Pictures | Wed Mar 11, 2015

Four years ago in Japan

Smoke rises from houses damaged by an earthquake and tsunami in Sendai, March 12, 2011. REUTERS/Jo Yong-Hak

Reuters / Saturday, March 12, 2011
An aerial view of the earthquake and tsunami damage at the coastal town of Minami Soma, March 12, 2011. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Reuters / Saturday, March 12, 2011
Abandoned housing sites remain empty after being swept by tsunami in Sendai, March 12, 2011. REUTERS/Jo Yong-Hak

Reuters / Saturday, March 12, 2011
A boat is seen amid the rubble of Sendai, March 12, 2011. REUTERS/Jo Yong-Hak

Reuters / Saturday, March 12, 2011
A family photograph half buried in the mud in Rikuzentakata, March 13, 2011. REUTERS/Lee Jae-Won

Reuters / Sunday, March 13, 2011
A victim's hand sticks out among the rubble in Rikuzentakata, March 13, 2011. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

Reuters / Sunday, March 13, 2011
The body of a female patient lies dead in the hallways of a hospital in Minamisanriku town, March 14, 2011, REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Reuters / Monday, March 14, 2011
A mother tries to talk to her daughter who has been isolated for signs of radiation after evacuating from the vicinity of Fukushima's nuclear plants, at a makeshift facility to screen, cleanse and isolate people with high radiation levels in Nihonmatsu, March 14, 2011. REUTERS/Yuriko Nakao

Reuters / Monday, March 14, 2011
A survivor pushes his bicycle through remains of devastated town of Otsuchi, March 14, 2011. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Reuters / Monday, March 14, 2011
A house lies damaged in a river going through Kesennuma City, March 15, 2011. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Reuters / Tuesday, March 15, 2011
Ships that were washed to shore in the March 11 earthquake and tsunami, are seen near Sendai, Miyagi Prefecture, April 1, 2011. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

Reuters / Friday, April 01, 2011
Heavy snow falls on rubble and rescue workers at a devastated factory area hit in Sendai, March 16, 2011. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Reuters / Wednesday, March 16, 2011
Vehicles sit atop a devastated home for elderly people in Yamada, Iwate Prefecture, March 28, 2011. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Reuters / Monday, March 28, 2011
A woman shops for food from almost empty shelves at a supermarket in Morioka, March 16, 2011. REUTERS/Aly Song

Reuters / Wednesday, March 16, 2011
Rescue workers move the body of a patient through the halls of a hospital in Minamisanriku town, March 14, 2011. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Reuters / Monday, March 14, 2011
A house drifts in the ocean east of Sendai, March 14, 2011. REUTERS/US Air Force

Reuters / Wednesday, March 16, 2011
A man rides a bicycle in Kesennuma, March 17, 2011. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Reuters / Thursday, March 17, 2011
A ship brought in by the tsunami in Kesennuma, March 17, 2011. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Reuters / Thursday, March 17, 2011
A Sony playstation controller in Kesennuma, March 19, 2011. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Reuters / Saturday, March 19, 2011
Yoshiko Sugawara, a 70-year-old tsunami survivor, cries as her niece leaves on a boat from the island of Oshima for the mainland, March 25, 2011. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Reuters / Friday, March 25, 2011
A piano is submerged in water in the area devastated by tsunami in Rikuzentakat, March 21, 2011. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Reuters / Monday, March 21, 2011
A woman reacts while using a mobile phone as she looks at her house in Kessenuma town, in Miyagi prefecture, March 28, 2011. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / Monday, March 28, 2011
Personal pictures salvaged from the ruins in Yamada town, Iwate Prefecture, March 24, 2011. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / Thursday, March 24, 2011
A woman is being tested for possible nuclear radiation exposure at an evacuation center in Koriayama, Fukushima Prefecture, March 29, 2011. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Reuters / Tuesday, March 29, 2011
Policemen carry the bodies of victims retrieved from the debris in Rikuzentakata, Iwate Prefecture,March 16, 2011. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Reuters / Wednesday, March 16, 2011
Anna Monma, 5, walks with her teddy bear, which she retrieved from her house, in Ishinomaki, April 3, 2011. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / Sunday, April 03, 2011
Ducks swim past a submerged vehicle after the earthquake and tsunami in Yamada town, Iwate Prefecture, March 24, 2011. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / Thursday, March 24, 2011
Family members of victims of the magnitude 9.0 earthquake and tsunami stand next a coffin as more coffins arrive at a mass funeral in Kassenuma town, Miyagi prefecture March 26, 2011. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / Saturday, March 26, 2011
Workers install a sign at a cemetery for victims of the earthquake and tsunami, in Kamaishi town, Iwate prefecture, March 29, 2011. The sign reads, "Tohoru Great Disaster Victims Burial". REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / Tuesday, March 29, 2011
A picture frame and water marks are seen over the wall of a kindergarten destroyed by the March 11 earthquake and tsunami in Ishinomaki, April 7, 2011. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / Thursday, April 07, 2011
A woman rides a bicycle in front of a ship in Ishinomaki, March 31, 2011. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / Thursday, March 31, 2011
A calendar shows the date of the massive earthquake as 86-year-old Teru Suzuki cleans her damaged home in Ofunato, March, 20, 2011. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Reuters / Sunday, March 20, 2011
A police officer in protective suit walks past a damaged house while searching for bodies in Minamisoma, near the damaged Fukushima nuclear power station, April 11, 2011. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Reuters / Monday, April 11, 2011
A man shovels debris through the window of a building in Kesennuma, Miyagi Prefecture, March 19, 2011. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Reuters / Saturday, March 19, 2011
A view shows cars and buildings outside Sendai in Miyagi Prefecture, March 19, 2011. REUTERS/Yegor Trubnikov

Reuters / Saturday, March 19, 2011
Owada Yuna carries her three-year-old sister Yumeka as she searches for names of her 20 missing high school friends at a shelter in Rikuzentakat, March 21, 2011. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Reuters / Monday, March 21, 2011
Family members of an earthquake and tsunami victim gather around an open coffin during a mass funeral at a field outside Kesennuma town, Miyagi prefecture March 27, 2011. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Reuters / Sunday, March 27, 2011
A car is seen partially submerged in an inundated rice field in Higashi-Matsushima, Miyagi Prefecture, March 28, 2011. REUTERS/Yuriko Nakao

Reuters / Monday, March 28, 2011
Vehicles pass by an area destroyed by the tsunami, in Taro town, Iwate prefecture, March 29, 2011. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / Tuesday, March 29, 2011
A man walks next to port area in Kessenuma town, in Miyagi prefecture, March 28, 2011. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / Monday, March 28, 2011
A clock that stopped is seen next to the Kyotoku-maru fishing trawler in Kesennuma town, Miyagi Prefecture, March 23, 2011. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / Wednesday, March 23, 2011
A man burns a rice field in preparation for planting near Fukushima, April 5, 2011. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / Tuesday, April 05, 2011
A boy plays with a balloon at an evacuation center at a gymnasium in Kawamata, Fukushima Prefecture, March 14, 2011. REUTERS/Yuriko Nakao

Reuters / Monday, March 14, 2011
People take pictures of a ship that was washed onto a building in Otsuchi, Iwate prefecture, April 17, 2011. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

Reuters / Sunday, April 17, 2011
Cherry blossoms in full bloom are seen at an area devastated in Ofunato, Iwate prefecture, April 18, 2011. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

Reuters / Monday, April 18, 2011
Wakana Kumagai, 6, runs after visiting the grave of her father, at a temporary grave site in Higashi-Matsushima, Miyagi prefecture, April 21, 2011. Her father Kazuyuki called his wife Yoshiko just after the earthquake to tell her to take the children to Omagari elementary school which was serving as a shelter. He was found near the shelter four days after the tsunami, Yoshiko said. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

Reuters / Thursday, April 21, 2011
Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force (JMSDF) personnel search for victims at sea in Rikuzentakata, Iwate prefecture, April 14, 2011. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

Reuters / Thursday, April 14, 2011
Photographs which were found in the rubble are hung at a collection center for those who are looking for their personal belongings in Natori, April 12, 2011. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Reuters / Tuesday, April 12, 2011
A man cultivates a field at an area devastated by the March 11 earthquake and tsunami in Natori, May 21, 2011. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Reuters / Saturday, May 21, 2011
A Suzuki APV and an Austin Mini (R) which were damaged by the March 11 earthquake and tsunami are seen in a rice paddy in Soma, Fukushima prefecture, May 11, 2011. REUTERS/Issei Kato

Reuters / Wednesday, May 11, 2011
A heap of cars destroyed by the March 11earthquake and tsunami is seen at a devastated area in Rikuzentakata, August 14, 2011. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Reuters / Sunday, August 14, 2011
An evacuee watches a portable TV at an evacuation centre on the eve of Japan's annual Buddhist ceremony Obon that welcomes back the spirits of the dead in Kesennuma, August 12, 2011. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Reuters / Friday, August 12, 2011
A crow flies over a pile of tsunami debris in Ishinomaki, Miyagi Prefecture, September 11, 2011. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Reuters / Sunday, September 11, 2011
The Kyotoku-maru fishing trawler is seen in Kesennuma town, Miyagi Prefecture, March 23, 2011. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / Wednesday, March 23, 2011
An empty shopping street is seen in Tomioka town, inside the exclusion zone around the crippled Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant, Fukushima prefecture, January 15, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Tuesday, January 17, 2012
Cars crushed by the March 11 earthquake and tsunami are seen in Ishinomaki, Miyagi prefecture, September 7, 2011. REUTERS/Issei Kato

Reuters / Wednesday, September 07, 2011
An abandoned child's bicycle and houses destroyed by the tsunami are seen in Tomioka town, inside the exclusion zone around the Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant, January 15, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Tuesday, January 17, 2012
Japanese fishing vessel, "Ryou-Un Maru", shows significant signs of damage after U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Anancapa fired explosive ammunition into it, 180 miles (about 290 km) west of the Southeast Alaskan coast, April 5, 2012. The U.S. Coast Guard opened fire on the derelict Japanese fishing vessel washed out to sea by the tsunami in a bid to sink it and eliminate a threat to navigation, a spokesman for the agency said. REUTERS/U.S. Coast Guard

Reuters / Friday, April 06, 2012
A damaged car is seen in a cemetery at an area devastated by the March 11 earthquake and tsunami, in Watari, Miyagi prefecture, April 22, 2011. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

Reuters / Friday, April 22, 2011
Taketo Endo (R), 12, and his brother Haruto, 10, offer prayers for their parents, who were killed in the March 11, 2011 earthquake and tsunami, at a seaside which was damaged by the disaster in Iwaki, Fukushima prefecture, March 11, 2012. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Reuters / Sunday, March 11, 2012
A cargo ship, which was swept ashore by the March 11 tsunami is seen in Kesennuma, Miyagi prefecture, September 7, 2011. REUTERS/Issei Kato

Reuters / Wednesday, September 07, 2011
A laboratory technician uses a Geiger counter to measure radiation in fish, which was caught close to the tsunami-crippled Fukushima Daiichi nuclear plant, at Fukushima Agricultural Technology Centre in Koriyama, Fukushima prefecture, May 28, 2013. REUTERS/Issei Kato

Reuters / Friday, May 31, 2013
A man watches waves break into anti-tsunami barriers after a storm in Iwaki, Fukushima Prefecture, September 16, 2013. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Reuters / Monday, September 16, 2013
A vending machine, brought inland by a tsunami, is seen in a abandoned rice field inside the exclusion zone at the coastal area near Minamisoma in Fukushima prefecture, September 21, 2013. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Reuters / Thursday, October 03, 2013
Messages of support are written on a blackboard in a science class of primary school at the tsunami destroyed coastal area of the evacuated town of Namie in Fukushima prefecture, 4 miles from the crippled Daiichi power plant, September 22, 2013. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Reuters / Thursday, October 03, 2013
A doctor conducts a thyroid examination on a five-year-old girl as her older brother and a nurse take care of her at a clinic in a temporary housing complex in Nihonmatsu, west of the tsunami-crippled Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant, Fukushima prefecture, February 27, 2014. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

Reuters / Monday, March 10, 2014
Members of the media and TEPCO employees, wearing protective suits and masks, stand near a banner reading "Decrease 0.01 mSv par a day for a person" inside the No. 5 reactor building at TEPCO's tsunami-crippled Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant in Fukushima prefecture, March 10, 2014. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

Reuters / Monday, March 10, 2014
A temporary housing complex covered in snow that accommodates nuclear evacuees from Okuma, a town inside the exclusion zone next to TEPCO tsunami-crippled Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant, is seen in front of downtown in Aizuwakamatsu, Fukushima prefecture, February 17, 2015. M REUTERS/Toru Hanai

Reuters / Monday, March 09, 2015
Dictionaries are left on desks at a classroom of Kumamachi Elementary School inside the exclusion zone in Okuma town, near TEPCO's tsunami-crippled Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant, February 23, 2015. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

Reuters / Monday, March 09, 2015
Big black plastic bags containing radiated soil, leaves and debris from the decontamination operation are dumped at a seaside near TEPCO's tsunami-crippled Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant, February 22, 2015. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

Reuters / Monday, March 09, 2015
