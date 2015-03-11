Four years ago in Japan
Smoke rises from houses damaged by an earthquake and tsunami in Sendai, March 12, 2011. REUTERS/Jo Yong-Hak
An aerial view of the earthquake and tsunami damage at the coastal town of Minami Soma, March 12, 2011. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
Abandoned housing sites remain empty after being swept by tsunami in Sendai, March 12, 2011. REUTERS/Jo Yong-Hak
A boat is seen amid the rubble of Sendai, March 12, 2011. REUTERS/Jo Yong-Hak
A family photograph half buried in the mud in Rikuzentakata, March 13, 2011. REUTERS/Lee Jae-Won
A victim's hand sticks out among the rubble in Rikuzentakata, March 13, 2011. REUTERS/Toru Hanai
The body of a female patient lies dead in the hallways of a hospital in Minamisanriku town, March 14, 2011, REUTERS/Adrees Latif
A mother tries to talk to her daughter who has been isolated for signs of radiation after evacuating from the vicinity of Fukushima's nuclear plants, at a makeshift facility to screen, cleanse and isolate people with high radiation levels in...more
A survivor pushes his bicycle through remains of devastated town of Otsuchi, March 14, 2011. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
A house lies damaged in a river going through Kesennuma City, March 15, 2011. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
Ships that were washed to shore in the March 11 earthquake and tsunami, are seen near Sendai, Miyagi Prefecture, April 1, 2011. REUTERS/Toru Hanai
Heavy snow falls on rubble and rescue workers at a devastated factory area hit in Sendai, March 16, 2011. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
Vehicles sit atop a devastated home for elderly people in Yamada, Iwate Prefecture, March 28, 2011. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
A woman shops for food from almost empty shelves at a supermarket in Morioka, March 16, 2011. REUTERS/Aly Song
Rescue workers move the body of a patient through the halls of a hospital in Minamisanriku town, March 14, 2011. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
A house drifts in the ocean east of Sendai, March 14, 2011. REUTERS/US Air Force
A man rides a bicycle in Kesennuma, March 17, 2011. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
A ship brought in by the tsunami in Kesennuma, March 17, 2011. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
A Sony playstation controller in Kesennuma, March 19, 2011. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
Yoshiko Sugawara, a 70-year-old tsunami survivor, cries as her niece leaves on a boat from the island of Oshima for the mainland, March 25, 2011. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
A piano is submerged in water in the area devastated by tsunami in Rikuzentakat, March 21, 2011. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
A woman reacts while using a mobile phone as she looks at her house in Kessenuma town, in Miyagi prefecture, March 28, 2011. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Personal pictures salvaged from the ruins in Yamada town, Iwate Prefecture, March 24, 2011. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
A woman is being tested for possible nuclear radiation exposure at an evacuation center in Koriayama, Fukushima Prefecture, March 29, 2011. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
Policemen carry the bodies of victims retrieved from the debris in Rikuzentakata, Iwate Prefecture,March 16, 2011. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
Anna Monma, 5, walks with her teddy bear, which she retrieved from her house, in Ishinomaki, April 3, 2011. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Ducks swim past a submerged vehicle after the earthquake and tsunami in Yamada town, Iwate Prefecture, March 24, 2011. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Family members of victims of the magnitude 9.0 earthquake and tsunami stand next a coffin as more coffins arrive at a mass funeral in Kassenuma town, Miyagi prefecture March 26, 2011. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Workers install a sign at a cemetery for victims of the earthquake and tsunami, in Kamaishi town, Iwate prefecture, March 29, 2011. The sign reads, "Tohoru Great Disaster Victims Burial". REUTERS/Carlos Barria
A picture frame and water marks are seen over the wall of a kindergarten destroyed by the March 11 earthquake and tsunami in Ishinomaki, April 7, 2011. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
A woman rides a bicycle in front of a ship in Ishinomaki, March 31, 2011. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
A calendar shows the date of the massive earthquake as 86-year-old Teru Suzuki cleans her damaged home in Ofunato, March, 20, 2011. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
A police officer in protective suit walks past a damaged house while searching for bodies in Minamisoma, near the damaged Fukushima nuclear power station, April 11, 2011. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
A man shovels debris through the window of a building in Kesennuma, Miyagi Prefecture, March 19, 2011. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
A view shows cars and buildings outside Sendai in Miyagi Prefecture, March 19, 2011. REUTERS/Yegor Trubnikov
Owada Yuna carries her three-year-old sister Yumeka as she searches for names of her 20 missing high school friends at a shelter in Rikuzentakat, March 21, 2011. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Family members of an earthquake and tsunami victim gather around an open coffin during a mass funeral at a field outside Kesennuma town, Miyagi prefecture March 27, 2011. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
A car is seen partially submerged in an inundated rice field in Higashi-Matsushima, Miyagi Prefecture, March 28, 2011. REUTERS/Yuriko Nakao
Vehicles pass by an area destroyed by the tsunami, in Taro town, Iwate prefecture, March 29, 2011. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
A man walks next to port area in Kessenuma town, in Miyagi prefecture, March 28, 2011. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
A clock that stopped is seen next to the Kyotoku-maru fishing trawler in Kesennuma town, Miyagi Prefecture, March 23, 2011. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
A man burns a rice field in preparation for planting near Fukushima, April 5, 2011. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
A boy plays with a balloon at an evacuation center at a gymnasium in Kawamata, Fukushima Prefecture, March 14, 2011. REUTERS/Yuriko Nakao
People take pictures of a ship that was washed onto a building in Otsuchi, Iwate prefecture, April 17, 2011. REUTERS/Toru Hanai
Cherry blossoms in full bloom are seen at an area devastated in Ofunato, Iwate prefecture, April 18, 2011. REUTERS/Toru Hanai
Wakana Kumagai, 6, runs after visiting the grave of her father, at a temporary grave site in Higashi-Matsushima, Miyagi prefecture, April 21, 2011. Her father Kazuyuki called his wife Yoshiko just after the earthquake to tell her to take the children...more
Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force (JMSDF) personnel search for victims at sea in Rikuzentakata, Iwate prefecture, April 14, 2011. REUTERS/Toru Hanai
Photographs which were found in the rubble are hung at a collection center for those who are looking for their personal belongings in Natori, April 12, 2011. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
A man cultivates a field at an area devastated by the March 11 earthquake and tsunami in Natori, May 21, 2011. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
A Suzuki APV and an Austin Mini (R) which were damaged by the March 11 earthquake and tsunami are seen in a rice paddy in Soma, Fukushima prefecture, May 11, 2011. REUTERS/Issei Kato
A heap of cars destroyed by the March 11earthquake and tsunami is seen at a devastated area in Rikuzentakata, August 14, 2011. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
An evacuee watches a portable TV at an evacuation centre on the eve of Japan's annual Buddhist ceremony Obon that welcomes back the spirits of the dead in Kesennuma, August 12, 2011. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
A crow flies over a pile of tsunami debris in Ishinomaki, Miyagi Prefecture, September 11, 2011. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
The Kyotoku-maru fishing trawler is seen in Kesennuma town, Miyagi Prefecture, March 23, 2011. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
An empty shopping street is seen in Tomioka town, inside the exclusion zone around the crippled Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant, Fukushima prefecture, January 15, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer
Cars crushed by the March 11 earthquake and tsunami are seen in Ishinomaki, Miyagi prefecture, September 7, 2011. REUTERS/Issei Kato
An abandoned child's bicycle and houses destroyed by the tsunami are seen in Tomioka town, inside the exclusion zone around the Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant, January 15, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer
Japanese fishing vessel, "Ryou-Un Maru", shows significant signs of damage after U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Anancapa fired explosive ammunition into it, 180 miles (about 290 km) west of the Southeast Alaskan coast, April 5, 2012. The U.S. Coast Guard...more
A damaged car is seen in a cemetery at an area devastated by the March 11 earthquake and tsunami, in Watari, Miyagi prefecture, April 22, 2011. REUTERS/Toru Hanai
Taketo Endo (R), 12, and his brother Haruto, 10, offer prayers for their parents, who were killed in the March 11, 2011 earthquake and tsunami, at a seaside which was damaged by the disaster in Iwaki, Fukushima prefecture, March 11, 2012. ...more
A cargo ship, which was swept ashore by the March 11 tsunami is seen in Kesennuma, Miyagi prefecture, September 7, 2011. REUTERS/Issei Kato
A laboratory technician uses a Geiger counter to measure radiation in fish, which was caught close to the tsunami-crippled Fukushima Daiichi nuclear plant, at Fukushima Agricultural Technology Centre in Koriyama, Fukushima prefecture, May 28, 2013. ...more
A man watches waves break into anti-tsunami barriers after a storm in Iwaki, Fukushima Prefecture, September 16, 2013. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
A vending machine, brought inland by a tsunami, is seen in a abandoned rice field inside the exclusion zone at the coastal area near Minamisoma in Fukushima prefecture, September 21, 2013. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Messages of support are written on a blackboard in a science class of primary school at the tsunami destroyed coastal area of the evacuated town of Namie in Fukushima prefecture, 4 miles from the crippled Daiichi power plant, September 22, 2013....more
A doctor conducts a thyroid examination on a five-year-old girl as her older brother and a nurse take care of her at a clinic in a temporary housing complex in Nihonmatsu, west of the tsunami-crippled Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant, Fukushima...more
Members of the media and TEPCO employees, wearing protective suits and masks, stand near a banner reading "Decrease 0.01 mSv par a day for a person" inside the No. 5 reactor building at TEPCO's tsunami-crippled Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant...more
A temporary housing complex covered in snow that accommodates nuclear evacuees from Okuma, a town inside the exclusion zone next to TEPCO tsunami-crippled Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant, is seen in front of downtown in Aizuwakamatsu, Fukushima...more
Dictionaries are left on desks at a classroom of Kumamachi Elementary School inside the exclusion zone in Okuma town, near TEPCO's tsunami-crippled Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant, February 23, 2015. REUTERS/Toru Hanai
Big black plastic bags containing radiated soil, leaves and debris from the decontamination operation are dumped at a seaside near TEPCO's tsunami-crippled Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant, February 22, 2015. REUTERS/Toru Hanai
Next Slideshows
Living in the ruins of Gaza
Daily life amid the ruins of Gaza.
Iraq retakes strategic town
Iraqi troops and militia retake the town of al-Alam from Islamic State.
Rubbish Rio
The polluted waters of Guanabara Bay, where the Rio 2016 Olympic Games sailing events will take place.
Syria's cave hideouts
Rebels and refugees try to find shelter from war.
MORE IN PICTURES
Deadly garbage landslide in Sri Lanka
Hopes fade for the survival of residents trapped under the mud and debris of a landslide at a giant rubbish dump in Colombo.
Postcards from Pyongyang
Street scenes from the reclusive nation as North Korea marks the 105th anniversary of the birth of founding father Kim Il-sung.
First 100 days of Trump
Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.
Running the Boston Marathon
Geoffrey Kirui and Edna Kiplagat produce a Kenyan sweep at the Boston Marathon, winning the men's and women's races by conquering the race's hilly final miles.
Effigies and Easter in Venezuela
Protesters set fire to effigies of politicians during the traditional burning of Judas as part of Holy Week celebrations in Venezuela.
White House Easter Egg Roll
President Trump and family celebrate their first Easter in the White House.
Celebrating Easter
Christians around the world celebrate the Easter holiday.