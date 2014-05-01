Floods batter U.S. Southeast
Charles Davidson helps his neighbor Santonio Coleman, 11, from his flooded home in the Kelly Ave. Basin area of Pensacola, Florida, April 30, 2014. A state of emergency was declared in Pensacola's Escambia County where emergency officials fought to...more
Residents survey flood damage to the Cordova Park neighborhood in Pensacola, Florida, April 30, 2014. REUTERS/Michael Spooneybarger
Bruce Woerner and his daughter Kelly Woerner walk to dry land in their Kelly Ave. Basin neighborhood after heavy rain in Pensacola, Florida, April 30, 2014. REUTERS/Michael Spooneybarger
A vehicle is left partially submerged after flash flooding in the Cordova Park neighborhood in Pensacola, Florida, April 30, 2014. REUTERS/Michael Spooneybarger
Residents of Forest Creek Apartments are rescued after heavy flooding in Pensacola, Florida, April 30, 2014. REUTERS/Michael Spooneybarger
A submerged car sits in the driveway in the Cordova Park neighborhood in Pensacola, Florida, April 30, 2014. REUTERS/Michael Spooneybarger
Winnie Bunting is carried to an ambulance after being rescued from her flooded home in the Kelly Ave Basin area of Pensacola, Florida, April 30, 2014. REUTERS/Michael Spooneybarger
Jaymond Allison surveys flood damage to the Cordova Park neighborhood in Pensacola, Florida, April 30, 2014. REUTERS/Michael Spooneybarger
Cars left stranded along Fairfield Dr. during flash flooding in Pensacola, Florida, April 30, 2014. REUTERS/Michael Spooneybarger
Residents of Forest Creek Apartments are rescued after heavy flooding in Pensacola, Florida, April 30, 2014. REUTERS/Michael Spooneybarger
Residents wait for help after flooding in the Kelly Ave. Basin area of Pensacola, Florida, April 30, 2014. REUTERS/Michael Spooneybarger
Residents of Forest Creek Apartments are rescued after heavy flooding in Pensacola, Florida, April 30, 2014. REUTERS/Michael Spooneybarger
Charles Davidson helps his neighbors Millie Jones and Winnie Bunting during flooding in the Kelly Ave. Basin area of Pensacola, Florida, April 30, 2014. REUTERS/Michael Spooneybarger
Damage due to flash flooding is seen along Johnson Ave. in Pensacola, Florida, April 30, 2014.REUTERS/Michael Spooneybarger
Rescue personal help residents out of flooding along Kelly Ave. in Pensacola, Florida, April 30, 2014. REUTERS/Michael Spooneybarger
Residents help Mrs. Bray from her home as waters rise off Kelly Ave. in Pensacola, Florida, April 30, 2014. REUTERS/Michael Spooneybarger
Rob Jernigan takes a photo while checking on a friends house in the Springdale Forest Subdivision in Pensacola, Florida, April 30, 2014. REUTERS/Michael Spooneybarger
Charles Davidson and his friend Jeremy Goodwin help neighbors to safety off Kelly Ave. in Pensacola, Florida, April 30, 2014. REUTERS/Michael Spooneybarger
Damage due to flash flooding is seen along Johnson Ave. in Pensacola, Florida, April 30, 2014. REUTERS/Michael Spooneybarger
Fire Rescue personnel look for residents along Kelly Ave. in Pensacola, Florida, April 30, 2014. REUTERS/Michael Spooneybarger
Charles Davidson helps to rescue Michelle Roper and her dog Charlee from her home off Kelly Ave. in Pensacola, Florida, April 30, 2014.REUTERS/Michael Spooneybarger
Charles Davidson and Jeremy Goodwin use their boat to rescue Michelle Roper and her dog Charlee from her home off Kelly Ave. in Pensacola, Florida, April 30, 2014. REUTERS/Michael Spooneybarger
Train rails are washed out along Scenic Hwy 90 after heavy rains and flooding damage in Pensacola, Florida, April 30, 2014. REUTERS/Michael Spooneybarger
Residents look at the washed out area of Scenic Hwy 90 after heavy rains and flooding damage in Pensacola, Florida, April 30, 2014. REUTERS/Michael Spooneybarger
Officials look at the washed out area of Scenic Hwy 90 after heavy rains and flooding damage in Pensacola, Florida, April 30, 2014. REUTERS/Michael Spooneybarger
