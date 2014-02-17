Fog envelops Sochi
Athletes practice before the men's biathlon 15km mass start event at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics February 16, 2014. The race was postponed due to adverse weather conditions. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Athletes practice before the men's biathlon 15km mass start event at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics February 16, 2014. The race was postponed due to adverse weather conditions. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Alpine skiers sit in a chairlift amidst the fog to attend an Alpine skiing training session during the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics at the Rosa Khutor Alpine Center February 17, 2014. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay
Alpine skiers sit in a chairlift amidst the fog to attend an Alpine skiing training session during the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics at the Rosa Khutor Alpine Center February 17, 2014. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay
Snowboarders walk through thick fog as they leave after the men's snowboard cross competition was called off at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympic Games in Rosa Khutor February 17, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Snowboarders walk through thick fog as they leave after the men's snowboard cross competition was called off at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympic Games in Rosa Khutor February 17, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Segar
A person looks on from a spectator stand amidst fog during a delayed start for the men's snowboard cross competition at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympic Games in Rosa Khutor February 17, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Segar
A person looks on from a spectator stand amidst fog during a delayed start for the men's snowboard cross competition at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympic Games in Rosa Khutor February 17, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Canada's Christopher Robanske and compatriot Kevin Hill play with a tennis ball as they wait for the start of the men's snowboarding cross qualification round during a delay because of the fog at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympic Games in Rosa Khutor,...more
Canada's Christopher Robanske and compatriot Kevin Hill play with a tennis ball as they wait for the start of the men's snowboarding cross qualification round during a delay because of the fog at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympic Games in Rosa Khutor, February 17, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Blake
An athlete practices before the men's biathlon 15km mass start event at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics February 16, 2014. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
An athlete practices before the men's biathlon 15km mass start event at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics February 16, 2014. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Workers shovel snow in thick fog at the Laura Cross Country Ski and Biathlon Center at the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympic Games, February 17, 2014. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
Workers shovel snow in thick fog at the Laura Cross Country Ski and Biathlon Center at the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympic Games, February 17, 2014. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
Fog engulfs the snowboard cross course during the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympic Games in Rosa Khutor February 17, 2014. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Fog engulfs the snowboard cross course during the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympic Games in Rosa Khutor February 17, 2014. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
An athlete practices on the shooting range before the men's biathlon 15km mass start event at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics February 16, 2014. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
An athlete practices on the shooting range before the men's biathlon 15km mass start event at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics February 16, 2014. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
Spectators stand in the stands at the venue for the men's snowboard cross competition at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympic Games in Rosa Khutor February 17, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Spectators stand in the stands at the venue for the men's snowboard cross competition at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympic Games in Rosa Khutor February 17, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
A snowboarder warms up in the fog ahead of the men's snowboard cross qualification round at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympic Games in Rosa Khutor February 17, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Segar
A snowboarder warms up in the fog ahead of the men's snowboard cross qualification round at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympic Games in Rosa Khutor February 17, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Fog engulfs the finish line of the snowboard cross course during the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympic Games in Rosa Khutor February 17, 2014. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Fog engulfs the finish line of the snowboard cross course during the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympic Games in Rosa Khutor February 17, 2014. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
A gondola is seen amidst the fog during an Alpine skiing training session during the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics at the Rosa Khutor Alpine Center February 17, 2014. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger
A gondola is seen amidst the fog during an Alpine skiing training session during the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics at the Rosa Khutor Alpine Center February 17, 2014. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger
Swedish team members cross the track before the start of the men's biathlon 15km mass start event at the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympic Games in Rosa Khutor February 17, 2014. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
Swedish team members cross the track before the start of the men's biathlon 15km mass start event at the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympic Games in Rosa Khutor February 17, 2014. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
Fog engulfs trees as seen through the window of a gondola going up the mountainside in Rosa Khutor during the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympic Games in Rosa Khutor February 17, 2014. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Fog engulfs trees as seen through the window of a gondola going up the mountainside in Rosa Khutor during the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympic Games in Rosa Khutor February 17, 2014. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
A man snowboard thorugh thick fog before the men's snowboard cross qualification round at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympic Games in Rosa Khutor February 17, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Segar
A man snowboard thorugh thick fog before the men's snowboard cross qualification round at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympic Games in Rosa Khutor February 17, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Volunteers dance on the stands before the start of the men's biathlon 15km mass start event at the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympic Games in Rosa Khutor February 17, 2014. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
Volunteers dance on the stands before the start of the men's biathlon 15km mass start event at the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympic Games in Rosa Khutor February 17, 2014. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
Fans of Russia are seen in the spectator stands amidst thick fog at the Laura Cross Country Ski and Biathlon Center during the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympic Games, February 17, 2014. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
Fans of Russia are seen in the spectator stands amidst thick fog at the Laura Cross Country Ski and Biathlon Center during the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympic Games, February 17, 2014. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
Fans walk through fog, as they arrive at the snowboarding venue during a delayed start for the men's snowboard cross competition at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympic Games in Rosa Khutor February 17, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Fans walk through fog, as they arrive at the snowboarding venue during a delayed start for the men's snowboard cross competition at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympic Games in Rosa Khutor February 17, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
An official walks on the track amid dense fog before the start of the men's biathlon 15km mass start event at the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympic Games in Rosa Khutor February 17, 2014. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
An official walks on the track amid dense fog before the start of the men's biathlon 15km mass start event at the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympic Games in Rosa Khutor February 17, 2014. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Next Slideshows
Best of Sochi - Day 9
Daily highlights from the Sochi Winter Olympics.
Best of Sochi - Day 8
Daily highlights from the Sochi Winter Olympics.
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
Best of Sochi - Day 7
Daily highlights from the Sochi Winter Olympics.
MORE IN PICTURES
Twin church bombings in Egypt
Islamic State claimed responsibility for two attacks on churches in Alexandria and Tanta on Palm Sunday, marking one of the bloodiest days in recent memory for Egypt's Christian minority.
Preparing for Passover
Jews commemorate their flight from ancient Egypt as described in Exodus as they prepare for Passover.
University of Mosul in ruins
Burned cars and damaged buildings are all that remain of Iraq's University of Mosul, which was destroyed during a battle with Islamic State militants.
Retaking Raqqa military airport from Islamic State
Syrian Democratic Forces take control of Tabqa military airport from Islamic State fighters, west of Raqqa.
Funeral for police officer killed in London attack
The funeral is held for police officer Keith Palmer, who was killed during the Westminster attack on March 22.
Venezuela opposition on the streets
Protesters clashed with security forces in Venezuela after a ban on a top opposition leader from office breathed life into a fractured movement and fueled the first sustained anti-government demonstrations since 2014.
Editor's Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
Garcia wins Masters Green Jacket
Spain's Sergio Garcia ended nearly two decades of major disappointment when he beat England's Justin Rose in a playoff to win the U.S. Masters at Augusta.
Cherry blossoms of Japan
Crowds of tourists and residents flock to parks to enjoy the cherry blossoms marking the start of spring.