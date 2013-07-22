Edition:
United Kingdom
Pictures | Mon Jul 22, 2013 | 5:55pm BST

Flying dog

<p>Dan McManus and his service dog Shadow hang glide together outside Salt Lake City, Utah, July 22, 2013. McManus suffers from anxiety and Shadow's presence and companionship help him to manage the symptoms. The two have been flying together for about nine years with a specially made harness for Shadow. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart</p>

Dan McManus and his service dog Shadow hang glide together outside Salt Lake City, Utah, July 22, 2013. McManus suffers from anxiety and Shadow's presence and companionship help him to manage the symptoms. The two have been flying together for about...more

Monday, July 22, 2013

Dan McManus and his service dog Shadow hang glide together outside Salt Lake City, Utah, July 22, 2013. McManus suffers from anxiety and Shadow's presence and companionship help him to manage the symptoms. The two have been flying together for about nine years with a specially made harness for Shadow. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

Close
1 / 10
<p>Dan McManus and his service dog Shadow hang glide together outside Salt Lake City, Utah, July 22, 2013. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart</p>

Dan McManus and his service dog Shadow hang glide together outside Salt Lake City, Utah, July 22, 2013. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

Monday, July 22, 2013

Dan McManus and his service dog Shadow hang glide together outside Salt Lake City, Utah, July 22, 2013. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

Close
2 / 10
<p>Dan McManus secures the harness for his service dog Shadow before they hang glide together outside Salt Lake City, Utah, July 22, 2013. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart</p>

Dan McManus secures the harness for his service dog Shadow before they hang glide together outside Salt Lake City, Utah, July 22, 2013. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

Monday, July 22, 2013

Dan McManus secures the harness for his service dog Shadow before they hang glide together outside Salt Lake City, Utah, July 22, 2013. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

Close
3 / 10
<p>Dan McManus prepares his hang glider as his service dog Shadow waits to fly outside Salt Lake City, Utah, July 22, 2013. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart</p>

Dan McManus prepares his hang glider as his service dog Shadow waits to fly outside Salt Lake City, Utah, July 22, 2013. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

Monday, July 22, 2013

Dan McManus prepares his hang glider as his service dog Shadow waits to fly outside Salt Lake City, Utah, July 22, 2013. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

Close
4 / 10
<p>Dan McManus and his service dog Shadow hang glide together outside Salt Lake City, Utah, July 22, 2013. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart</p>

Dan McManus and his service dog Shadow hang glide together outside Salt Lake City, Utah, July 22, 2013. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

Monday, July 22, 2013

Dan McManus and his service dog Shadow hang glide together outside Salt Lake City, Utah, July 22, 2013. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

Close
5 / 10
<p>Dan McManus and his service dog Shadow hang glide together outside Salt Lake City, Utah, July 22, 2013.REUTERS/Jim Urquhart</p>

Dan McManus and his service dog Shadow hang glide together outside Salt Lake City, Utah, July 22, 2013.REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

Monday, July 22, 2013

Dan McManus and his service dog Shadow hang glide together outside Salt Lake City, Utah, July 22, 2013.REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

Close
6 / 10
<p>Dan McManus and his service dog Shadow hang glide together outside Salt Lake City, Utah, July 22, 2013. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart</p>

Dan McManus and his service dog Shadow hang glide together outside Salt Lake City, Utah, July 22, 2013. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

Monday, July 22, 2013

Dan McManus and his service dog Shadow hang glide together outside Salt Lake City, Utah, July 22, 2013. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

Close
7 / 10
<p>Dan McManus and his service dog Shadow pose in front of their hang glider outside Salt Lake City, Utah, July 22, 2013. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart</p>

Dan McManus and his service dog Shadow pose in front of their hang glider outside Salt Lake City, Utah, July 22, 2013. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

Monday, July 22, 2013

Dan McManus and his service dog Shadow pose in front of their hang glider outside Salt Lake City, Utah, July 22, 2013. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

Close
8 / 10
<p>Dan McManus and his service dog Shadow hang glide together outside Salt Lake City, Utah, July 22, 2013. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart</p>

Dan McManus and his service dog Shadow hang glide together outside Salt Lake City, Utah, July 22, 2013. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

Monday, July 22, 2013

Dan McManus and his service dog Shadow hang glide together outside Salt Lake City, Utah, July 22, 2013. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

Close
9 / 10
<p>Dan McManus gets a kiss from his service dog Shadow after they flew in a hang glider together outside Salt Lake City, Utah, July 22, 2013. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart</p>

Dan McManus gets a kiss from his service dog Shadow after they flew in a hang glider together outside Salt Lake City, Utah, July 22, 2013. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

Monday, July 22, 2013

Dan McManus gets a kiss from his service dog Shadow after they flew in a hang glider together outside Salt Lake City, Utah, July 22, 2013. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

Close
10 / 10
View Again
View Next
Best of Comic-Con

Best of Comic-Con

Next Slideshows

Best of Comic-Con

Best of Comic-Con

Highlights from the annual Comic Con gathering.

22 Jul 2013
Food for India's children

Food for India's children

Free meals are provided by the government to help tackle malnutrition and encourage school attendance. Food poisoning during one of these meals was blamed for...

19 Jul 2013
School shooting simulation

School shooting simulation

School resource officers take part in an 'active shooter' training simulation at Freedom Middle School in Orlando.

19 Jul 2013
Protesting the Zimmerman verdict

Protesting the Zimmerman verdict

Thousands turn out at rallies to condemn the verdict.

18 Jul 2013

MORE IN PICTURES

First 100 days of Trump

First 100 days of Trump

Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

President Trump's first 50 days

President Trump's first 50 days

Scenes from the first weeks of the Trump administration.

Mourning girls burned to death in Guatemala shelter

Mourning girls burned to death in Guatemala shelter

Guatemala mourns after at least 37 girls burned to death under lock and key in an overcrowded shelter for abused teens.

Celebrity style: Kristen Stewart

Celebrity style: Kristen Stewart

The fashion and style of actress Kristen Stewart.

Islamic State preserves artifacts in tunnel

Islamic State preserves artifacts in tunnel

Islamic State militants carefully excavated ancient artifacts under Mosul's Mosque of Jonah and then preserved them in tunnels, a local archaeologist said, in sharp contrast to their public desecration of antiquities.

Six years after Fukushima

Six years after Fukushima

On March 11, 2011, a 9.0 magnitude earthquake set off a massive tsunami and meltdowns at the Fukushima Dai-Ichi nuclear plant, killing more than 15,000 people and devastating the northeastern coast of Japan.

Britain's next top dog

Britain's next top dog

Dogs from around the world compete in Britain's famed Crufts Dog Show.

South Korean president impeached

South Korean president impeached

South Korea's Constitutional Court removes President Park Geun-hye from office over a graft scandal.

Newer Slideshows Older Slideshows

Trending Collections

Photos