Forever remembering the Paris attacks
A Paris city archivist holds a French flag with the message 'I am Paris' as he collects the notes, poems and drawings left by passers-by at an informal memorial in front of the"Casa Nostra" pizzeria, one of the sites of the November shooting attacks,...more
A view shows an informal memorial before the arrival of Paris city archival teams to collect the notes, poems and drawings left by passers-by in front of the"Casa Nostra" pizzeria, one of the sites of the November shooting attacks, in Paris, France,...more
Paris city archival and sanitation teams collect the notes, poems and drawings left by passers-by at an informal memorial in front of the"Casa Nostra" pizzeria, one of the sites of the November shooting attacks, in Paris, France, December 18, 2015....more
Paris city archival team collect the notes, poems and drawings left by passers-by at an informal memorial in front of the"Casa Nostra" pizzeria, one of the sites of the November shooting attacks, in Paris, France, December 18, 2015. REUTERS/Philippe...more
A Paris city archivist collects the notes, poems and drawings left by passers-by at an informal memorial in front of the"Casa Nostra" pizzeria, one of the sites of the November shooting attacks, in Paris, France, December 18, 2015. REUTERS/Philippe...more
Paris city archival and sanitation teams collect the notes, poems and drawings left by passers-by at an informal memorial in front of the"Casa Nostra" pizzeria, one of the sites of the November shooting attacks, in Paris, France, December 18, 2015....more
A Paris city archivist collects the notes, poems and drawings left by passers-by at an informal memorial in front of the"Casa Nostra" pizzeria, one of the sites of the November shooting attacks, in Paris, France, December 18, 2015. REUTERS/Philippe...more
A Paris city archivist holds a drawing as she collects the notes, poems and drawings left by passers-by at an informal memorial in front of the"Casa Nostra" pizzeria, one of the sites of the November shooting attacks, in Paris, France, December 18,...more
Paris city archival team hold a memorial painting as they collect the notes, poems and drawings left by passers-by at an informal memorial in front of the"Casa Nostra" pizzeria, one of the sites of the November shooting attacks, in Paris, France,...more
Paris city archivists hold boxes with drawings and notes after being removed from an informal memorial at one of the sites of the November shooting attacks, as they arrive at at the Archives de Paris center in Paris, France, December 18, 2015....more
Paris city archivists display a memorial painting at the Archives de Paris center, after being removed from an informal memorial at one of the sites of the November shooting attacks, in Paris, France, December 18, 2015. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer
Paris city archivists treat drawings at the Archives de Paris center, after being removed from an informal memorial at one of the sites of the November shooting attacks, in Paris, France, December 18, 2015. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer
A Paris city archivist holds drawings and notes at the Archives de Paris center, after being removed from an informal memorial at one of the sites of the November shooting attacks, in Paris, France, December 18, 2015. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer
A Paris city archivist treats a drawing at the Archives de Paris center, after being removed from an informal memorial at one of the sites of the November shooting attacks, in Paris, France, December 18, 2015. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer
Drawings and notes are displayed at the Archives de Paris center, after being removed from an informal memorial at one of the sites of the November shooting attacks, in Paris, France, December 18, 2015. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer
A Paris city archivist holds drawings and notes at the Archives de Paris center, after being removed from an informal memorial at one of the sites of the November shooting attacks, in Paris, France, December 18, 2015. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer
Paris city archivists treat drawings at the Archives de Paris center, after being removed from an informal memorial at one of the sites of the November shooting attacks, in Paris, France, December 18, 2015. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer
A message which reads "I love you beautiful" is displayed at the Archives de Paris center, after being removed from an informal memorial at one of the sites of the November shooting attacks, in Paris, France, December 18, 2015. REUTERS/Philippe...more
A Paris city archivist inspects a drawing at the Archives de Paris center, after being removed from an informal memorial at one of the sites of the November shooting attacks, in Paris, France, December 18, 2015. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer
A dove of peace cut-out with messages is displayed at the Archives de Paris center, after being removed from an informal memorial at one of the sites of the November shooting attacks, in Paris, France, December 18, 2015. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer
Next Slideshows
Pictures of the year: Aerials
Images from above in 2015.
Top Google searches of 2015
The most searched topics in the U.S. this year, according to Google.
Newsmakers of 2015
People who shaped the news this year.
MORE IN PICTURES
France's Le Pen and Macron head to runoff
Centrist Emmanuel Macron and far-right leader Marine Le Pen are set to face each other in a May 7 runoff for the French presidency after coming first and second in the first round of voting, early projections indicated.
March for Science
Thousands of scientists and people from other walks of life turned out for Earth Day events that organizers have framed as a "celebration" of science to counter a growing disregard for evidence-based knowledge.
Disputed islands of the South China Sea
Among the islands at the heart of territorial disputes in the South China Sea.
First 100 days of Trump
Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.
Eve of the French election
With only days to go before France's first round of voting, the presidential race enters its final stretch.
Aftermath from Venezuela's 'mother of all marches'
Scenes from Venezuela after nationwide opposition protests, in which nine people were killed amid street barricades, clashes and looting.
Shooting on Champs Elysees in Paris
A police officer was killed in a shooting incident on the Champs Elysees shopping boulevard just days before France's presidential election.
Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 cast portraits
The cast of Marvel Studios' "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2" poses in West Hollywood.