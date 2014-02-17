Edition:
United Kingdom
Pictures | Mon Feb 17, 2014 | 5:20pm GMT

Fog envelops Sochi

<p>Athletes practice before the men's biathlon 15km mass start event at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics February 16, 2014. The race was postponed due to adverse weather conditions. REUTERS/Carlos Barria</p>

Athletes practice before the men's biathlon 15km mass start event at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics February 16, 2014. The race was postponed due to adverse weather conditions. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Monday, February 17, 2014

Athletes practice before the men's biathlon 15km mass start event at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics February 16, 2014. The race was postponed due to adverse weather conditions. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Close
1 / 20
<p>Alpine skiers sit in a chairlift amidst the fog to attend an Alpine skiing training session during the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics at the Rosa Khutor Alpine Center February 17, 2014. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay</p>

Alpine skiers sit in a chairlift amidst the fog to attend an Alpine skiing training session during the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics at the Rosa Khutor Alpine Center February 17, 2014. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay

Monday, February 17, 2014

Alpine skiers sit in a chairlift amidst the fog to attend an Alpine skiing training session during the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics at the Rosa Khutor Alpine Center February 17, 2014. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay

Close
2 / 20
<p>Snowboarders walk through thick fog as they leave after the men's snowboard cross competition was called off at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympic Games in Rosa Khutor February 17, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Segar</p>

Snowboarders walk through thick fog as they leave after the men's snowboard cross competition was called off at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympic Games in Rosa Khutor February 17, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Monday, February 17, 2014

Snowboarders walk through thick fog as they leave after the men's snowboard cross competition was called off at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympic Games in Rosa Khutor February 17, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Close
3 / 20
<p>A person looks on from a spectator stand amidst fog during a delayed start for the men's snowboard cross competition at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympic Games in Rosa Khutor February 17, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Segar</p>

A person looks on from a spectator stand amidst fog during a delayed start for the men's snowboard cross competition at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympic Games in Rosa Khutor February 17, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Monday, February 17, 2014

A person looks on from a spectator stand amidst fog during a delayed start for the men's snowboard cross competition at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympic Games in Rosa Khutor February 17, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Close
4 / 20
<p>Canada's Christopher Robanske and compatriot Kevin Hill play with a tennis ball as they wait for the start of the men's snowboarding cross qualification round during a delay because of the fog at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympic Games in Rosa Khutor, February 17, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Blake</p>

Canada's Christopher Robanske and compatriot Kevin Hill play with a tennis ball as they wait for the start of the men's snowboarding cross qualification round during a delay because of the fog at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympic Games in Rosa Khutor,...more

Monday, February 17, 2014

Canada's Christopher Robanske and compatriot Kevin Hill play with a tennis ball as they wait for the start of the men's snowboarding cross qualification round during a delay because of the fog at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympic Games in Rosa Khutor, February 17, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Close
5 / 20
<p>An athlete practices before the men's biathlon 15km mass start event at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics February 16, 2014. REUTERS/Carlos Barria</p>

An athlete practices before the men's biathlon 15km mass start event at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics February 16, 2014. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Monday, February 17, 2014

An athlete practices before the men's biathlon 15km mass start event at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics February 16, 2014. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Close
6 / 20
<p>Workers shovel snow in thick fog at the Laura Cross Country Ski and Biathlon Center at the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympic Games, February 17, 2014. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth</p>

Workers shovel snow in thick fog at the Laura Cross Country Ski and Biathlon Center at the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympic Games, February 17, 2014. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Monday, February 17, 2014

Workers shovel snow in thick fog at the Laura Cross Country Ski and Biathlon Center at the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympic Games, February 17, 2014. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Close
7 / 20
<p>Fog engulfs the snowboard cross course during the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympic Games in Rosa Khutor February 17, 2014. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez</p>

Fog engulfs the snowboard cross course during the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympic Games in Rosa Khutor February 17, 2014. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Monday, February 17, 2014

Fog engulfs the snowboard cross course during the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympic Games in Rosa Khutor February 17, 2014. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Close
8 / 20
<p>An athlete practices on the shooting range before the men's biathlon 15km mass start event at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics February 16, 2014. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth</p>

An athlete practices on the shooting range before the men's biathlon 15km mass start event at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics February 16, 2014. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Monday, February 17, 2014

An athlete practices on the shooting range before the men's biathlon 15km mass start event at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics February 16, 2014. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Close
9 / 20
<p>Spectators stand in the stands at the venue for the men's snowboard cross competition at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympic Games in Rosa Khutor February 17, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson</p>

Spectators stand in the stands at the venue for the men's snowboard cross competition at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympic Games in Rosa Khutor February 17, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Monday, February 17, 2014

Spectators stand in the stands at the venue for the men's snowboard cross competition at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympic Games in Rosa Khutor February 17, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Close
10 / 20
<p>A snowboarder warms up in the fog ahead of the men's snowboard cross qualification round at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympic Games in Rosa Khutor February 17, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Segar</p>

A snowboarder warms up in the fog ahead of the men's snowboard cross qualification round at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympic Games in Rosa Khutor February 17, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Monday, February 17, 2014

A snowboarder warms up in the fog ahead of the men's snowboard cross qualification round at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympic Games in Rosa Khutor February 17, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Close
11 / 20
<p>Fog engulfs the finish line of the snowboard cross course during the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympic Games in Rosa Khutor February 17, 2014. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez</p>

Fog engulfs the finish line of the snowboard cross course during the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympic Games in Rosa Khutor February 17, 2014. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Monday, February 17, 2014

Fog engulfs the finish line of the snowboard cross course during the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympic Games in Rosa Khutor February 17, 2014. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Close
12 / 20
<p>A gondola is seen amidst the fog during an Alpine skiing training session during the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics at the Rosa Khutor Alpine Center February 17, 2014. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger</p>

A gondola is seen amidst the fog during an Alpine skiing training session during the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics at the Rosa Khutor Alpine Center February 17, 2014. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

Monday, February 17, 2014

A gondola is seen amidst the fog during an Alpine skiing training session during the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics at the Rosa Khutor Alpine Center February 17, 2014. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

Close
13 / 20
<p>Swedish team members cross the track before the start of the men's biathlon 15km mass start event at the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympic Games in Rosa Khutor February 17, 2014. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth</p>

Swedish team members cross the track before the start of the men's biathlon 15km mass start event at the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympic Games in Rosa Khutor February 17, 2014. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Monday, February 17, 2014

Swedish team members cross the track before the start of the men's biathlon 15km mass start event at the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympic Games in Rosa Khutor February 17, 2014. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Close
14 / 20
<p>Fog engulfs trees as seen through the window of a gondola going up the mountainside in Rosa Khutor during the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympic Games in Rosa Khutor February 17, 2014. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez</p>

Fog engulfs trees as seen through the window of a gondola going up the mountainside in Rosa Khutor during the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympic Games in Rosa Khutor February 17, 2014. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Monday, February 17, 2014

Fog engulfs trees as seen through the window of a gondola going up the mountainside in Rosa Khutor during the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympic Games in Rosa Khutor February 17, 2014. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Close
15 / 20
<p>A man snowboard thorugh thick fog before the men's snowboard cross qualification round at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympic Games in Rosa Khutor February 17, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Segar</p>

A man snowboard thorugh thick fog before the men's snowboard cross qualification round at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympic Games in Rosa Khutor February 17, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Monday, February 17, 2014

A man snowboard thorugh thick fog before the men's snowboard cross qualification round at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympic Games in Rosa Khutor February 17, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Close
16 / 20
<p>Volunteers dance on the stands before the start of the men's biathlon 15km mass start event at the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympic Games in Rosa Khutor February 17, 2014. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth</p>

Volunteers dance on the stands before the start of the men's biathlon 15km mass start event at the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympic Games in Rosa Khutor February 17, 2014. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Monday, February 17, 2014

Volunteers dance on the stands before the start of the men's biathlon 15km mass start event at the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympic Games in Rosa Khutor February 17, 2014. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Close
17 / 20
<p>Fans of Russia are seen in the spectator stands amidst thick fog at the Laura Cross Country Ski and Biathlon Center during the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympic Games, February 17, 2014. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth</p>

Fans of Russia are seen in the spectator stands amidst thick fog at the Laura Cross Country Ski and Biathlon Center during the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympic Games, February 17, 2014. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Monday, February 17, 2014

Fans of Russia are seen in the spectator stands amidst thick fog at the Laura Cross Country Ski and Biathlon Center during the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympic Games, February 17, 2014. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Close
18 / 20
<p>Fans walk through fog, as they arrive at the snowboarding venue during a delayed start for the men's snowboard cross competition at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympic Games in Rosa Khutor February 17, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson</p>

Fans walk through fog, as they arrive at the snowboarding venue during a delayed start for the men's snowboard cross competition at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympic Games in Rosa Khutor February 17, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Monday, February 17, 2014

Fans walk through fog, as they arrive at the snowboarding venue during a delayed start for the men's snowboard cross competition at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympic Games in Rosa Khutor February 17, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Close
19 / 20
<p>An official walks on the track amid dense fog before the start of the men's biathlon 15km mass start event at the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympic Games in Rosa Khutor February 17, 2014. REUTERS/Carlos Barria</p>

An official walks on the track amid dense fog before the start of the men's biathlon 15km mass start event at the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympic Games in Rosa Khutor February 17, 2014. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Monday, February 17, 2014

An official walks on the track amid dense fog before the start of the men's biathlon 15km mass start event at the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympic Games in Rosa Khutor February 17, 2014. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Close
20 / 20
View Again
View Next
Best of Sochi - Day 9

Best of Sochi - Day 9

Next Slideshows

Best of Sochi - Day 9

Best of Sochi - Day 9

Daily highlights from the Sochi Winter Olympics.

16 Feb 2014
Best of Sochi - Day 8

Best of Sochi - Day 8

Daily highlights from the Sochi Winter Olympics.

15 Feb 2014
Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

15 Feb 2014
Best of Sochi - Day 7

Best of Sochi - Day 7

Daily highlights from the Sochi Winter Olympics.

14 Feb 2014

MORE IN PICTURES

Twin church bombings in Egypt

Twin church bombings in Egypt

Islamic State claimed responsibility for two attacks on churches in Alexandria and Tanta on Palm Sunday, marking one of the bloodiest days in recent memory for Egypt's Christian minority.

Preparing for Passover

Preparing for Passover

Jews commemorate their flight from ancient Egypt as described in Exodus as they prepare for Passover.

University of Mosul in ruins

University of Mosul in ruins

Burned cars and damaged buildings are all that remain of Iraq's University of Mosul, which was destroyed during a battle with Islamic State militants.

Retaking Raqqa military airport from Islamic State

Retaking Raqqa military airport from Islamic State

Syrian Democratic Forces take control of Tabqa military airport from Islamic State fighters, west of Raqqa.

Funeral for police officer killed in London attack

Funeral for police officer killed in London attack

The funeral is held for police officer Keith Palmer, who was killed during the Westminster attack on March 22.

Venezuela opposition on the streets

Venezuela opposition on the streets

Protesters clashed with security forces in Venezuela after a ban on a top opposition leader from office breathed life into a fractured movement and fueled the first sustained anti-government demonstrations since 2014.

Editor's Choice Pictures

Editor's Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Garcia wins Masters Green Jacket

Garcia wins Masters Green Jacket

Spain's Sergio Garcia ended nearly two decades of major disappointment when he beat England's Justin Rose in a playoff to win the U.S. Masters at Augusta.

Cherry blossoms of Japan

Cherry blossoms of Japan

Crowds of tourists and residents flock to parks to enjoy the cherry blossoms marking the start of spring.

Newer Slideshows Older Slideshows

Trending Collections

Pictures