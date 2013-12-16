Fly fishing with veterans

U.S. military veteran Mike Gasiecki (R) and volunteer guide Dan Soper fish for rainbow trout during a winter blizzard at the Project Healing Waters third annual Fall FlyFest in Hopeville Canyon, West Virginia, December 8, 2013. Veterans attend the three-day FlyFest free of charge to fish, attend seminars, and get instruction in fly fishing on the north fork of the south branch of the Potomac River. REUTERS/Gary Cameron