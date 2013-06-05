Edition:
United Kingdom
Pictures | Wed Jun 5, 2013 | 5:50pm BST

Food Bank SOS

<p>Wanda, 71, a volunteer, gestures as she speaks, at an agricultural market in Bronisze near Warsaw, May 22, 2013. Wanda collects food, mostly vegetables, from farmers to give to Food Bank SOS, which then distributes it to charity organizations. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel</p>

Wanda, 71, a volunteer, gestures as she speaks, at an agricultural market in Bronisze near Warsaw, May 22, 2013. Wanda collects food, mostly vegetables, from farmers to give to Food Bank SOS, which then distributes it to charity organizations....more

Wednesday, June 05, 2013

Wanda, 71, a volunteer, gestures as she speaks, at an agricultural market in Bronisze near Warsaw, May 22, 2013. Wanda collects food, mostly vegetables, from farmers to give to Food Bank SOS, which then distributes it to charity organizations. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel

Close
1 / 19
<p>A man rides a bicycle loaded with shopping bags, as 71-year-old volunteer Wanda pulls her cart filled with vegetables, at an agricultural market in Bronisze near Warsaw, May 27, 2013. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel</p>

A man rides a bicycle loaded with shopping bags, as 71-year-old volunteer Wanda pulls her cart filled with vegetables, at an agricultural market in Bronisze near Warsaw, May 27, 2013. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel

Wednesday, June 05, 2013

A man rides a bicycle loaded with shopping bags, as 71-year-old volunteer Wanda pulls her cart filled with vegetables, at an agricultural market in Bronisze near Warsaw, May 27, 2013. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel

Close
2 / 19
<p>A farmer carries a box of radish as he donates them to 71-year-old volunteer Wanda at an agricultural market in Bronisze near Warsaw May 27, 2013. Food Bank SOS receives food that would otherwise go to waste and donates it to charity organizations, such as the Camillian Mission, which use it to help the needy. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel</p>

A farmer carries a box of radish as he donates them to 71-year-old volunteer Wanda at an agricultural market in Bronisze near Warsaw May 27, 2013. Food Bank SOS receives food that would otherwise go to waste and donates it to charity organizations,...more

Wednesday, June 05, 2013

A farmer carries a box of radish as he donates them to 71-year-old volunteer Wanda at an agricultural market in Bronisze near Warsaw May 27, 2013. Food Bank SOS receives food that would otherwise go to waste and donates it to charity organizations, such as the Camillian Mission, which use it to help the needy. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel

Close
3 / 19
<p>A farmer rests in his van at an agricultural market in Bronisze near Warsaw, May 27, 2013. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel</p>

A farmer rests in his van at an agricultural market in Bronisze near Warsaw, May 27, 2013. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel

Wednesday, June 05, 2013

A farmer rests in his van at an agricultural market in Bronisze near Warsaw, May 27, 2013. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel

Close
4 / 19
<p>A cart filled with vegetables, collected by 71-year-old volunteer Wanda, is seen at agricultural market in Bronisze near Warsaw, May 22, 2013. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel</p>

A cart filled with vegetables, collected by 71-year-old volunteer Wanda, is seen at agricultural market in Bronisze near Warsaw, May 22, 2013. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel

Wednesday, June 05, 2013

A cart filled with vegetables, collected by 71-year-old volunteer Wanda, is seen at agricultural market in Bronisze near Warsaw, May 22, 2013. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel

Close
5 / 19
<p>Wanda, 71, a volunteer, pushes a cart filled with vegetables at an agricultural market in Bronisze near Warsaw, May 22, 2013. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel</p>

Wanda, 71, a volunteer, pushes a cart filled with vegetables at an agricultural market in Bronisze near Warsaw, May 22, 2013. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel

Wednesday, June 05, 2013

Wanda, 71, a volunteer, pushes a cart filled with vegetables at an agricultural market in Bronisze near Warsaw, May 22, 2013. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel

Close
6 / 19
<p>Bank Food SOS worker Krzysztof (L) pushes a cart of vegetables, collected by 71-year-old volunteer Wanda, at an agricultural market in Bronisze near Warsaw, May 22, 2013. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel</p>

Bank Food SOS worker Krzysztof (L) pushes a cart of vegetables, collected by 71-year-old volunteer Wanda, at an agricultural market in Bronisze near Warsaw, May 22, 2013. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel

Wednesday, June 05, 2013

Bank Food SOS worker Krzysztof (L) pushes a cart of vegetables, collected by 71-year-old volunteer Wanda, at an agricultural market in Bronisze near Warsaw, May 22, 2013. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel

Close
7 / 19
<p>Vegetables, collected by 71-year-old volunteer Wanda, are stored at a Food Bank stockroom at an agricultural products market in Bronisze near Warsaw, May 22, 2013. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel</p>

Vegetables, collected by 71-year-old volunteer Wanda, are stored at a Food Bank stockroom at an agricultural products market in Bronisze near Warsaw, May 22, 2013. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel

Wednesday, June 05, 2013

Vegetables, collected by 71-year-old volunteer Wanda, are stored at a Food Bank stockroom at an agricultural products market in Bronisze near Warsaw, May 22, 2013. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel

Close
8 / 19
<p>Wanda, 71, a volunteer, holds bunches of radishes in the Food Bank SOS stockroom at an agricultural market in Bronisze near Warsaw, May 27, 2013. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel</p>

Wanda, 71, a volunteer, holds bunches of radishes in the Food Bank SOS stockroom at an agricultural market in Bronisze near Warsaw, May 27, 2013. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel

Wednesday, June 05, 2013

Wanda, 71, a volunteer, holds bunches of radishes in the Food Bank SOS stockroom at an agricultural market in Bronisze near Warsaw, May 27, 2013. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel

Close
9 / 19
<p>Bank Food SOS worker Krzysztof documents the amount of vegetables recieved in a stockroom at an agricultural market in Bronisze near Warsaw, May 22, 2013. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel</p>

Bank Food SOS worker Krzysztof documents the amount of vegetables recieved in a stockroom at an agricultural market in Bronisze near Warsaw, May 22, 2013. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel

Wednesday, June 05, 2013

Bank Food SOS worker Krzysztof documents the amount of vegetables recieved in a stockroom at an agricultural market in Bronisze near Warsaw, May 22, 2013. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel

Close
10 / 19
<p>A man pulls a palette loaded with vegetables, collected by 71-year-old volunteer Wanda, at a Food Bank SOS warehouse in Reguly near Warsaw, May 22, 2013. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel</p>

A man pulls a palette loaded with vegetables, collected by 71-year-old volunteer Wanda, at a Food Bank SOS warehouse in Reguly near Warsaw, May 22, 2013. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel

Wednesday, June 05, 2013

A man pulls a palette loaded with vegetables, collected by 71-year-old volunteer Wanda, at a Food Bank SOS warehouse in Reguly near Warsaw, May 22, 2013. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel

Close
11 / 19
<p>A nun from a charity organisation fills out documents before she receives a consignment of vegetables at the Food Bank SOS office in Reguly near Warsaw, May 22, 2013. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel</p>

A nun from a charity organisation fills out documents before she receives a consignment of vegetables at the Food Bank SOS office in Reguly near Warsaw, May 22, 2013. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel

Wednesday, June 05, 2013

A nun from a charity organisation fills out documents before she receives a consignment of vegetables at the Food Bank SOS office in Reguly near Warsaw, May 22, 2013. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel

Close
12 / 19
<p>A nun from a charity organisation fills out documents as she receives a consignment of vegetables at the Food Bank SOS office in Reguly near Warsaw, May 22, 2013. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel</p>

A nun from a charity organisation fills out documents as she receives a consignment of vegetables at the Food Bank SOS office in Reguly near Warsaw, May 22, 2013. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel

Wednesday, June 05, 2013

A nun from a charity organisation fills out documents as she receives a consignment of vegetables at the Food Bank SOS office in Reguly near Warsaw, May 22, 2013. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel

Close
13 / 19
<p>Men from a charity organisation receive a consignment of vegetables at a Food Bank SOS warehouse in Reguly near Warsaw, May 22, 2013. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel</p>

Men from a charity organisation receive a consignment of vegetables at a Food Bank SOS warehouse in Reguly near Warsaw, May 22, 2013. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel

Wednesday, June 05, 2013

Men from a charity organisation receive a consignment of vegetables at a Food Bank SOS warehouse in Reguly near Warsaw, May 22, 2013. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel

Close
14 / 19
<p>Residents eat a meal at the Camillian Mission shelter for homeless people in Warsaw, June 4, 2013. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel</p>

Residents eat a meal at the Camillian Mission shelter for homeless people in Warsaw, June 4, 2013. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel

Wednesday, June 05, 2013

Residents eat a meal at the Camillian Mission shelter for homeless people in Warsaw, June 4, 2013. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel

Close
15 / 19
<p>Kitchen assistant Mieczyslaw (L), 55, and chef Eugeniusz, pose for a photograph in the kitchen of the Camillian Mission shelter for homeless people in Warsaw, June 4, 2013. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel</p>

Kitchen assistant Mieczyslaw (L), 55, and chef Eugeniusz, pose for a photograph in the kitchen of the Camillian Mission shelter for homeless people in Warsaw, June 4, 2013. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel

Wednesday, June 05, 2013

Kitchen assistant Mieczyslaw (L), 55, and chef Eugeniusz, pose for a photograph in the kitchen of the Camillian Mission shelter for homeless people in Warsaw, June 4, 2013. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel

Close
16 / 19
<p>A chef holds a plate of food at the Camillian Mission shelter for homeless people in Warsaw, June 4, 2013. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel</p>

A chef holds a plate of food at the Camillian Mission shelter for homeless people in Warsaw, June 4, 2013. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel

Wednesday, June 05, 2013

A chef holds a plate of food at the Camillian Mission shelter for homeless people in Warsaw, June 4, 2013. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel

Close
17 / 19
<p>A resident is passed a plate of food at the Camillian Mission shelter for homeless people in Warsaw, June 4, 2013. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel</p>

A resident is passed a plate of food at the Camillian Mission shelter for homeless people in Warsaw, June 4, 2013. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel

Wednesday, June 05, 2013

A resident is passed a plate of food at the Camillian Mission shelter for homeless people in Warsaw, June 4, 2013. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel

Close
18 / 19
<p>Henryk, 58, who has lived at the Camillian Mission shelter for homeless people for five years, looks out as he eats his meal at the shelter in Warsaw, June 4, 2013. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel</p>

Henryk, 58, who has lived at the Camillian Mission shelter for homeless people for five years, looks out as he eats his meal at the shelter in Warsaw, June 4, 2013. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel

Wednesday, June 05, 2013

Henryk, 58, who has lived at the Camillian Mission shelter for homeless people for five years, looks out as he eats his meal at the shelter in Warsaw, June 4, 2013. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel

Close
19 / 19
View Again
View Next
Tiananmen Square today

Tiananmen Square today

Next Slideshows

Tiananmen Square today

Tiananmen Square today

The State Department renewed a call for Beijing to fully account for its Tiananmen Square crackdown in June 1989. A look at the iconic square now.

04 Jun 2013
Getting to work

Getting to work

Commuting scenes from around the world.

31 May 2013
Scripps National Spelling Bee

Scripps National Spelling Bee

Arvind Mahankali wins the annual national spelling competition.

31 May 2013
Art of Biennale

Art of Biennale

The latest art at La Biennale of Venice.

30 May 2013

MORE IN PICTURES

First 100 days of Trump

First 100 days of Trump

Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.

Turkey-Netherlands feud escalates

Turkey-Netherlands feud escalates

Protests erupt after several European countries stopped Turkish politicians from holding rallies for the Turkish diaspora ahead of a referendum on expanding presidential powers -- as the Dutch prepare to vote in a national election.

Scenes from SXSW

Scenes from SXSW

Behind the scenes in Austin at the South by Southwest Festival.

Extreme collectors

Extreme collectors

Toy cows, Star Wars memorabilia and dolls are just some of the items prized by over-the-top enthusiasts.

Britain's next top dog

Britain's next top dog

Miami the American cocker spaniel takes best in show at Britain's famed Crufts Dog Show.

Inside Mosul museum destroyed by Islamic State

Inside Mosul museum destroyed by Islamic State

Iraqi forces enter a museum where Islamic State militants filmed themselves destroying priceless statues and sculptures in 2015.

Brexit from the beginning

Brexit from the beginning

A visual chronology of the events leading up to Britain triggering Article 50, the legal process for leaving the European Union.

The colors of Holi

The colors of Holi

The Hindu festival of Holi, also known as the Festival of Colors, heralds the beginning of spring.

Chile's devastating wildfires

Chile's devastating wildfires

Forest fires are a regular feature of Chile's hot, arid summers, but a nearly decade-long drought combined with historically high temperatures have created tinder-like conditions in the nation's central regions.

Newer Slideshows Older Slideshows

Trending Collections

Photos