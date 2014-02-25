Edition:
Flowers in Kiev

<p>A woman mourns before a makeshift memorial in front of a barricade for those killed in recent violence in Kiev's Independence Square February 25, 2014. Ukraine's parliament voted to send fugitive President Viktor Yanukovich to be tried by the International Criminal Court for "serious crimes" committed during violent anti-government protests in which scores were killed. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis</p>

Tuesday, February 25, 2014

<p>A man mourns during a memorial ceremony for those killed in recent violence in Kiev's Independence Square February 25, 2014. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis</p>

<p>A carnation is seen at a makeshift memorial atop a barricade made of vehicle tyres for those killed in recent violence in Kiev's Independence Square February 25, 2014. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis</p>

<p>A woman mourns before a makeshift memorial for those killed in recent violence in Kiev's Independence Square February 25, 2014. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis</p>

<p>Photos of some of those killed in recent violence are seen at a makeshift memorial in Kiev's Independence Square February 25, 2014.REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis</p>

<p>Estonian Foreign Minister Urmas Paet lays a wreath at a make-shift memorial for those killed in recent violence in Kiev February 25, 2014. REUTERS/Konstantin</p>

<p>Military boots and flowers are seen at a make-shift memorial for those killed in recent violence in Kiev February 25, 2014. REUTERS/Konstantin Chernichkin</p>

<p>A woman mourns before a makeshift memorial in front of a barricade for those killed in recent violence in Kiev's Independence Square February 25, 2014. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis</p>

<p>A view of a paper installation depicting white pigeons at a make-shift memorial for those killed in recent violence in Kiev February 25, 2014. REUTERS/Konstantin Chernichkin</p>

<p>A man mourns at a make-shift memorial for those killed in recent violence in Kiev February 25, 2014. REUTERS/Konstantin Chernichkin</p>

<p>People mourn at a make-shift memorial for those killed in recent violence in Kiev February 25, 2014. REUTERS/Konstantin Chernichkin</p>

<p>A man mourns at a make-shift memorial for those killed in recent violence in Kiev February 25, 2014. REUTERS/Konstantin Chernichkin</p>

<p>An anti-Yanukokvich protester stands behind a shield as people lay flowers at a makeshift memorial for those killed in recent violence in Kiev February 25, 2014. REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili</p>

<p>People mourn at a make-shift memorial for those killed in recent violence in Kiev February 25, 2014. REUTERS/Konstantin Chernichkin</p>

<p>A member of a self defence unit stands guard at the parliament building in Kiev February 25, 2014. REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili</p>

<p>People walk past a makeshift memorial for those killed in recent violence in Kiev February 25, 2014. REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili</p>

