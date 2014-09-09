Floods in Punjab and Kashmir
A Pakistani woman carries a rubber ring as she stands beside a flooded field following heavy rain in Cheniot, Punjab Province September 9, 2014. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
A temple stands amid the waters of the overflowing river Tawi during heavy rains in Jammu September 6, 2014. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta
A Pakistani man uses a rope while he wades through a flooded field beside his house following heavy rain in Pindi Bhattian, Punjab Province September 9, 2014. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
A Pakistani family is seen beside their belongings in front of their flooded house following heavy rain in Pindi Bhattian, Punjab Province September 9, 2014. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
A rescue worker steers a a boat as flood victims wait for their turn in floodwaters, caused by heavy rain, to be transported to dry ground in Wazirabad, located in Gujranwala on September 7, 2014. REUTERS/Mani Rana
Army soldiers unload relief materials from an Indian Air Force's helicopter before distributing them to flood victims, at an army camp near Reasi, northwest of Jammu September 9, 2014. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta
An aerial view taken from an Indian Air Force's helicopter shows the remains of a bridge after it was swept away by floodwaters from the river Tawi on the outskirts of Jammu September 9, 2014. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta
People, who were evacuated from flood-affected areas of Srinagar city, walk past an Indian Air Force AN-32 aircraft at an airport in Jammu September 9, 2014. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta
A Pakistani man wades through a flooded field following heavy rain in Cheniot, Punjab Province September 9, 2014. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
People stand on a damaged bridge which was swept away by floods on the river Tawi in Jammu September 8, 2014. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta
A truck evacuating Kashmiri flood victims to higher grounds, travels through a flooded street in Srinagar September 7, 2014. REUTERS/Danish Ismail
A Kashmiri man looses his balance on his makeshift boat after he was hit by a wave as he tries to travel to safer place in Srinagar September 7, 2014. REUTERS/Danish Ismail
Pakistani woman Mumtaz Bibi stands in her partially-destroyed house following heavy rain in Lahore September 6, 2014. REUTERS/Mohsin Raza
Kashmiri people walk with the help of a rope through a flooded street during rain in Srinagar September 6, 2014. REUTERS/Danish Ismail
Kashmiri children with their belongings sit under an umbrella during rain in Srinagar September 6, 2014. REUTERS/Danish Ismail
Kashmiri men pull a woman from the side embankment of a bridge during rain in Srinagar September 6, 2014. REUTERS/Danish Ismail
Vehicles move across a bridge over the flooded river Tawi during heavy rains in Jammu September 6, 2014. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta
People transport a sick woman in an empty water tank on a flooded street during rain in Srinagar September 5, 2014. REUTERS/Danish Ismail
Onlookers stand on the debris of a house that was damaged by floodwaters on the banks of the river Tawi after heavy rains in Jammu September 5, 2014. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta
Kashmiri women and a child are transported in a boat through a flooded road to a safer place during incessant rains in Srinagar September 4, 2014. REUTERS/Danish Ismail
Kashmiri women walk along the embankment on the side of a bridge during rain in Srinagar September 5, 2014. REUTERS/Danish Ismail
A man pushes an auto rickshaw on a flooded road after heavy rains in Lahore September 5, 2014. REUTERS/Mohsin Raza
A Kashmiri man carries a trunk as he wades through a flooded road during rain in Srinagar September 5, 2014. REUTERS/Danish Ismail
A Kashmiri man removes water from his boat as it rains on the banks of Anchar Lake in Srinagar September 3, 2014. REUTERS/Danish Ismail
A Kashmiri Muslim girl looks through the window of a vehicle on a rainy day in Srinagar September 2, 2014. REUTERS/Danish Ismail
A house under construction is surrounded by the flooded banks of river Tawi after heavy rains in Jammu September 5, 2014. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta
