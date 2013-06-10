Edition:
United Kingdom
Pictures | Mon Jun 10, 2013 | 4:10pm BST

Floods from above

<p>A garden with a swimming pool is inundated by the waters of the Elbe river during floods near Magdeburg in the federal state of Saxony Anhalt, Germany, June 10, 2013. REUTERS/Thomas Peter</p>

A garden with a swimming pool is inundated by the waters of the Elbe river during floods near Magdeburg in the federal state of Saxony Anhalt, Germany, June 10, 2013. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Monday, June 10, 2013

A garden with a swimming pool is inundated by the waters of the Elbe river during floods near Magdeburg in the federal state of Saxony Anhalt, Germany, June 10, 2013. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Close
1 / 25
<p>Flooded railway tracks are pictured near the river Elbe in the eastern German town of Schoenebeck, south of Magdeburg, June 9, 2013. REUTERS/Tobias Schwarz</p>

Flooded railway tracks are pictured near the river Elbe in the eastern German town of Schoenebeck, south of Magdeburg, June 9, 2013. REUTERS/Tobias Schwarz

Monday, June 10, 2013

Flooded railway tracks are pictured near the river Elbe in the eastern German town of Schoenebeck, south of Magdeburg, June 9, 2013. REUTERS/Tobias Schwarz

Close
2 / 25
<p>Cars are inundated by the waters of the Elbe river during floods near the village of Fischbeck in the federal state of Saxony Anhalt, June 10, 2013. REUTERS/Thomas Peter</p>

Cars are inundated by the waters of the Elbe river during floods near the village of Fischbeck in the federal state of Saxony Anhalt, June 10, 2013. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Monday, June 10, 2013

Cars are inundated by the waters of the Elbe river during floods near the village of Fischbeck in the federal state of Saxony Anhalt, June 10, 2013. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Close
3 / 25
<p>Flooded railway tracks are pictured near the river Elbe in the eastern German town of Schoenebeck, south of Magdeburg, June 9, 2013. REUTERS/Tobias Schwarz</p>

Flooded railway tracks are pictured near the river Elbe in the eastern German town of Schoenebeck, south of Magdeburg, June 9, 2013. REUTERS/Tobias Schwarz

Monday, June 10, 2013

Flooded railway tracks are pictured near the river Elbe in the eastern German town of Schoenebeck, south of Magdeburg, June 9, 2013. REUTERS/Tobias Schwarz

Close
4 / 25
<p>An aerial view shows the waters of the Elbe river inundating agricultural fields during floods near Magdeburg in the federal state of Saxony Anhalt, June 10, 2013. REUTERS/Thomas Peter</p>

An aerial view shows the waters of the Elbe river inundating agricultural fields during floods near Magdeburg in the federal state of Saxony Anhalt, June 10, 2013. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Monday, June 10, 2013

An aerial view shows the waters of the Elbe river inundating agricultural fields during floods near Magdeburg in the federal state of Saxony Anhalt, June 10, 2013. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Close
5 / 25
<p>Shipping containers are partly immersed in water at the flooded harbour in Riesa in the federal state of Saxony after the Elbe river has broken its banks, June 5, 2013. REUTERS/Thomas Peter</p>

Shipping containers are partly immersed in water at the flooded harbour in Riesa in the federal state of Saxony after the Elbe river has broken its banks, June 5, 2013. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Monday, June 10, 2013

Shipping containers are partly immersed in water at the flooded harbour in Riesa in the federal state of Saxony after the Elbe river has broken its banks, June 5, 2013. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Close
6 / 25
<p>A car leaves a small settlement surrounded by the floods of the river Danube near the eastern Bavarian city of Deggendorf, June 5, 2013. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay</p>

A car leaves a small settlement surrounded by the floods of the river Danube near the eastern Bavarian city of Deggendorf, June 5, 2013. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay

Monday, June 10, 2013

A car leaves a small settlement surrounded by the floods of the river Danube near the eastern Bavarian city of Deggendorf, June 5, 2013. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay

Close
7 / 25
<p>Trucks stand stranded on the flooded motorway A3 near the eastern Bavarian city of Deggendorf, June 5, 2013. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay</p>

Trucks stand stranded on the flooded motorway A3 near the eastern Bavarian city of Deggendorf, June 5, 2013. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay

Monday, June 10, 2013

Trucks stand stranded on the flooded motorway A3 near the eastern Bavarian city of Deggendorf, June 5, 2013. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay

Close
8 / 25
<p>A house stands almost fully immersed in the water of the Elbe near the city of Meissen after the river broke its bank during a flood, June 5, 2013. REUTERS/Thomas Peter</p>

A house stands almost fully immersed in the water of the Elbe near the city of Meissen after the river broke its bank during a flood, June 5, 2013. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Monday, June 10, 2013

A house stands almost fully immersed in the water of the Elbe near the city of Meissen after the river broke its bank during a flood, June 5, 2013. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Close
9 / 25
<p>The A3 motorway is flooded by the Danube (L) near the eastern Bavarian city of Deggendorf, June 5, 2013. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay</p>

The A3 motorway is flooded by the Danube (L) near the eastern Bavarian city of Deggendorf, June 5, 2013. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay

Monday, June 10, 2013

The A3 motorway is flooded by the Danube (L) near the eastern Bavarian city of Deggendorf, June 5, 2013. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay

Close
10 / 25
<p>A small settlement is completely cut off by the floods of the river Danube near the eastern Bavarian city of Deggendorf, June 5, 2013. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay</p>

A small settlement is completely cut off by the floods of the river Danube near the eastern Bavarian city of Deggendorf, June 5, 2013. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay

Monday, June 10, 2013

A small settlement is completely cut off by the floods of the river Danube near the eastern Bavarian city of Deggendorf, June 5, 2013. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay

Close
11 / 25
<p>A small settlement is completely cut off by the floods of the river Danube near the eastern Bavarian city of Deggendorf, June 5, 2013. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay</p>

A small settlement is completely cut off by the floods of the river Danube near the eastern Bavarian city of Deggendorf, June 5, 2013. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay

Monday, June 10, 2013

A small settlement is completely cut off by the floods of the river Danube near the eastern Bavarian city of Deggendorf, June 5, 2013. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay

Close
12 / 25
<p>Water stands in the streets of the the old city centre of Meisen in the federal state of Saxony after the Elbe river has broken its banks, June 5, 2013. REUTERS/Thomas Peter</p>

Water stands in the streets of the the old city centre of Meisen in the federal state of Saxony after the Elbe river has broken its banks, June 5, 2013. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Monday, June 10, 2013

Water stands in the streets of the the old city centre of Meisen in the federal state of Saxony after the Elbe river has broken its banks, June 5, 2013. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Close
13 / 25
<p>A small settlement is completely cut off by the floods of the river Danube near the eastern Bavarian city of Deggendorf, June 5, 2013. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay</p>

A small settlement is completely cut off by the floods of the river Danube near the eastern Bavarian city of Deggendorf, June 5, 2013. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay

Monday, June 10, 2013

A small settlement is completely cut off by the floods of the river Danube near the eastern Bavarian city of Deggendorf, June 5, 2013. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay

Close
14 / 25
<p>A church stands partially submerged by flood water after the Elbe river broke its bank in the village of Boritz, near Meissen, June 5, 2013. REUTERS/Thomas Peter</p>

A church stands partially submerged by flood water after the Elbe river broke its bank in the village of Boritz, near Meissen, June 5, 2013. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Monday, June 10, 2013

A church stands partially submerged by flood water after the Elbe river broke its bank in the village of Boritz, near Meissen, June 5, 2013. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Close
15 / 25
<p>Houses stand almost fully immersed in the water of the Elbe near the city of Meissen after the river broke its bank during a flood, June 5, 2013. REUTERS/Thomas Peter</p>

Houses stand almost fully immersed in the water of the Elbe near the city of Meissen after the river broke its bank during a flood, June 5, 2013. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Monday, June 10, 2013

Houses stand almost fully immersed in the water of the Elbe near the city of Meissen after the river broke its bank during a flood, June 5, 2013. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Close
16 / 25
<p>Water stands in the streets of the the old city centre of Meisen in the federal state of Saxony after the Elbe river has broken its banks, June 5, 2013. REUTERS/Thomas Peter</p>

Water stands in the streets of the the old city centre of Meisen in the federal state of Saxony after the Elbe river has broken its banks, June 5, 2013. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Monday, June 10, 2013

Water stands in the streets of the the old city centre of Meisen in the federal state of Saxony after the Elbe river has broken its banks, June 5, 2013. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Close
17 / 25
<p>A small settlement is completely cut off by the floods of the river Danube near the eastern Bavarian city of Deggendorf, June 5, 2013. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay</p>

A small settlement is completely cut off by the floods of the river Danube near the eastern Bavarian city of Deggendorf, June 5, 2013. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay

Monday, June 10, 2013

A small settlement is completely cut off by the floods of the river Danube near the eastern Bavarian city of Deggendorf, June 5, 2013. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay

Close
18 / 25
<p>Stranded trucks are seen on the flooded motorway A3 near the eastern Bavarian city of Deggendorf, June 5, 2013. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay</p>

Stranded trucks are seen on the flooded motorway A3 near the eastern Bavarian city of Deggendorf, June 5, 2013. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay

Monday, June 10, 2013

Stranded trucks are seen on the flooded motorway A3 near the eastern Bavarian city of Deggendorf, June 5, 2013. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay

Close
19 / 25
<p>Water stands in the streets of the old city centre of Meisen in the federal state of Saxony after the Elbe river has broken its banks, June 5, 2013. REUTERS/Thomas Peter</p>

Water stands in the streets of the old city centre of Meisen in the federal state of Saxony after the Elbe river has broken its banks, June 5, 2013. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Monday, June 10, 2013

Water stands in the streets of the old city centre of Meisen in the federal state of Saxony after the Elbe river has broken its banks, June 5, 2013. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Close
20 / 25
<p>A small settlement along the A3 motorway is flooded near the eastern Bavarian city of Deggendorf June 5, 2013. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay</p>

A small settlement along the A3 motorway is flooded near the eastern Bavarian city of Deggendorf June 5, 2013. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay

Monday, June 10, 2013

A small settlement along the A3 motorway is flooded near the eastern Bavarian city of Deggendorf June 5, 2013. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay

Close
21 / 25
<p>The highway crossing of the A92 and the A3 (R) is flooded near the eastern Bavarian city of Deggendorf, June 5, 2013. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay</p>

The highway crossing of the A92 and the A3 (R) is flooded near the eastern Bavarian city of Deggendorf, June 5, 2013. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay

Monday, June 10, 2013

The highway crossing of the A92 and the A3 (R) is flooded near the eastern Bavarian city of Deggendorf, June 5, 2013. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay

Close
22 / 25
<p>A small settlement is engulfed in floodwaters from the river Danube near the eastern Bavarian city of Deggendorf, June 5, 2013. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay</p>

A small settlement is engulfed in floodwaters from the river Danube near the eastern Bavarian city of Deggendorf, June 5, 2013. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay

Monday, June 10, 2013

A small settlement is engulfed in floodwaters from the river Danube near the eastern Bavarian city of Deggendorf, June 5, 2013. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay

Close
23 / 25
<p>The highway crossing of the A92 (L) and the A3 (top) is flooded near the eastern Bavarian city of Deggendorf, June 5, 2013. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay</p>

The highway crossing of the A92 (L) and the A3 (top) is flooded near the eastern Bavarian city of Deggendorf, June 5, 2013. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay

Monday, June 10, 2013

The highway crossing of the A92 (L) and the A3 (top) is flooded near the eastern Bavarian city of Deggendorf, June 5, 2013. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay

Close
24 / 25
<p>The old city centre of Meisen in the federal state of Saxony stands partially submerged after the Elbe river has broken its banks, June 5, 2013. REUTERS/Thomas Peter</p>

The old city centre of Meisen in the federal state of Saxony stands partially submerged after the Elbe river has broken its banks, June 5, 2013. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Monday, June 10, 2013

The old city centre of Meisen in the federal state of Saxony stands partially submerged after the Elbe river has broken its banks, June 5, 2013. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Close
25 / 25
View Again
View Next
Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Next Slideshows

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our best photos from the past week.

07 Jun 2013
Downtime between Turkish protests

Downtime between Turkish protests

In between protests, anti-Erdogan demonstrators settle down in places like Taksim Square for a possibly longer occupation.

07 Jun 2013
Inside Wal-Mart

Inside Wal-Mart

Behind the scenes at the annual shareholders meeting.

07 Jun 2013
Children of Syria

Children of Syria

The plight of children in a land torn by war.

07 Jun 2013

MORE IN PICTURES

Chuck Berry: 1926-2017

Chuck Berry: 1926-2017

Chuck Berry, one of rock'n'roll's most influential guitarists and the creator of raucous anthems that defined its early sound, died at the age of 90.

First 100 days of Trump

First 100 days of Trump

Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Floods, landslides spread havoc in Peru

Floods, landslides spread havoc in Peru

Severe droughts give way to some of the country's most devastating downpours in decades.

Best of Sao Paulo Fashion Week

Best of Sao Paulo Fashion Week

Backstage and collection highlights from Brazil.

St. Patrick's Day

St. Patrick's Day

The world turns Irish for a day to celebrate St. Patrick's Day.

Iraqi forces edge further into Mosul

Iraqi forces edge further into Mosul

Iraqi forces battling Islamic State edged into the Old City, trying to seal off a main road to prevent militants from sending suicide bombers to attack their positions.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Scenes from SXSW

Scenes from SXSW

Behind the scenes in Austin at the South by Southwest Festival.

Newer Slideshows Older Slideshows

Trending Collections

Pictures