkok October 12, 2011. REUTERS/Chaiwat Subprasom

Friday, October 21, 2011

A traffic policeman gestures to a car as he directs traffic along a flooded street in Nonthaburi province on the outskirts of Bangkok October 12, 2011. REUTERS/Chaiwat Subprasom

Friday, October 21, 2011

A traffic policeman directs traffic along a flooded street in Nonthaburi province, on the outskirts of Bangkok October 12, 2011. REUTERS/Chaiwat Subprasom

Friday, October 21, 2011

Residents stand on a roof during flooding in Ayutthaya province October 12, 2011. REUTERS/Sukree Sukplang

Friday, October 21, 2011

Residents wade through a flooded street in Pathum Thani province on the outskirts of Bangkok October 12, 2011. REUTERS/Chaiwat Subprasom

Friday, October 21, 2011

An aerial view of a flooded area in Nonthaburi province October 12, 2011. REUTERS/Sukree Sukplang

Friday, October 21, 2011

A woman carries her child as she wades through a flooded street in Pathum Thani province on the outskirts of Bangkok October 12, 2011. REUTERS/Chaiwat Subprasom

Friday, October 21, 2011

Dogs are evacuated from the flooded area of Thailand's Ayutthaya province October 9, 2011. REUTERS/Chaiwat Subprasom

Friday, October 21, 2011

A Buddhist monk walks through floodwater on a street at a temple in Ayutthaya province October 7, 2011. REUTERS/Sukree Sukplang

Friday, October 21, 2011

A man casts a fishing net in a flooded area in Ayutthaya province October 10, 2011. REUTERS/Chaiwat Subprasom

Friday, October 21, 2011

An aerial view of a flooded temple in Ayutthaya province October 7, 2011. REUTERS/Sukree Sukplang

Friday, October 21, 2011

Residents travel on a boat at a flooded street in Ayutthaya province October 7, 2011. REUTERS/Sukree Sukplang

Friday, October 21, 2011

Prisoners wade through a flooded jail as they evacuate to another jail at Ayutthaya prison in Ayutthaya province, north of Bangkok October 6, 2011. REUTERS/Chaiwat Subprasom

Friday, October 21, 2011

A boy walks along a flooded street at a temple in Pathum Thani province on the outskirts of Bangkok, September 14, 2011. REUTERS/Chaiwat Subprasom

Friday, October 21, 2011

Residents sit next to their flooded house in Ayutthaya province October 7, 2011. REUTERS/Sukree Sukplang

Friday, October 21, 2011

Children play in a flooded street in Sena district, Ayutthaya province, north of Bangkok, September 12, 2011. REUTERS/Sukree Sukplang

Friday, October 21, 2011

An aerial view of a flooded area in Ayutthaya province October 7, 2011. REUTERS/Sukree Sukplang

Friday, October 21, 2011

Residents unload food from a helicopter in Ayutthaya province October 7, 2011. REUTERS/Sukree Sukplang

Friday, October 21, 2011

Prisoners sit at the flooded Ayutthaya prison as they wait to be evacuated to another jail in Ayutthaya province, north of Bangkok, October 6, 2011. REUTERS/Chaiwat Subprasom

Friday, October 21, 2011

Rain clouds approach the city center of Thailand's capital Bangkok September 23, 2011. REUTERS/Sukree Sukplang

Friday, October 21, 2011

A resident pushes his belongings as he wade through a flooded street in Ayutthaya province, north of Bangkok, October 6, 2011. REUTERS/Chaiwat Subprasom

Friday, October 21, 2011

A man paddles his boat past a temple on the overflowing Chao Phraya river in Nonthaburi province on the outskirts of Bangkok September 19, 2011. REUTERS/Chaiwat Subprasom

Friday, October 21, 2011

A man walks through his flooded house in Ayutthaya province September 30, 2011. REUTERS/Sukree Sukplang

Friday, October 21, 2011

A boy plays under a makeshift walkway along the flooded streets of the town of Sena in Ayutthaya province, September 13, 2011. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

