Flowers in Kiev
A woman mourns before a makeshift memorial in front of a barricade for those killed in recent violence in Kiev's Independence Square February 25, 2014. Ukraine's parliament voted to send fugitive President Viktor Yanukovich to be tried by the...more
A woman mourns before a makeshift memorial in front of a barricade for those killed in recent violence in Kiev's Independence Square February 25, 2014. Ukraine's parliament voted to send fugitive President Viktor Yanukovich to be tried by the International Criminal Court for "serious crimes" committed during violent anti-government protests in which scores were killed. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
A man mourns during a memorial ceremony for those killed in recent violence in Kiev's Independence Square February 25, 2014. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
A man mourns during a memorial ceremony for those killed in recent violence in Kiev's Independence Square February 25, 2014. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
A carnation is seen at a makeshift memorial atop a barricade made of vehicle tyres for those killed in recent violence in Kiev's Independence Square February 25, 2014. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
A carnation is seen at a makeshift memorial atop a barricade made of vehicle tyres for those killed in recent violence in Kiev's Independence Square February 25, 2014. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
A woman mourns before a makeshift memorial for those killed in recent violence in Kiev's Independence Square February 25, 2014. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
A woman mourns before a makeshift memorial for those killed in recent violence in Kiev's Independence Square February 25, 2014. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
Photos of some of those killed in recent violence are seen at a makeshift memorial in Kiev's Independence Square February 25, 2014.REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
Photos of some of those killed in recent violence are seen at a makeshift memorial in Kiev's Independence Square February 25, 2014.REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
Estonian Foreign Minister Urmas Paet lays a wreath at a make-shift memorial for those killed in recent violence in Kiev February 25, 2014. REUTERS/Konstantin
Estonian Foreign Minister Urmas Paet lays a wreath at a make-shift memorial for those killed in recent violence in Kiev February 25, 2014. REUTERS/Konstantin
Military boots and flowers are seen at a make-shift memorial for those killed in recent violence in Kiev February 25, 2014. REUTERS/Konstantin Chernichkin
Military boots and flowers are seen at a make-shift memorial for those killed in recent violence in Kiev February 25, 2014. REUTERS/Konstantin Chernichkin
A woman mourns before a makeshift memorial in front of a barricade for those killed in recent violence in Kiev's Independence Square February 25, 2014. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
A woman mourns before a makeshift memorial in front of a barricade for those killed in recent violence in Kiev's Independence Square February 25, 2014. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
A view of a paper installation depicting white pigeons at a make-shift memorial for those killed in recent violence in Kiev February 25, 2014. REUTERS/Konstantin Chernichkin
A view of a paper installation depicting white pigeons at a make-shift memorial for those killed in recent violence in Kiev February 25, 2014. REUTERS/Konstantin Chernichkin
A man mourns at a make-shift memorial for those killed in recent violence in Kiev February 25, 2014. REUTERS/Konstantin Chernichkin
A man mourns at a make-shift memorial for those killed in recent violence in Kiev February 25, 2014. REUTERS/Konstantin Chernichkin
People mourn at a make-shift memorial for those killed in recent violence in Kiev February 25, 2014. REUTERS/Konstantin Chernichkin
People mourn at a make-shift memorial for those killed in recent violence in Kiev February 25, 2014. REUTERS/Konstantin Chernichkin
A man mourns at a make-shift memorial for those killed in recent violence in Kiev February 25, 2014. REUTERS/Konstantin Chernichkin
A man mourns at a make-shift memorial for those killed in recent violence in Kiev February 25, 2014. REUTERS/Konstantin Chernichkin
An anti-Yanukokvich protester stands behind a shield as people lay flowers at a makeshift memorial for those killed in recent violence in Kiev February 25, 2014. REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili
An anti-Yanukokvich protester stands behind a shield as people lay flowers at a makeshift memorial for those killed in recent violence in Kiev February 25, 2014. REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili
People mourn at a make-shift memorial for those killed in recent violence in Kiev February 25, 2014. REUTERS/Konstantin Chernichkin
People mourn at a make-shift memorial for those killed in recent violence in Kiev February 25, 2014. REUTERS/Konstantin Chernichkin
A member of a self defence unit stands guard at the parliament building in Kiev February 25, 2014. REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili
A member of a self defence unit stands guard at the parliament building in Kiev February 25, 2014. REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili
People walk past a makeshift memorial for those killed in recent violence in Kiev February 25, 2014. REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili
People walk past a makeshift memorial for those killed in recent violence in Kiev February 25, 2014. REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili
Next Slideshows
Inside Ukraine's former prosecutor general's house
Inside the house of Viktor Pshonka, the former Ukraine prosecutor general.
Protests flare in Venezuela
Venezuela death toll rises as protests continue.
Quiet in Ukraine as ousted leader flees
Ukraine's new authorities issued an arrest warrant for mass murder against ousted President Viktor Yanukovich.
The rise and fall of Yanukovich
A look at the political life of now-deposed President Viktor Yanukovich.
MORE IN PICTURES
Cherry blossoms of Japan
Crowds of tourists and residents flock to parks to enjoy the cherry blossoms marking the start of spring.
First 100 days of Trump
Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
Truck drives into crowd in Sweden
At least three people were killed when a truck drove into a crowd on a shopping street and crashed into a department store in central Stockholm.
Xi and Trump come face-to-face
President Donald Trump holds his first meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping, as Trump faces pressure to achieve trade concessions from China and prevent a crisis with North Korea from spiraling out of control.
Grand National style
Racegoers dress up for the Grand National at Aintree Racecourse.
U.S. missile strike on Syria
The United States fires dozens of cruise missiles at a Syrian airbase from which it said a deadly chemical weapons attack was launched.
Russian forces in Syria
Russia joined the war on Assad's behalf in 2015, an action that decisively turned the momentum of the conflict in the Syrian government's favor.
South Africans protest against President Zuma
Sporadic violence broke out in Johannesburg as more than 50,000 people marched in South African cities to protest against President Jacob Zuma, demanding he quit after a cabinet reshuffle triggered the latest crisis of his presidency.