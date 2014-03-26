Edition:
Forbidden in the Forbidden City

<p>Snow falls over the Wumen Gate of the Forbidden City at night in Beijing, China February 17, 2009. REUTERS/Jason Lee</p>

<p>Tourists look south over the Forbidden City from Jingshan Park in Beijing October 13, 2009. REUTERS/David Gray</p>

<p>Shadows of trees are cast onto a wall of the Forbidden City as a man walks past on a cold, sunny day in Beijing November 13, 2012. REUTERS/David Gray</p>

<p>Paramilitary police officers patrol in the Forbidden City, north of Tiananmen Sqare, in Beijing, June 4, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Lee</p>

<p>Workers walk past the Hall of Supreme Harmony in the heart of the Forbidden City in Beijing March 29, 2006. REUTERS/Reinhard Krause</p>

<p>A tourist rests in a doorway inside the Forbidden City in Beijing July 7, 2008. REUTERS/Darren Whiteside</p>

<p>A Chinese worker clears a path for tourists inside the Forbidden City as snow falls in Beijing February 6, 2006. REUTERS/Jason Lee</p>

<p>A visitor reaches up to touch the door of Tiananmen gate in Beijing July 28, 2008. REUTERS/Darren Whiteside</p>

<p>Chinese holidaymakers walk past a huge red lantern at the Forbidden City in Beijing May 1, 2005. REUTERS/Claro Cortes IV</p>

<p>A boy holding a Chinese national flag stands outside the Forbidden City in Beijing August 20, 2010. REUTERS/Jason Lee</p>

<p>Traffic wardens chat near Beijing's Tiananmen Gate during a hazy night, October 8, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Lee</p>

<p>Tourists inside the Forbidden City in Beijing August 23, 2008. REUTERS/Kevin Coombs</p>

<p>Crows rest on a wall of the Forbidden City in Beijing February 18, 2006. REUTERS/Tim Chong</p>

<p>A Chinese cyclist pedals inside the Forbidden City in Beijing October 28, 2004. REUTERS/Claro Cortes IV</p>

