Floods know no borders

Flowers are seen on a window ledge of a house in the aftermath of floods in Topcic Polje, Bosnia and Herzegovina, May 23, 2014. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

Tuesday, June 03, 2014
A church is flooded with muddy water in Obrenovac, southwest of Belgrade, Serbia, May 20, 2014. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Tuesday, June 03, 2014
A picture of actor Brad Pitt is seen inside a flooded hairdressing salon in Obrenovac, southwest of Belgrade, Serbia, May 20, 2014. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Tuesday, June 03, 2014
A wallpaper covered with mud is seen inside a flooded house in Krupanj, west of Belgrade, Serbia, May 19, 2014. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Tuesday, June 03, 2014
Mud covers the floor of the kitchen of a house in the aftermath of floods in Topcic Polje, Bosnia and Herzegovina, May 20, 2014. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

Tuesday, June 03, 2014
A soft toy in the shape of a heart is seen in the Kovacevic's family home after severe floods in Topcic Polje, Bosnia and Herzegovina, May 31, 2014. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

Tuesday, June 03, 2014
Mud covers the kitchen of a house in the aftermath of floods in Topcic Polje, Bosnia and Herzegovina, May 16, 2014. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

Tuesday, June 03, 2014
The window of the toilet in the Kovacevic's family home is seen after severe floods in Topcic Polje, Bosnia and Herzegovina, May 31, 2014. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

Tuesday, June 03, 2014
The living room of a family's house is seen in the aftermath of floods in Topcic Polje, Bosnia and Herzegovina, May 20, 2014. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

Tuesday, June 03, 2014
A light switch, damaged by water and mud, is seen in the Kovacevic's family home after severe floods in Topcic Polje, Bosnia and Herzegovina, May 31, 2014. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

Tuesday, June 03, 2014
A kitchen covered in mud is seen inside a flooded house in Krupanj, west of Belgrade, Serbia, May 19, 2014. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Tuesday, June 03, 2014
A slipper remains in the mud in the aftermath of floods in Topcic Polje, Bosnia and Herzegovina, May 20, 2014. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

Tuesday, June 03, 2014
An Islamic artefact hangs on the wall in the aftermath of floods in Topcic Polje, Bosnia and Herzegovina, May 23, 2014. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

Tuesday, June 03, 2014
Serbian Cyrillic letters float on water inside a flooded funeral services showroom in Obrenovac, southwest of Belgrade, Serbia, May 20, 2014. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Tuesday, June 03, 2014
Mud covers the entrances of the bedroom and kitchen in the Kovacevic's family home after severe floods in Topcic Polje, Bosnia and Herzegovina, May 31, 2014. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

Tuesday, June 03, 2014
A bathroom is covered in mud inside a house in the aftermath of floods in Krupanj, west of Belgrade, Serbia, May 19, 2014. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Tuesday, June 03, 2014
A part of a vacuum cleaner is covered in mud inside a flooded house in Obrenovac, southwest of Belgrade, Serbia, May 20, 2014. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Tuesday, June 03, 2014
Tree branches and mud are seen inside a living room in Krupanj, west of Belgrade, Serbia, May 19, 2014. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Tuesday, June 03, 2014
Mud covers a classroom and benches of a school in the aftermath of floods in Topcic Polje, Bosnia and Herzegovina, May 23, 2014. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

Tuesday, June 03, 2014
Coffins are seen inside a funeral services showroom in the aftermath of floods in Obrenovac, southwest of Belgrade, Serbia, May 20, 2014. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Tuesday, June 03, 2014
A pile of mud is seen inside a living room in Krupanj, west of Belgrade, Serbia, May 19, 2014. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Tuesday, June 03, 2014
