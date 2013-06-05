Food Bank SOS
Wanda, 71, a volunteer, gestures as she speaks, at an agricultural market in Bronisze near Warsaw, May 22, 2013. Wanda collects food, mostly vegetables, from farmers to give to Food Bank SOS, which then distributes it to charity organizations....more
Wanda, 71, a volunteer, gestures as she speaks, at an agricultural market in Bronisze near Warsaw, May 22, 2013. Wanda collects food, mostly vegetables, from farmers to give to Food Bank SOS, which then distributes it to charity organizations. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel
A man rides a bicycle loaded with shopping bags, as 71-year-old volunteer Wanda pulls her cart filled with vegetables, at an agricultural market in Bronisze near Warsaw, May 27, 2013. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel
A man rides a bicycle loaded with shopping bags, as 71-year-old volunteer Wanda pulls her cart filled with vegetables, at an agricultural market in Bronisze near Warsaw, May 27, 2013. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel
A farmer carries a box of radish as he donates them to 71-year-old volunteer Wanda at an agricultural market in Bronisze near Warsaw May 27, 2013. Food Bank SOS receives food that would otherwise go to waste and donates it to charity organizations,...more
A farmer carries a box of radish as he donates them to 71-year-old volunteer Wanda at an agricultural market in Bronisze near Warsaw May 27, 2013. Food Bank SOS receives food that would otherwise go to waste and donates it to charity organizations, such as the Camillian Mission, which use it to help the needy. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel
A farmer rests in his van at an agricultural market in Bronisze near Warsaw, May 27, 2013. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel
A farmer rests in his van at an agricultural market in Bronisze near Warsaw, May 27, 2013. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel
A cart filled with vegetables, collected by 71-year-old volunteer Wanda, is seen at agricultural market in Bronisze near Warsaw, May 22, 2013. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel
A cart filled with vegetables, collected by 71-year-old volunteer Wanda, is seen at agricultural market in Bronisze near Warsaw, May 22, 2013. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel
Wanda, 71, a volunteer, pushes a cart filled with vegetables at an agricultural market in Bronisze near Warsaw, May 22, 2013. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel
Wanda, 71, a volunteer, pushes a cart filled with vegetables at an agricultural market in Bronisze near Warsaw, May 22, 2013. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel
Bank Food SOS worker Krzysztof (L) pushes a cart of vegetables, collected by 71-year-old volunteer Wanda, at an agricultural market in Bronisze near Warsaw, May 22, 2013. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel
Bank Food SOS worker Krzysztof (L) pushes a cart of vegetables, collected by 71-year-old volunteer Wanda, at an agricultural market in Bronisze near Warsaw, May 22, 2013. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel
Vegetables, collected by 71-year-old volunteer Wanda, are stored at a Food Bank stockroom at an agricultural products market in Bronisze near Warsaw, May 22, 2013. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel
Vegetables, collected by 71-year-old volunteer Wanda, are stored at a Food Bank stockroom at an agricultural products market in Bronisze near Warsaw, May 22, 2013. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel
Wanda, 71, a volunteer, holds bunches of radishes in the Food Bank SOS stockroom at an agricultural market in Bronisze near Warsaw, May 27, 2013. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel
Wanda, 71, a volunteer, holds bunches of radishes in the Food Bank SOS stockroom at an agricultural market in Bronisze near Warsaw, May 27, 2013. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel
Bank Food SOS worker Krzysztof documents the amount of vegetables recieved in a stockroom at an agricultural market in Bronisze near Warsaw, May 22, 2013. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel
Bank Food SOS worker Krzysztof documents the amount of vegetables recieved in a stockroom at an agricultural market in Bronisze near Warsaw, May 22, 2013. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel
A man pulls a palette loaded with vegetables, collected by 71-year-old volunteer Wanda, at a Food Bank SOS warehouse in Reguly near Warsaw, May 22, 2013. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel
A man pulls a palette loaded with vegetables, collected by 71-year-old volunteer Wanda, at a Food Bank SOS warehouse in Reguly near Warsaw, May 22, 2013. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel
A nun from a charity organisation fills out documents before she receives a consignment of vegetables at the Food Bank SOS office in Reguly near Warsaw, May 22, 2013. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel
A nun from a charity organisation fills out documents before she receives a consignment of vegetables at the Food Bank SOS office in Reguly near Warsaw, May 22, 2013. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel
A nun from a charity organisation fills out documents as she receives a consignment of vegetables at the Food Bank SOS office in Reguly near Warsaw, May 22, 2013. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel
A nun from a charity organisation fills out documents as she receives a consignment of vegetables at the Food Bank SOS office in Reguly near Warsaw, May 22, 2013. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel
Men from a charity organisation receive a consignment of vegetables at a Food Bank SOS warehouse in Reguly near Warsaw, May 22, 2013. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel
Men from a charity organisation receive a consignment of vegetables at a Food Bank SOS warehouse in Reguly near Warsaw, May 22, 2013. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel
Residents eat a meal at the Camillian Mission shelter for homeless people in Warsaw, June 4, 2013. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel
Residents eat a meal at the Camillian Mission shelter for homeless people in Warsaw, June 4, 2013. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel
Kitchen assistant Mieczyslaw (L), 55, and chef Eugeniusz, pose for a photograph in the kitchen of the Camillian Mission shelter for homeless people in Warsaw, June 4, 2013. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel
Kitchen assistant Mieczyslaw (L), 55, and chef Eugeniusz, pose for a photograph in the kitchen of the Camillian Mission shelter for homeless people in Warsaw, June 4, 2013. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel
A chef holds a plate of food at the Camillian Mission shelter for homeless people in Warsaw, June 4, 2013. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel
A chef holds a plate of food at the Camillian Mission shelter for homeless people in Warsaw, June 4, 2013. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel
A resident is passed a plate of food at the Camillian Mission shelter for homeless people in Warsaw, June 4, 2013. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel
A resident is passed a plate of food at the Camillian Mission shelter for homeless people in Warsaw, June 4, 2013. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel
Henryk, 58, who has lived at the Camillian Mission shelter for homeless people for five years, looks out as he eats his meal at the shelter in Warsaw, June 4, 2013. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel
Henryk, 58, who has lived at the Camillian Mission shelter for homeless people for five years, looks out as he eats his meal at the shelter in Warsaw, June 4, 2013. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel
Next Slideshows
Tiananmen Square today
The State Department renewed a call for Beijing to fully account for its Tiananmen Square crackdown in June 1989. A look at the iconic square now.
Getting to work
Commuting scenes from around the world.
Scripps National Spelling Bee
Arvind Mahankali wins the annual national spelling competition.
Art of Biennale
The latest art at La Biennale of Venice.
MORE IN PICTURES
First 100 days of Trump
Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.
Turkey-Netherlands feud escalates
Protests erupt after several European countries stopped Turkish politicians from holding rallies for the Turkish diaspora ahead of a referendum on expanding presidential powers -- as the Dutch prepare to vote in a national election.
Scenes from SXSW
Behind the scenes in Austin at the South by Southwest Festival.
Extreme collectors
Toy cows, Star Wars memorabilia and dolls are just some of the items prized by over-the-top enthusiasts.
Britain's next top dog
Miami the American cocker spaniel takes best in show at Britain's famed Crufts Dog Show.
Inside Mosul museum destroyed by Islamic State
Iraqi forces enter a museum where Islamic State militants filmed themselves destroying priceless statues and sculptures in 2015.
Brexit from the beginning
A visual chronology of the events leading up to Britain triggering Article 50, the legal process for leaving the European Union.
The colors of Holi
The Hindu festival of Holi, also known as the Festival of Colors, heralds the beginning of spring.
Chile's devastating wildfires
Forest fires are a regular feature of Chile's hot, arid summers, but a nearly decade-long drought combined with historically high temperatures have created tinder-like conditions in the nation's central regions.