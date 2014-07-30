Floods in Belgium
A statue of Buddha and storm debris are covered with mud outside a flooded house after heavy rains hit the town of Ittre July 30, 2014. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir
A damaged car is removed from a river after heavy rains and floods hit the town of Ittre July 30, 2014. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir
A resident sweeps the entrance of her flooded house after heavy rains hit the town of Ittre July 30, 2014. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir
A damaged car is towed away after heavy rains and floods hit the town of Ittre July 30, 2014. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir
A doll is placed on a fence to dry after heavy rains and floods hit the town of Ittre July 30, 2014. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir
A boy sits near a car stuck under a roof, which collapsed after heavy rains and floods hit the town of Ittre July 30, 2014. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir
Toys are seen covered with mud in a flooded house after heavy rains hit the town of Ittre July 30, 2014. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir
A resident walks in the mud outside her flooded house after heavy rains hit the town of Ittre July 30, 2014. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir
A plush is seen hanging on a lamp in a flooded house after heavy rains hit the town of Ittre July 30, 2014. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir
Residents remove an armchair from a flooded house after heavy rains hit the town of Ittre July 30, 2014. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir
A car is seen stranded in a garden after heavy rains and floods hit the town of Ittre July 30, 2014. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir
People sweep the floor next to cars covered with mud outside a flooded house after heavy rains hit the town of Ittre July 30, 2014. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir
