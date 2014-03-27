Edition:
For sale, by machine

<p>Stephanie Leach (L) and Candice Smith show their cupcakes purchased from the Cupcake ATM (background), 24-hour cupcake-dispensing machine on the sidewalk at Sprinkles Cupcake Bakery in New York City's Upper East Side in Manhattan March 26, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Segar</p>

<p>A woman makes a purchase from the Cupcake "ATM" at Sprinkles Cupcake Bakery at New York City's Upper East Side in Manhattan March 26, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Segar</p>

<p>A vending machine that dispenses crack pipes for 25 cents each is pictured at the Washington Store in Vancouver's Downtown Eastside (DTES) neighborhood, British Columbia February 11, 2014. REUTERS/Ben Nelms</p>

<p>A woman wearing a medical mask walks past vending machines that sell masks outside National Taiwan University Hospital in Taipei April 26, 2013. Pichi Chuang</p>

<p>A man uses an ATM that dispenses pure gold at the Emirates Palace hotel in Abu Dhabi May 13, 2010. The machine is installed beneath the gold-coated ceilings of Abu Dhabi's Emirates Palace hotel, where royalty and billionaires come for cappuccinos topped with gold flakes. REUTERS/Mosab Omar</p>

<p>A man holds stamps in front of a postal stamp vending machine in Hamburg, Germany, October 1, 2012. REUTERS/Fabian Bimmer</p>

<p>Farmer Steve Hook loads organic raw milk into a dispenser at Selfridges food hall in central London December 16, 2011. London department store Selfridges has circumvented a legal ban on the sale of raw milk in British shops by having it supplied direct by dairy farmers Hook &amp; Son, from Longleys Farm in Hailsham. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor</p>

<p>Leo, 4, plays on a bench next to a Bitcoin machine, which offers customers the ability to exchange bank notes for bitcoins, at the Old Shoreditch Station Cafe and Bar in east London March 7, 2014. REUTERS/Andrew Winning</p>

<p>Customers examine products for sale in vending machines at a shopping mall in Hollywood, California June 28, 2011. The machine on the left from Best Buy sells iPods,cameras and accessories while the one on the right from Proactiv sells acne treatment. REUTERS/Fred Prouser</p>

<p>Live hairy crabs are displayed in a vending machine at a main subway station in Nanjing, Jiangsu province December 17, 2010. The crabs cost from 10 yuan (US$1.50) to 50 yuan (US$7.50), depending on size and gender, and customers are promised a compensation of 3 live crabs if their purchase is dead. REUTERS/Sean Yong</p>

<p>Live hairy crabs and bottles of vinegar are placed in a vending machine at a main subway station in Nanjing, Jiangsu province December 17, 2010. The crabs cost from 10 yuan (US$1.50) to 50 yuan (US$7.50), depending on size and gender, and customers are promised a compensation of 3 live crabs if their purchase is dead. REUTERS/Sean Yong</p>

<p>A man looks at toy guns lined up inside a vending machine as part of Amnesty International's Control Arms campaign to halt the worldwide illegal arms trade, in Barcelona March 16, 2006. REUTERS/Albert Gea</p>

<p>A man walks past a Suntory beverage vending machine in Tokyo June 24, 2013. REUTERS/Issei Kato</p>

<p>Customers rent DVD movies from a redbox video kiosk in Burbank, California, May 8, 2011. REUTERS/Fred Prouser</p>

<p>Trucks pass a vending machine of Germany's satellite-based motorway truck toll system 'Maut' at the free port area of the northern German city of Hamburg January 3, 2005. REUTERS/Christian Charisius</p>

<p>A Chinese woman walks past a condom-vending machine in Jinan, capital city of Shandong province July 30, 2004. REUTERS/Claro Cortes IV</p>

<p>A woman takes a pack of candy pack from a vending machine in Tokyo September 16, 2006. An employee hands out the item purchased after customers insert coins into the machine's coin slot. REUTERS/Toshiyuki Aizawa</p>

<p>A Chinese labourer passes a condom vending machine outside an alleyway in Beijing, July 11, 2002. REUTERS/Guang Niu</p>

<p>A man smokes a cigarette in front of a vending machine selling cigarettes of Japan Tobacco Inc and other cigarette companies in Tokyo February 20, 2013. REUTERS/Toru Hanai (</p>

