Fly farm

Larvae await harvesting at the AgriProtein project farm near Cape Town, July 10, 2014. Work on the world's largest fly farm has begun in South Africa after the European firm behind the project won much-needed funding from investors, propelling the use of insects as livestock feed beyond academic theory to a commercial venture. The farm will house 8.5 billion of flies that will produce tons of protein-rich larvae as they feed on organic waste. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings

Friday, July 11, 2014
Flies rest on a wall at the AgriProtein project farm near Cape Town, July 10, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings

Friday, July 11, 2014
A worker holds up fly larvae waiting to be harvested at the AgriProtein project farm near Cape Town, July 10, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings

Friday, July 11, 2014
Rotting vegetable matter waits to be recycled to feed larvae at the AgriProtein project farm near Cape Town, July 10, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings

Friday, July 11, 2014
Workers push a container of recycled rotting vegetable matter used to feed larvae at the AgriProtein project farm near Cape Town, July 10, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings

Friday, July 11, 2014
Fly larvae await harvesting at the AgriProtein project farm near Cape Town, July 10, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings

Friday, July 11, 2014
A visitor stands behind an encasement of flies at the AgriProtein project farm near Cape Town, July 10, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings

Friday, July 11, 2014
A worker empties a box of rotting vegetable matter into a crusher to feed larvae at the AgriProtein project farm near Cape Town, July 10, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings

Friday, July 11, 2014
Larvae await harvesting at the AgriProtein project farm near Cape Town, July 10, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings

Friday, July 11, 2014
Flies rest on a wall at the AgriProtein project farm near Cape Town, July 10, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings

Friday, July 11, 2014
