Edition:
United Kingdom
Pictures | Fri Dec 4, 2015 | 4:50pm GMT

For the love of the force

People dressed as Storm troopers stand at a bar as they pose for a photograph holding cans of beer at the 'For The Love of The Force' Star Wars fan convention in Manchester, northern England, December 4, 2015. REUTERS/Phil Noble

People dressed as Storm troopers stand at a bar as they pose for a photograph holding cans of beer at the 'For The Love of The Force' Star Wars fan convention in Manchester, northern England, December 4, 2015. REUTERS/Phil Noble

Reuters / Friday, December 04, 2015
People dressed as Storm troopers stand at a bar as they pose for a photograph holding cans of beer at the 'For The Love of The Force' Star Wars fan convention in Manchester, northern England, December 4, 2015. REUTERS/Phil Noble
Close
1 / 13
Audrey Mata from Washington D.C dressed as Princess Leia, comes face to face with a replica of R2-D2 at the 'For The Love of The Force' Star Wars fan convention in Manchester, northern England, December 4, 2015. REUTERS/Phil Noble

Audrey Mata from Washington D.C dressed as Princess Leia, comes face to face with a replica of R2-D2 at the 'For The Love of The Force' Star Wars fan convention in Manchester, northern England, December 4, 2015. REUTERS/Phil Noble

Reuters / Friday, December 04, 2015
Audrey Mata from Washington D.C dressed as Princess Leia, comes face to face with a replica of R2-D2 at the 'For The Love of The Force' Star Wars fan convention in Manchester, northern England, December 4, 2015. REUTERS/Phil Noble
Close
2 / 13
Fans dressed as Star Wars characters arrive at the 'For The Love of The Force' fan convention in Manchester , northern England, December 4, 2015. REUTERS/Phil Noble

Fans dressed as Star Wars characters arrive at the 'For The Love of The Force' fan convention in Manchester , northern England, December 4, 2015. REUTERS/Phil Noble

Reuters / Friday, December 04, 2015
Fans dressed as Star Wars characters arrive at the 'For The Love of The Force' fan convention in Manchester , northern England, December 4, 2015. REUTERS/Phil Noble
Close
3 / 13
Star Wars toys are seen for sale on a trade stand at the 'For The Love of The Force' fan convention in Manchester , northern England, December 4, 2015. REUTERS/Phil Noble

Star Wars toys are seen for sale on a trade stand at the 'For The Love of The Force' fan convention in Manchester , northern England, December 4, 2015. REUTERS/Phil Noble

Reuters / Friday, December 04, 2015
Star Wars toys are seen for sale on a trade stand at the 'For The Love of The Force' fan convention in Manchester , northern England, December 4, 2015. REUTERS/Phil Noble
Close
4 / 13
Star Wars fan Josh Lynch, dressed as Princess Leia poses for a photograph in front of an X-wing fighter at the 'For The Love of The Force' fan convention in Manchester , northern England, December 4, 2015. REUTERS/Phil Noble

Star Wars fan Josh Lynch, dressed as Princess Leia poses for a photograph in front of an X-wing fighter at the 'For The Love of The Force' fan convention in Manchester , northern England, December 4, 2015. REUTERS/Phil Noble

Reuters / Friday, December 04, 2015
Star Wars fan Josh Lynch, dressed as Princess Leia poses for a photograph in front of an X-wing fighter at the 'For The Love of The Force' fan convention in Manchester , northern England, December 4, 2015. REUTERS/Phil Noble
Close
5 / 13
A worker puts the finishing touches to Star Wars character Jabba the Hutt ahead of this weekend's 'For The Love of The Force' fan convention in Manchester, Britain December 3, 2015. REUTERS/Phil Noble

A worker puts the finishing touches to Star Wars character Jabba the Hutt ahead of this weekend's 'For The Love of The Force' fan convention in Manchester, Britain December 3, 2015. REUTERS/Phil Noble

Reuters / Thursday, December 03, 2015
A worker puts the finishing touches to Star Wars character Jabba the Hutt ahead of this weekend's 'For The Love of The Force' fan convention in Manchester, Britain December 3, 2015. REUTERS/Phil Noble
Close
6 / 13
Vintage Star Wars figures are seen for sale on a trade stand at the 'For The Love of The Force' fan convention in Manchester , northern England, December 4, 2015. REUTERS/Phil Noble

Vintage Star Wars figures are seen for sale on a trade stand at the 'For The Love of The Force' fan convention in Manchester , northern England, December 4, 2015. REUTERS/Phil Noble

Reuters / Friday, December 04, 2015
Vintage Star Wars figures are seen for sale on a trade stand at the 'For The Love of The Force' fan convention in Manchester , northern England, December 4, 2015. REUTERS/Phil Noble
Close
7 / 13
Men put on storm trooper costumes in the car park as they arrive 'For The Love of The Force' Star Wars fan convention in Manchester, northern England, December 4, 2015. REUTERS/Phil Noble

Men put on storm trooper costumes in the car park as they arrive 'For The Love of The Force' Star Wars fan convention in Manchester, northern England, December 4, 2015. REUTERS/Phil Noble

Reuters / Friday, December 04, 2015
Men put on storm trooper costumes in the car park as they arrive 'For The Love of The Force' Star Wars fan convention in Manchester, northern England, December 4, 2015. REUTERS/Phil Noble
Close
8 / 13
A young boy dressed as an Ewok stands next to a character from Star Wars at the 'For The Love of The Force' fan convention in Manchester , northern England, December 4, 2015. REUTERS/Phil Noble

A young boy dressed as an Ewok stands next to a character from Star Wars at the 'For The Love of The Force' fan convention in Manchester , northern England, December 4, 2015. REUTERS/Phil Noble

Reuters / Friday, December 04, 2015
A young boy dressed as an Ewok stands next to a character from Star Wars at the 'For The Love of The Force' fan convention in Manchester , northern England, December 4, 2015. REUTERS/Phil Noble
Close
9 / 13
A Star Wars fan wears a knitted Storm Trooper helmet at the 'For The Love of The Force' fan convention in Manchester , northern England, December 4, 2015. REUTERS/Phil Noble

A Star Wars fan wears a knitted Storm Trooper helmet at the 'For The Love of The Force' fan convention in Manchester , northern England, December 4, 2015. REUTERS/Phil Noble

Reuters / Friday, December 04, 2015
A Star Wars fan wears a knitted Storm Trooper helmet at the 'For The Love of The Force' fan convention in Manchester , northern England, December 4, 2015. REUTERS/Phil Noble
Close
10 / 13
Star Wars fan Nicola Scott, dressed as Princess Leia poses for a photograph in a life size toy box at the 'For The Love of The Force' fan convention in Manchester , northern England, December 4, 2015. REUTERS/Phil Noble

Star Wars fan Nicola Scott, dressed as Princess Leia poses for a photograph in a life size toy box at the 'For The Love of The Force' fan convention in Manchester , northern England, December 4, 2015. REUTERS/Phil Noble

Reuters / Friday, December 04, 2015
Star Wars fan Nicola Scott, dressed as Princess Leia poses for a photograph in a life size toy box at the 'For The Love of The Force' fan convention in Manchester , northern England, December 4, 2015. REUTERS/Phil Noble
Close
11 / 13
A worker sweeps up in front of a full size replica of an X-wing fighter from the Star Wars film series as finishing touches are made ahead of this weekend's 'For The Love of The Force' fan convention in Manchester, Britain December 3, 2015. REUTERS/Phil Noble

A worker sweeps up in front of a full size replica of an X-wing fighter from the Star Wars film series as finishing touches are made ahead of this weekend's 'For The Love of The Force' fan convention in Manchester, Britain December 3, 2015....more

Reuters / Thursday, December 03, 2015
A worker sweeps up in front of a full size replica of an X-wing fighter from the Star Wars film series as finishing touches are made ahead of this weekend's 'For The Love of The Force' fan convention in Manchester, Britain December 3, 2015. REUTERS/Phil Noble
Close
12 / 13
Star Wars fan Josh Lynch, dressed as Princess Leia poses for a photograph in front of an X-wing fighter at the 'For The Love of The Force' fan convention in Manchester , northern England, December 4, 2015. REUTERS/Phil Noble

Star Wars fan Josh Lynch, dressed as Princess Leia poses for a photograph in front of an X-wing fighter at the 'For The Love of The Force' fan convention in Manchester , northern England, December 4, 2015. REUTERS/Phil Noble

Reuters / Friday, December 04, 2015
Star Wars fan Josh Lynch, dressed as Princess Leia poses for a photograph in front of an X-wing fighter at the 'For The Love of The Force' fan convention in Manchester , northern England, December 4, 2015. REUTERS/Phil Noble
Close
13 / 13
View Again
View Next
Birthplace of the Beatles

Birthplace of the Beatles

Next Slideshows

Birthplace of the Beatles

Birthplace of the Beatles

Fifty years since the group performed for the last time in their home city of Liverpool the group's presence is still felt with fans of the Fab Four.

04 Dec 2015
Scott Weiland: 1967-2015

Scott Weiland: 1967-2015

Scott Weiland, the troubled ex-frontman for the band Stone Temple Pilots, died in his sleep during a tour stop with his new band the Wildabouts in Minnesota.

04 Dec 2015
All-Star Grammy concert

All-Star Grammy concert

The star-studded tribute was held to mark the would-be 100th birthday of legendary performer Frank Sinatra on December 12.

03 Dec 2015
Celebrities who adopt

Celebrities who adopt

Famous families with adopted children.

02 Dec 2015

MORE IN PICTURES

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Editor's Choice Pictures

Editor's Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Postcards from Pyongyang

Postcards from Pyongyang

Street scenes from the reclusive nation as North Korea prepares to mark the 105th anniversary of the birth of founding father Kim Il-sung.

First 100 days of Trump

First 100 days of Trump

Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.

North Korea's Kim family tree

North Korea's Kim family tree

The status of the ruling Kim family of North Korea, the world's only hereditary totalitarian Stalinist state.

Celebrating Holy Week

Celebrating Holy Week

Christians around the world celebrate the week leading up to Easter Sunday.

Songkran water festival

Songkran water festival

The Songkran festival, also known as the water festival, marks the start of Thailand's traditional New Year and is believed to wash away bad luck.

Chocolate printed in 3D

Chocolate printed in 3D

Beer bottles and bunnies are printed in 3D at the Belgian chocolate company Miam Factory.

New York auto show

New York auto show

Highlights from the 2017 New York International Auto Show.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures