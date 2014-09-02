Edition:
Flying flags in Northern Ireland

The Irish Tricolor flies from a gravestone in Milltown cemetery, West Belfast August 18, 2014. The tricolor is the national flag of Ireland and is flown by Nationalists and Republicans in Northern Ireland to show their support for a united Ireland. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

The Irish Tricolor flies from a gravestone in Milltown cemetery, West Belfast August 18, 2014. The tricolor is the national flag of Ireland and is flown by Nationalists and Republicans in Northern Ireland to show their support for a united Ireland.

Tuesday, September 02, 2014
The Irish Tricolor flies from a gravestone in Milltown cemetery, West Belfast August 18, 2014. The tricolor is the national flag of Ireland and is flown by Nationalists and Republicans in Northern Ireland to show their support for a united Ireland. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
1 / 23
A flag bearing the emblem of the Special Air Services (SAS) flies in the Loyalist Tigers Bay area of North Belfast August 19, 2014. Loyalists fly the flag to show support for the British Special Forces group which carried out operations against Republican Paramilitaries. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

A flag bearing the emblem of the Special Air Services (SAS) flies in the Loyalist Tigers Bay area of North Belfast August 19, 2014. Loyalists fly the flag to show support for the British Special Forces group which carried out operations against Republican Paramilitaries.

Tuesday, September 02, 2014
A flag bearing the emblem of the Special Air Services (SAS) flies in the Loyalist Tigers Bay area of North Belfast August 19, 2014. Loyalists fly the flag to show support for the British Special Forces group which carried out operations against Republican Paramilitaries. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
2 / 23
The Jolly Roger flies from a house in the Loyalist Ballymacash estate on the outskirts of the city of Lisburn August 18, 2014. The flag is flown as a warning to non-residents that they are entering a Loyalist Paramilitary controlled area. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

The Jolly Roger flies from a house in the Loyalist Ballymacash estate on the outskirts of the city of Lisburn August 18, 2014. The flag is flown as a warning to non-residents that they are entering a Loyalist Paramilitary controlled area.

Tuesday, September 02, 2014
The Jolly Roger flies from a house in the Loyalist Ballymacash estate on the outskirts of the city of Lisburn August 18, 2014. The flag is flown as a warning to non-residents that they are entering a Loyalist Paramilitary controlled area. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
3 / 23
The flag of Cuba flies in the Nationalist Bogside area of Londonderry August 19, 2014. Republicans have strong links with Cuba which culminated in Sinn Fein President Gerry Adams meeting with former Cuban leader Fidel Castro. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

The flag of Cuba flies in the Nationalist Bogside area of Londonderry August 19, 2014. Republicans have strong links with Cuba which culminated in Sinn Fein President Gerry Adams meeting with former Cuban leader Fidel Castro.

Tuesday, September 02, 2014
The flag of Cuba flies in the Nationalist Bogside area of Londonderry August 19, 2014. Republicans have strong links with Cuba which culminated in Sinn Fein President Gerry Adams meeting with former Cuban leader Fidel Castro. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
4 / 23
The U.S. flag is painted on a wall in the Loyalist lower Shankill estate in West Belfast August 18, 2014. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

The U.S. flag is painted on a wall in the Loyalist lower Shankill estate in West Belfast August 18, 2014. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

Tuesday, September 02, 2014
The U.S. flag is painted on a wall in the Loyalist lower Shankill estate in West Belfast August 18, 2014. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
5 / 23
The Palestinian flag flies from a tower block in the Republican New Lodge area of Belfast August 18, 2014. The Republican community are supporters of the Palestinian cause. In Belfast, the flags of Israel and the Palestinians are potent symbols of conflict, but they divide Catholics and Protestants rather than Jews and Muslims. Flying the green, black and red of flag of the Palestinian territories is a sign of support for Catholic Irish Nationalism and their aspiration for a united Ireland against what many see as a British occupation. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

The Palestinian flag flies from a tower block in the Republican New Lodge area of Belfast August 18, 2014. The Republican community are supporters of the Palestinian cause. In Belfast, the flags of Israel and the Palestinians are potent symbols of...more

Tuesday, September 02, 2014
The Palestinian flag flies from a tower block in the Republican New Lodge area of Belfast August 18, 2014. The Republican community are supporters of the Palestinian cause. In Belfast, the flags of Israel and the Palestinians are potent symbols of conflict, but they divide Catholics and Protestants rather than Jews and Muslims. Flying the green, black and red of flag of the Palestinian territories is a sign of support for Catholic Irish Nationalism and their aspiration for a united Ireland against what many see as a British occupation. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
6 / 23
The flag of Israel flies in the Loyalist interface area of Twaddell Avenue in North Belfast August 19, 2014. Loyalists widely support Israel in their conflict with Palestinians. In the complex web of alliances that underpins Northern Ireland politics, the star of David has been adopted by pro-British Loyalists, mainly Protestants, many of whom sympathize with Israel's struggle against Islamic militants. Flying the green, black and red of flag of the Palestinian territories, meanwhile, is a sign of support for Catholic Irish Nationalism and their aspiration for a united Ireland against what many see as a British occupation. The flags are among dozens that have been adopted by the working class Catholic and Protestant areas that have for decades been at the focus of sectarian violence in Northern Ireland. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

The flag of Israel flies in the Loyalist interface area of Twaddell Avenue in North Belfast August 19, 2014. Loyalists widely support Israel in their conflict with Palestinians. In the complex web of alliances that underpins Northern Ireland...more

Tuesday, September 02, 2014
The flag of Israel flies in the Loyalist interface area of Twaddell Avenue in North Belfast August 19, 2014. Loyalists widely support Israel in their conflict with Palestinians. In the complex web of alliances that underpins Northern Ireland politics, the star of David has been adopted by pro-British Loyalists, mainly Protestants, many of whom sympathize with Israel's struggle against Islamic militants. Flying the green, black and red of flag of the Palestinian territories, meanwhile, is a sign of support for Catholic Irish Nationalism and their aspiration for a united Ireland against what many see as a British occupation. The flags are among dozens that have been adopted by the working class Catholic and Protestant areas that have for decades been at the focus of sectarian violence in Northern Ireland. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
7 / 23
A flag bearing the emblem of the Parachute Regiment flies in the Loyalist Tigers Bay area of North Belfast August 18, 2014. Loyalists fly the flag to show support for the British Soldiers which carried out operations against Republican Paramilitaries. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

A flag bearing the emblem of the Parachute Regiment flies in the Loyalist Tigers Bay area of North Belfast August 18, 2014. Loyalists fly the flag to show support for the British Soldiers which carried out operations against Republican Paramilitaries.

Tuesday, September 02, 2014
A flag bearing the emblem of the Parachute Regiment flies in the Loyalist Tigers Bay area of North Belfast August 18, 2014. Loyalists fly the flag to show support for the British Soldiers which carried out operations against Republican Paramilitaries. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
8 / 23
A flag bearing a crown emblem and the name of Holland flies in the Loyalist interface area of Twaddell Avenue in North Belfast August 18, 2014. The flag is in reference to King William ousting of his predecessor, the Catholic James II at the Battle of the Boyne in 1690 which Protestant's celebrate every 12th of July. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

A flag bearing a crown emblem and the name of Holland flies in the Loyalist interface area of Twaddell Avenue in North Belfast August 18, 2014. The flag is in reference to King William ousting of his predecessor, the Catholic James II at the Battle of the Boyne in 1690 which Protestant's celebrate every 12th of July.

Tuesday, September 02, 2014
A flag bearing a crown emblem and the name of Holland flies in the Loyalist interface area of Twaddell Avenue in North Belfast August 18, 2014. The flag is in reference to King William ousting of his predecessor, the Catholic James II at the Battle of the Boyne in 1690 which Protestant's celebrate every 12th of July. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
9 / 23
A German anti-fascist flag flies from a house in the Nationalist Bogside area of Londonderry August 19, 2014. Republicans have historically aligned themselves with anti fascist groupings around the world.REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

A German anti-fascist flag flies from a house in the Nationalist Bogside area of Londonderry August 19, 2014. Republicans have historically aligned themselves with anti fascist groupings around the world.REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

Tuesday, September 02, 2014
A German anti-fascist flag flies from a house in the Nationalist Bogside area of Londonderry August 19, 2014. Republicans have historically aligned themselves with anti fascist groupings around the world.REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
10 / 23
A flag comprising of various elements including the Ulster Banner and the Star of David flies on the interface of Twaddell avenue and Nationalist Ardoyne in North Belfast August 19, 2014. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

A flag comprising of various elements including the Ulster Banner and the Star of David flies on the interface of Twaddell avenue and Nationalist Ardoyne in North Belfast August 19, 2014. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

Tuesday, September 02, 2014
A flag comprising of various elements including the Ulster Banner and the Star of David flies on the interface of Twaddell avenue and Nationalist Ardoyne in North Belfast August 19, 2014. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
11 / 23
A Loyalist flag bearing the words "No Surrender" and consisting of the flags that make up the Union flag flies on the interface of Twaddell avenue and Nationalist Ardoyne in North Belfast August 19, 2014. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

A Loyalist flag bearing the words "No Surrender" and consisting of the flags that make up the Union flag flies on the interface of Twaddell avenue and Nationalist Ardoyne in North Belfast August 19, 2014. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

Tuesday, September 02, 2014
A Loyalist flag bearing the words "No Surrender" and consisting of the flags that make up the Union flag flies on the interface of Twaddell avenue and Nationalist Ardoyne in North Belfast August 19, 2014. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
12 / 23
A flag supporting the 32 County Sovereignty Movement, which is a dissident republican group, flies in the Nationalist Bogside area of Londonderry August 19, 2014. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

A flag supporting the 32 County Sovereignty Movement, which is a dissident republican group, flies in the Nationalist Bogside area of Londonderry August 19, 2014. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

Tuesday, September 02, 2014
A flag supporting the 32 County Sovereignty Movement, which is a dissident republican group, flies in the Nationalist Bogside area of Londonderry August 19, 2014. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
13 / 23
The Ulster Banner flies in the city of Lisburn August 18, 2014. It has become a symbol of Ulster loyalism and is only flown in Protestant areas of Northern Ireland. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

The Ulster Banner flies in the city of Lisburn August 18, 2014. It has become a symbol of Ulster loyalism and is only flown in Protestant areas of Northern Ireland. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

Tuesday, September 02, 2014
The Ulster Banner flies in the city of Lisburn August 18, 2014. It has become a symbol of Ulster loyalism and is only flown in Protestant areas of Northern Ireland. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
14 / 23
The Starry Plough flag is etched onto a gravestone near the Republican plot in Milltown cemetery, West Belfast August 18, 2014. The Starry Plough was originally used by the Irish Citizen Army, a socialist, Republican movement and in modern times has been adopted by various Republic Paramilitary groups. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

The Starry Plough flag is etched onto a gravestone near the Republican plot in Milltown cemetery, West Belfast August 18, 2014. The Starry Plough was originally used by the Irish Citizen Army, a socialist, Republican movement and in modern times has been adopted by various Republic Paramilitary groups.

Tuesday, September 02, 2014
The Starry Plough flag is etched onto a gravestone near the Republican plot in Milltown cemetery, West Belfast August 18, 2014. The Starry Plough was originally used by the Irish Citizen Army, a socialist, Republican movement and in modern times has been adopted by various Republic Paramilitary groups. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
15 / 23
A flag commemorating the First World War flies in the city of Lisburn August 18, 2014. It is only flown in Protestant or Loyalist areas of Northern Ireland. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

A flag commemorating the First World War flies in the city of Lisburn August 18, 2014. It is only flown in Protestant or Loyalist areas of Northern Ireland. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

Tuesday, September 02, 2014
A flag commemorating the First World War flies in the city of Lisburn August 18, 2014. It is only flown in Protestant or Loyalist areas of Northern Ireland. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
16 / 23
Various flags are displayed for sale outside a shop on Loyalist Shankill road in West Belfast August 18, 2014. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

Various flags are displayed for sale outside a shop on Loyalist Shankill road in West Belfast August 18, 2014. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

Tuesday, September 02, 2014
Various flags are displayed for sale outside a shop on Loyalist Shankill road in West Belfast August 18, 2014. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
17 / 23
A black flag in memory of the ten dead people who went on a hunger strike in 1981, flies in the Republican Ballymurphy area of West Belfast August 18, 2014. In 1981 Irish Republican prisoners went on hunger strike protesting against their prisoner status resulting in the death of ten men. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

A black flag in memory of the ten dead people who went on a hunger strike in 1981, flies in the Republican Ballymurphy area of West Belfast August 18, 2014. In 1981 Irish Republican prisoners went on hunger strike protesting against their prisoner status resulting in the death of ten men.

Tuesday, September 02, 2014
A black flag in memory of the ten dead people who went on a hunger strike in 1981, flies in the Republican Ballymurphy area of West Belfast August 18, 2014. In 1981 Irish Republican prisoners went on hunger strike protesting against their prisoner status resulting in the death of ten men. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
18 / 23
The Ulster Banner hangs at a window on Shankill road in West Belfast August 18, 2014. It has become a symbol of Ulster loyalism. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

The Ulster Banner hangs at a window on Shankill road in West Belfast August 18, 2014. It has become a symbol of Ulster loyalism. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

Tuesday, September 02, 2014
The Ulster Banner hangs at a window on Shankill road in West Belfast August 18, 2014. It has become a symbol of Ulster loyalism. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
19 / 23
A Royal Irish Regiment Flag flies in the Loyalist lower Shankill estate in West Belfast August 19, 2014. The RIR flag is flown in support of the operations they undertook against Republican Paramilitaries. Faugh A Ballagh is the RIR battle cry which translates as 'clear the way'. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

A Royal Irish Regiment Flag flies in the Loyalist lower Shankill estate in West Belfast August 19, 2014. The RIR flag is flown in support of the operations they undertook against Republican Paramilitaries. Faugh A Ballagh is the RIR battle cry which translates as 'clear the way'.

Tuesday, September 02, 2014
A Royal Irish Regiment Flag flies in the Loyalist lower Shankill estate in West Belfast August 19, 2014. The RIR flag is flown in support of the operations they undertook against Republican Paramilitaries. Faugh A Ballagh is the RIR battle cry which translates as 'clear the way'. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
20 / 23
A flag representing the Basque Country, situated in northern Spain flies in the nationalist Bogside area of Londonderry August 19, 2014. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

A flag representing the Basque Country, situated in northern Spain flies in the nationalist Bogside area of Londonderry August 19, 2014. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

Tuesday, September 02, 2014
A flag representing the Basque Country, situated in northern Spain flies in the nationalist Bogside area of Londonderry August 19, 2014. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
21 / 23
A flag bearing the image of Che Guevara hangs from a shop on the Nationalist Falls road in West Belfast August 18, 2014. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

A flag bearing the image of Che Guevara hangs from a shop on the Nationalist Falls road in West Belfast August 18, 2014. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

Tuesday, September 02, 2014
A flag bearing the image of Che Guevara hangs from a shop on the Nationalist Falls road in West Belfast August 18, 2014. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
22 / 23
The Union flag flies on the Shankill Road area of West Belfast August 19, 2014. Protestants from this area fly the Union Flag to show their support for the United Kingdom and the British Monarchy. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

The Union flag flies on the Shankill Road area of West Belfast August 19, 2014. Protestants from this area fly the Union Flag to show their support for the United Kingdom and the British Monarchy. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

Tuesday, September 02, 2014
The Union flag flies on the Shankill Road area of West Belfast August 19, 2014. Protestants from this area fly the Union Flag to show their support for the United Kingdom and the British Monarchy. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
23 / 23
