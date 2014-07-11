Larvae await harvesting at the AgriProtein project farm near Cape Town, July 10, 2014. Work on the world's largest fly farm has begun in South Africa after the European firm behind the project won much-needed funding from investors, propelling the...more

Larvae await harvesting at the AgriProtein project farm near Cape Town, July 10, 2014. Work on the world's largest fly farm has begun in South Africa after the European firm behind the project won much-needed funding from investors, propelling the use of insects as livestock feed beyond academic theory to a commercial venture. The farm will house 8.5 billion of flies that will produce tons of protein-rich larvae as they feed on organic waste. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings

