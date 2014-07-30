Edition:
United Kingdom
Pictures | Wed Jul 30, 2014 | 4:45pm BST

Floods in Belgium

A statue of Buddha and storm debris are covered with mud outside a flooded house after heavy rains hit the town of Ittre July 30, 2014. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir

A statue of Buddha and storm debris are covered with mud outside a flooded house after heavy rains hit the town of Ittre July 30, 2014. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir

Wednesday, July 30, 2014
A statue of Buddha and storm debris are covered with mud outside a flooded house after heavy rains hit the town of Ittre July 30, 2014. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir
Close
1 / 12
A damaged car is removed from a river after heavy rains and floods hit the town of Ittre July 30, 2014. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir

A damaged car is removed from a river after heavy rains and floods hit the town of Ittre July 30, 2014. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir

Wednesday, July 30, 2014
A damaged car is removed from a river after heavy rains and floods hit the town of Ittre July 30, 2014. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir
Close
2 / 12
A resident sweeps the entrance of her flooded house after heavy rains hit the town of Ittre July 30, 2014. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir

A resident sweeps the entrance of her flooded house after heavy rains hit the town of Ittre July 30, 2014. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir

Wednesday, July 30, 2014
A resident sweeps the entrance of her flooded house after heavy rains hit the town of Ittre July 30, 2014. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir
Close
3 / 12
A damaged car is towed away after heavy rains and floods hit the town of Ittre July 30, 2014. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir

A damaged car is towed away after heavy rains and floods hit the town of Ittre July 30, 2014. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir

Wednesday, July 30, 2014
A damaged car is towed away after heavy rains and floods hit the town of Ittre July 30, 2014. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir
Close
4 / 12
A doll is placed on a fence to dry after heavy rains and floods hit the town of Ittre July 30, 2014. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir

A doll is placed on a fence to dry after heavy rains and floods hit the town of Ittre July 30, 2014. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir

Wednesday, July 30, 2014
A doll is placed on a fence to dry after heavy rains and floods hit the town of Ittre July 30, 2014. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir
Close
5 / 12
A boy sits near a car stuck under a roof, which collapsed after heavy rains and floods hit the town of Ittre July 30, 2014. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir

A boy sits near a car stuck under a roof, which collapsed after heavy rains and floods hit the town of Ittre July 30, 2014. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir

Wednesday, July 30, 2014
A boy sits near a car stuck under a roof, which collapsed after heavy rains and floods hit the town of Ittre July 30, 2014. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir
Close
6 / 12
Toys are seen covered with mud in a flooded house after heavy rains hit the town of Ittre July 30, 2014. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir

Toys are seen covered with mud in a flooded house after heavy rains hit the town of Ittre July 30, 2014. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir

Wednesday, July 30, 2014
Toys are seen covered with mud in a flooded house after heavy rains hit the town of Ittre July 30, 2014. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir
Close
7 / 12
A resident walks in the mud outside her flooded house after heavy rains hit the town of Ittre July 30, 2014. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir

A resident walks in the mud outside her flooded house after heavy rains hit the town of Ittre July 30, 2014. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir

Wednesday, July 30, 2014
A resident walks in the mud outside her flooded house after heavy rains hit the town of Ittre July 30, 2014. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir
Close
8 / 12
A plush is seen hanging on a lamp in a flooded house after heavy rains hit the town of Ittre July 30, 2014. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir

A plush is seen hanging on a lamp in a flooded house after heavy rains hit the town of Ittre July 30, 2014. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir

Wednesday, July 30, 2014
A plush is seen hanging on a lamp in a flooded house after heavy rains hit the town of Ittre July 30, 2014. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir
Close
9 / 12
Residents remove an armchair from a flooded house after heavy rains hit the town of Ittre July 30, 2014. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir

Residents remove an armchair from a flooded house after heavy rains hit the town of Ittre July 30, 2014. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir

Wednesday, July 30, 2014
Residents remove an armchair from a flooded house after heavy rains hit the town of Ittre July 30, 2014. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir
Close
10 / 12
A car is seen stranded in a garden after heavy rains and floods hit the town of Ittre July 30, 2014. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir

A car is seen stranded in a garden after heavy rains and floods hit the town of Ittre July 30, 2014. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir

Wednesday, July 30, 2014
A car is seen stranded in a garden after heavy rains and floods hit the town of Ittre July 30, 2014. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir
Close
11 / 12
People sweep the floor next to cars covered with mud outside a flooded house after heavy rains hit the town of Ittre July 30, 2014. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir

People sweep the floor next to cars covered with mud outside a flooded house after heavy rains hit the town of Ittre July 30, 2014. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir

Wednesday, July 30, 2014
People sweep the floor next to cars covered with mud outside a flooded house after heavy rains hit the town of Ittre July 30, 2014. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir
Close
12 / 12
View Again
View Next
Coal Mining In The Punjab

Coal Mining In The Punjab

Next Slideshows

Coal Mining In The Punjab

Coal Mining In The Punjab

In Choa Saidan Shah miners dig coal with crude pick axes and load it onto donkeys to be transported to the surface earning a team of 4 workers around $10 to be...

30 Jul 2014
Eid in a conflict zone

Eid in a conflict zone

Celebrating Eid during times of conflict in Gaza, Syria, Iraq and Afghanistan.

29 Jul 2014
Festival of Eid

Festival of Eid

The Eid al-Fitr festival marks the end of the holy month of Ramadan.

28 Jul 2014
Russia's Navy Day

Russia's Navy Day

Russian ships and sailors demonstrate their skills for Navy Day.

25 Jul 2014

MORE IN PICTURES

Clashes break out at Trump rally

Clashes break out at Trump rally

Supporters of Trump clash with counter-protesters at a rally in Huntington Beach, California.

First 100 days of Trump

First 100 days of Trump

Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.

Republicans pull healthcare bill

Republicans pull healthcare bill

President Donald Trump suffered a stunning political setback in a Congress controlled by his own party when Republican leaders pulled legislation to overhaul Obamacare, a major 2016 election campaign promise of the president and his allies.

Sunken South Korean ferry raised

Sunken South Korean ferry raised

The Sewol ferry that sank nearly three years ago, killing 304 people, most of them children on a school trip, slowly emerges from a gray sea.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos of the week.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos of the week.

Flashback: Egypt's Arab Spring

Flashback: Egypt's Arab Spring

A look back at the Egypt uprising that led to the overthrow of president Mubarak in 2011. Mubarak, the first leader to face trial after the Arab Spring protests that swept the region, was freed after six years in detention.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Highlights from Tokyo Fashion Week

Highlights from Tokyo Fashion Week

Backstage and collection highlights from Tokyo.

Newer Slideshows Older Slideshows

Trending Collections

Pictures