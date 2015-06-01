Flying solar
A view of the Solar Impulse 2 on flight after taking off from Al Bateen Airport in United Arab Emirates, courtesy of Jean Revillard, on March 9, 2015. Two Swiss pilots, Bertrand Piccard and Andre Borschberg, are attempting the first flight around the...more
The Solar Impulse 2 (foreground), a solar powered plane, sits on the tarmac after it landed at Nagoya airport in Japan June 1, 2015. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
The Nagano mountain area is pictured by Swiss pilot Andre Borschberg in the cockpit of the Solar Impulse 2 plane during the 7th leg of the round the world trip in this June 1, 2015 handout photograph released by Solar Impulse. REUTERS/Andre...more
Chinese policemen stand guard next to the Solar Impulse 2 plane after it landed at Nanjing Lukou International Airport, Jiangsu province April 22, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer
Swiss pilot Andre Borschberg takes a selfie in the Solar Impulse 2 plane during the 7th leg of the round the world trip in this June 1, 2015 handout photograph released by Solar Impulse. REUTERS/Andre Borschberg/Solar Impulse/Handout via Reuters
Solar Impulse 2 -a solar powered plane- takes off in Nanjing, China May 31, 2015. REUTERS/Solar Impulse/Handout via Reuters
Photographers gather to take pictures of pilot Andre Borschberg (C) ahead of the take off of Solar Impulse 2 -a solar powered plane- in Nanjing, China, May 31, 2015. REUTERS/Solar Impulse/Handout via Reuters
The Solar Impulse 2 plane is seen on the tarmac before taking off at Chongqing Jiangbei International Airport, to fly to Nanjing in Jiangsu province, April 21, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer
"Solar Impulse 2" descends to land in Muscat March 9, 2015. REUTERS/Jean Revillard/Handout via Reuters
Two youths take a picture of themselves as the Solar Impulse 2, a solar powered plane, ascends in the sky behind them after taking off at the airport in the western Indian city of Ahmedabad March 18, 2015. REUTERS/Amit Dave
Solar Impulse 2, the world's first airplane flying on solar energy, is pictured en route to Ahmedabad March 10, 2015. REUTERS/Jean Revillard/Handout via Reuters
The Solar Impulse 2, a solar powered plane, circles above Nagoya airport in Japan before a planned landing, June 1, 2015. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
A man uses a phone to take a picture as the Solar Impulse 2, the first round-the-world solar-powered plane, lands at Mandalay International Airport March 19, 2015. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun
The "Solar Impulse 2", a solar powered plane, is seen on flight after taking off at the airport in the western Indian city of Ahmedabad March 18, 2015. REUTERS/Amit Dave
