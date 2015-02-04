Foreign-owned shops looted
Locals react as they are shot at by a policeman (not in picture) while looting from a shop, believed to be owned by a foreigner, during service delivery protests in Mohlakeng, west of Johannesburg, February 4, 2015. Local media reported that violence...more
A foreign shop owner looks on from inside his shop after it was looted by locals during service delivery protests in Mohlakeng, west of Johannesburg, February 4, 2015. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko
Locals push a freezer after looting it from a shop, believed to be owned by a foreigner, during service delivery protests in Mohlakeng, west of Johannesburg, February 4, 2015. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko
A policeman reacts as locals loot from a shop, believed to be owned by a foreigner, during service delivery protests in Mohlakeng, west of Johannesburg, February 4, 2015. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko
Locals carry soft drinks in crates after looting them from a shop, believed to be owned by a foreigner, during service delivery protests in Mohlakeng, west of Johannesburg, February 4, 2015. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko
People loot a shop believed to be owned by a foreigner, during service delivery protests in Mohlakeng, west of Johannesburg, February 4, 2015. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko
A man drags a bed he looted from a shop believed to be owned by a foreigner, during service delivery protests in Mohlakeng, west of Johannesburg, February 4, 2015. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko
A foreign shop owner collects what remains from his shop after it was looted during service delivery protests in Mohlakeng, west of Johannesburg, February 4, 2015. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko
A foreign shop owner gestures as he talks to a police officer after their shops were looted during service delivery protests in Mohlakeng, west of Johannesburg, February 4, 2015. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko
Next Slideshows
Caught in the Ukraine crossfire
Civilians in east Ukraine caught amid the increased fighting.
High water in Venice
The Italian city experiences a period of seasonal flooding.
Creating an avalanche
A full-scale avalanche test site is providing scientists with data to understand avalanche motion.
Crisis in east Ukraine
A surge of violence follows the collapse of new peace efforts in Ukraine.
MORE IN PICTURES
Editors Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
Running the Boston Marathon
Geoffrey Kirui and Edna Kiplagat produce a Kenyan sweep at the Boston Marathon, winning the men's and women's races by conquering the race's hilly final miles.
Postcards from Pyongyang
Street scenes from the reclusive nation as North Korea marks the 105th anniversary of the birth of founding father Kim Il-sung.
Deadly garbage landslide in Sri Lanka
Hopes fade for the survival of residents trapped under the mud and debris of a landslide at a giant rubbish dump in Colombo.
Effigies and Easter in Venezuela
Protesters set fire to effigies of politicians during the traditional burning of Judas as part of Holy Week celebrations in Venezuela.
White House Easter Egg Roll
President Trump and family celebrate their first Easter in the White House.
Celebrating Easter
Christians around the world celebrate the Easter holiday.
Scenes from Coachella
Highlights from the Coachella Music Festival in California.
Referendum divides Turkey
A narrow referendum victory gives the Turkish president sweeping powers and lays the nation's divisions bare.