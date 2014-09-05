Edition:
United Kingdom
Pictures | Fri Sep 5, 2014 | 5:30pm BST

Floods in Kashmir

People transport a sick woman in an empty water tank on a flooded street during rain in Srinagar September 5, 2014. REUTERS/Danish Ismail

People transport a sick woman in an empty water tank on a flooded street during rain in Srinagar September 5, 2014. REUTERS/Danish Ismail

Friday, September 05, 2014
People transport a sick woman in an empty water tank on a flooded street during rain in Srinagar September 5, 2014. REUTERS/Danish Ismail
Close
1 / 15
Onlookers stand on the debris of a house that was damaged by floodwaters on the banks of the river Tawi after heavy rains in Jammu September 5, 2014. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta

Onlookers stand on the debris of a house that was damaged by floodwaters on the banks of the river Tawi after heavy rains in Jammu September 5, 2014. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta

Friday, September 05, 2014
Onlookers stand on the debris of a house that was damaged by floodwaters on the banks of the river Tawi after heavy rains in Jammu September 5, 2014. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta
Close
2 / 15
Kashmiri women and a child are transported in a boat through a flooded road to a safer place during incessant rains in Srinagar September 4, 2014. REUTERS/Danish Ismail

Kashmiri women and a child are transported in a boat through a flooded road to a safer place during incessant rains in Srinagar September 4, 2014. REUTERS/Danish Ismail

Friday, September 05, 2014
Kashmiri women and a child are transported in a boat through a flooded road to a safer place during incessant rains in Srinagar September 4, 2014. REUTERS/Danish Ismail
Close
3 / 15
Kashmiri women walk along the embankment on the side of a bridge during rain in Srinagar September 5, 2014. REUTERS/Danish Ismail

Kashmiri women walk along the embankment on the side of a bridge during rain in Srinagar September 5, 2014. REUTERS/Danish Ismail

Friday, September 05, 2014
Kashmiri women walk along the embankment on the side of a bridge during rain in Srinagar September 5, 2014. REUTERS/Danish Ismail
Close
4 / 15
People stand near their submerged houses on the flooded banks of river Tawi after heavy rains in Jammu September 5, 2014. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta

People stand near their submerged houses on the flooded banks of river Tawi after heavy rains in Jammu September 5, 2014. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta

Friday, September 05, 2014
People stand near their submerged houses on the flooded banks of river Tawi after heavy rains in Jammu September 5, 2014. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta
Close
5 / 15
A man pushes an auto rickshaw on a flooded road after heavy rains in Lahore September 5, 2014. REUTERS/Mohsin Raza

A man pushes an auto rickshaw on a flooded road after heavy rains in Lahore September 5, 2014. REUTERS/Mohsin Raza

Friday, September 05, 2014
A man pushes an auto rickshaw on a flooded road after heavy rains in Lahore September 5, 2014. REUTERS/Mohsin Raza
Close
6 / 15
A general view of a flooded road after heavy rains in Lahore September 5, 2014. REUTERS/Mohsin Raza

A general view of a flooded road after heavy rains in Lahore September 5, 2014. REUTERS/Mohsin Raza

Friday, September 05, 2014
A general view of a flooded road after heavy rains in Lahore September 5, 2014. REUTERS/Mohsin Raza
Close
7 / 15
A Kashmiri man removes water from his boat as it rains on the banks of Anchar Lake in Srinagar September 3, 2014. REUTERS/Danish Ismail

A Kashmiri man removes water from his boat as it rains on the banks of Anchar Lake in Srinagar September 3, 2014. REUTERS/Danish Ismail

Friday, September 05, 2014
A Kashmiri man removes water from his boat as it rains on the banks of Anchar Lake in Srinagar September 3, 2014. REUTERS/Danish Ismail
Close
8 / 15
A Kashmiri man carries a trunk as he wades through a flooded road during rain in Srinagar September 5, 2014. REUTERS/Danish Ismail

A Kashmiri man carries a trunk as he wades through a flooded road during rain in Srinagar September 5, 2014. REUTERS/Danish Ismail

Friday, September 05, 2014
A Kashmiri man carries a trunk as he wades through a flooded road during rain in Srinagar September 5, 2014. REUTERS/Danish Ismail
Close
9 / 15
A house under construction is surrounded by the flooded banks of river Tawi after heavy rains in Jammu September 5, 2014. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta

A house under construction is surrounded by the flooded banks of river Tawi after heavy rains in Jammu September 5, 2014. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta

Friday, September 05, 2014
A house under construction is surrounded by the flooded banks of river Tawi after heavy rains in Jammu September 5, 2014. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta
Close
10 / 15
A couple wades through a flooded road after heavy rains in Lahore September 4, 2014. REUTERS/Mohsin Raza

A couple wades through a flooded road after heavy rains in Lahore September 4, 2014. REUTERS/Mohsin Raza

Friday, September 05, 2014
A couple wades through a flooded road after heavy rains in Lahore September 4, 2014. REUTERS/Mohsin Raza
Close
11 / 15
A Kashmiri Muslim girl looks through the window of a vehicle on a rainy day in Srinagar September 2, 2014. REUTERS/Danish Ismail

A Kashmiri Muslim girl looks through the window of a vehicle on a rainy day in Srinagar September 2, 2014. REUTERS/Danish Ismail

Friday, September 05, 2014
A Kashmiri Muslim girl looks through the window of a vehicle on a rainy day in Srinagar September 2, 2014. REUTERS/Danish Ismail
Close
12 / 15
A nomadic woman carries a milk container while shifting her belongings to a safer place from the flooded banks of river Tawi after heavy rains in Jammu September 5, 2014. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta

A nomadic woman carries a milk container while shifting her belongings to a safer place from the flooded banks of river Tawi after heavy rains in Jammu September 5, 2014. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta

Friday, September 05, 2014
A nomadic woman carries a milk container while shifting her belongings to a safer place from the flooded banks of river Tawi after heavy rains in Jammu September 5, 2014. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta
Close
13 / 15
A Kashmiri woman looks on from a porch of her partially submerged house in a flooded area during incessant rains in Srinagar September 4, 2014. REUTERS/Danish Ismail

A Kashmiri woman looks on from a porch of her partially submerged house in a flooded area during incessant rains in Srinagar September 4, 2014. REUTERS/Danish Ismail

Friday, September 05, 2014
A Kashmiri woman looks on from a porch of her partially submerged house in a flooded area during incessant rains in Srinagar September 4, 2014. REUTERS/Danish Ismail
Close
14 / 15
A Kashmiri man pushes a handcart filled with vegetables along the road as it rains during early morning in Srinagar September 1, 2014. REUTERS/Danish Ismail

A Kashmiri man pushes a handcart filled with vegetables along the road as it rains during early morning in Srinagar September 1, 2014. REUTERS/Danish Ismail

Friday, September 05, 2014
A Kashmiri man pushes a handcart filled with vegetables along the road as it rains during early morning in Srinagar September 1, 2014. REUTERS/Danish Ismail
Close
15 / 15
View Again
View Next
Still Missing - MH370

Still Missing - MH370

Next Slideshows

Still Missing - MH370

Still Missing - MH370

Six months on, loved ones of passengers on a missing Malaysian airliner derive what comfort they can going forward from what's left behind.

05 Sep 2014
After the fighting

After the fighting

Life at the end of the seven-week war in Gaza.

05 Sep 2014
Russia's French warship delayed

Russia's French warship delayed

The delivery of a helicopter carrier being built for the Russian military is delayed due to the conflict in Ukraine.

04 Sep 2014
Burning the coca fields

Burning the coca fields

Colombian soldiers on an operation to eradicate coca plants at a plantation.

04 Sep 2014

MORE IN PICTURES

Clashes break out at Trump rally

Clashes break out at Trump rally

Supporters of Trump clash with counter-protesters at a rally in Huntington Beach, California.

First 100 days of Trump

First 100 days of Trump

Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.

Republicans pull healthcare bill

Republicans pull healthcare bill

President Donald Trump suffered a stunning political setback in a Congress controlled by his own party when Republican leaders pulled legislation to overhaul Obamacare, a major 2016 election campaign promise of the president and his allies.

Sunken South Korean ferry raised

Sunken South Korean ferry raised

The Sewol ferry that sank nearly three years ago, killing 304 people, most of them children on a school trip, slowly emerges from a gray sea.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos of the week.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos of the week.

Flashback: Egypt's Arab Spring

Flashback: Egypt's Arab Spring

A look back at the Egypt uprising that led to the overthrow of president Mubarak in 2011. Mubarak, the first leader to face trial after the Arab Spring protests that swept the region, was freed after six years in detention.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Highlights from Tokyo Fashion Week

Highlights from Tokyo Fashion Week

Backstage and collection highlights from Tokyo.

Newer Slideshows Older Slideshows

Trending Collections

Pictures