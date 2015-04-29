Forest fire nears Chernobyl
An aerial view from a helicopter shows fire on the ground in northern Ukraine, April 28, 2015. Emergency services were battling to prevent Ukraine's largest forest fire since 1992 from spreading towards the abandoned Chernobyl nuclear power plant....more
A plane drops water as an aerial view shows smoke from forest fires in northern Ukraine, April 28, 2015. REUTERS/Andrew Kravchenko/Pool
An aerial view through a window of a helicopter shows fire and smoke from buildings of an abandoned village are on fire in northern Ukraine, April 28, 2015. REUTERS/Andrew Kravchenko/Pool
An aerial view through a window of a helicopter shows smoke from forest fires in northern Ukraine, April 28, 2015. REUTERS/Andrew Kravchenko/Pool
An aerial view through a window of a helicopter shows smoke from forest fires in northern Ukraine, April 28, 2015. REUTERS/Andrew Kravchenko/Pool
An aerial view from a helicopter shows smoke from forest fires in northern Ukraine, April 28, 2015. REUTERS/Andrew Kravchenko/Pool
An aerial view through a window of a helicopter shows smoke from forest fires in northern Ukraine, April 28, 2015. REUTERS/Andrew Kravchenko/Pool
A plane drops water as an aerial view shows smoke from forest fires in northern Ukraine, April 28, 2015. REUTERS/Andrew Kravchenko/Pool
An aerial view from a helicopter shows smoke from forest fires in northern Ukraine, April 28, 2015. REUTERS/Andrew Kravchenko/Pool
An aerial view from a helicopter shows smoke from forest fires in northern Ukraine, April 28, 2015. REUTERS/Andrew Kravchenko/Pool
Next Slideshows
Desperate for aid in Nepal
Tensions rise as earthquake survivors, sleeping in makeshift tents and stranded in remote villages, wait for relief.
Baltimore protests
Baltimore smolders after riots over Freddie Gray's death while in police custody.
Protests in Baltimore
Marchers protest the death of Freddie Gray while in police custody.
Cleaning up in Baltimore
Residents clean up the wreckage from rioting that erupted after the funeral of Freddie Gray.
MORE IN PICTURES
Editors Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
Venezuela's volunteer protest medics
Medicine students, doctors and volunteers don white helmets with a green cross, treating injured protesters affected by rubber bullets and tear gas amid shortages of medical supplies and drugs.
Streets of Venezuela
Inside the near-daily demonstrations by both opponents and supporters of President Nicolas Maduro.
Separatist military drills in Ukraine's pro-Russian region
Servicemen of the self-proclaimed Lugansk People's Republic conduct military exercises in the breakaway region of Luhansk, which is controlled by pro-Russian separatists.
Inside the North Korean military
Images from within the reclusive Korean People's Army.
Pope in the wind
Images of the pontiff battling with the wind.
Indigenous protest turns violent in Brazil
Indigenous people and police clashed in Brazil's capital city as officers fired rubber bullets and tear gas while tribe members shot arrows in return during a protest against farmers' encroachment on reservations.
The U.S.-Mexico border now
The structures, fences and walls that mark the border between the United States and Mexico.
Build your own nuclear bunker
A builder of nuclear shelters shows off a model room in Osaka, Japan.