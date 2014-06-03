Floods know no borders
Flowers are seen on a window ledge of a house in the aftermath of floods in Topcic Polje, Bosnia and Herzegovina, May 23, 2014. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic
A church is flooded with muddy water in Obrenovac, southwest of Belgrade, Serbia, May 20, 2014. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
A picture of actor Brad Pitt is seen inside a flooded hairdressing salon in Obrenovac, southwest of Belgrade, Serbia, May 20, 2014. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
A wallpaper covered with mud is seen inside a flooded house in Krupanj, west of Belgrade, Serbia, May 19, 2014. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
Mud covers the floor of the kitchen of a house in the aftermath of floods in Topcic Polje, Bosnia and Herzegovina, May 20, 2014. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic
A soft toy in the shape of a heart is seen in the Kovacevic's family home after severe floods in Topcic Polje, Bosnia and Herzegovina, May 31, 2014. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic
Mud covers the kitchen of a house in the aftermath of floods in Topcic Polje, Bosnia and Herzegovina, May 16, 2014. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic
The window of the toilet in the Kovacevic's family home is seen after severe floods in Topcic Polje, Bosnia and Herzegovina, May 31, 2014. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic
The living room of a family's house is seen in the aftermath of floods in Topcic Polje, Bosnia and Herzegovina, May 20, 2014. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic
A light switch, damaged by water and mud, is seen in the Kovacevic's family home after severe floods in Topcic Polje, Bosnia and Herzegovina, May 31, 2014. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic
A kitchen covered in mud is seen inside a flooded house in Krupanj, west of Belgrade, Serbia, May 19, 2014. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
A slipper remains in the mud in the aftermath of floods in Topcic Polje, Bosnia and Herzegovina, May 20, 2014. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic
An Islamic artefact hangs on the wall in the aftermath of floods in Topcic Polje, Bosnia and Herzegovina, May 23, 2014. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic
Serbian Cyrillic letters float on water inside a flooded funeral services showroom in Obrenovac, southwest of Belgrade, Serbia, May 20, 2014. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
Mud covers the entrances of the bedroom and kitchen in the Kovacevic's family home after severe floods in Topcic Polje, Bosnia and Herzegovina, May 31, 2014. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic
A bathroom is covered in mud inside a house in the aftermath of floods in Krupanj, west of Belgrade, Serbia, May 19, 2014. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
A part of a vacuum cleaner is covered in mud inside a flooded house in Obrenovac, southwest of Belgrade, Serbia, May 20, 2014. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
Tree branches and mud are seen inside a living room in Krupanj, west of Belgrade, Serbia, May 19, 2014. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
Mud covers a classroom and benches of a school in the aftermath of floods in Topcic Polje, Bosnia and Herzegovina, May 23, 2014. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic
Coffins are seen inside a funeral services showroom in the aftermath of floods in Obrenovac, southwest of Belgrade, Serbia, May 20, 2014. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
A pile of mud is seen inside a living room in Krupanj, west of Belgrade, Serbia, May 19, 2014. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
