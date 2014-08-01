Edition:
Florida's quirky mailboxes

A mailbox in the shape of a manatee stands along the highway US-1 in the Lower Keys near Key Largo in Florida July 10, 2014. The Florida Keys are famous for their diving, but they are less well known for another quirky attraction: the mailboxes residents use to decorate their driveways. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay

A mailbox in the shape of a fire truck is seen along the highway US-1 in the Lower Keys near Marathon in Florida, July 11, 2014. From a fiberglass manatee in lipstick to a small white church, Reuters photographer Wolfgang Rattay documented this unusual aspect of local culture as he drove along the Ocean Highway that connects the islands. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay

A mailbox in the shape of a house with a veranda and a parking lot is seen along the highway US-1 in the Lower Keys near Key Largo in Florida, July 10, 2014. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay

A mailbox in the shape of a fish is seen along the highway US-1 in the Lower Keys near Key Largo in Florida, July 10, 2014. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay

A mailbox in the shape of a manatee decorated with American flags and lipstick is seen along the highway US-1 in the Lower Keys near Tavernier in Florida, July 10, 2014. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay

A mailbox in the shape of a church is seen outside a chapel along the highway US-1 in the Lower Keys near Key Largo in Florida, July 11, 2014. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay

A man poses for a photograph as he puts a letter into a manatee-shaped mailbox in front of his home along the highway US-1 in the Lower Keys near Tavernier in Florida, July 10, 2014. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay

A mailbox in the shape of a truck is seen along the highway US-1 in the Lower Keys near Key Largo in Florida, July 10, 2014. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay

A mailbox in the shape of a dolphin is seen along the highway US-1 in the Lower Keys near Key Largo in Florida, July 10, 2014. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay

A mailbox in the shape of a shark is seen along the highway US-1 in the Lower Keys near Key Largo in Florida, July 10, 2014. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay

Models of an adult and baby manatee hold a mailbox along the highway US-1 in the Lower Keys near Key Largo in Florida, July 10, 2014. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay

A mailbox in the shape of a dog is seen along the highway US-1 in the Lower Keys near Key Largo in Florida, July 10, 2014. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay

A mailbox in the shape of a house stands on top of model dolphins along the highway US-1 in the Lower Keys near Marathon in Florida, July 11, 2014. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay

A mailbox in the shape of a turtle is seen along the highway US-1 in the Lower Keys near Islamorada in Florida, July 11, 2014. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay

Three mailboxes are seen along the highway US-1 in the Lower Keys near Key Largo in Florida, July 10, 2014. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay

A mailbox decorated with a model fish is seen along the highway US-1 in the Lower Keys near Key Largo in Florida, July 10, 2014. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay

A mailbox decorated with a model cat is seen along the highway US-1 near Islamorada in Florida, July 11, 2014. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay

A mailbox with a thatched roof is seen along the highway US-1 in the Lower Keys near Key Largo in Florida, July 10, 2014. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay

