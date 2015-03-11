Four years ago in Japan

Wakana Kumagai, 6, runs after visiting the grave of her father, at a temporary grave site in Higashi-Matsushima, Miyagi prefecture, April 21, 2011. Her father Kazuyuki called his wife Yoshiko just after the earthquake to tell her to take the children...more

Wakana Kumagai, 6, runs after visiting the grave of her father, at a temporary grave site in Higashi-Matsushima, Miyagi prefecture, April 21, 2011. Her father Kazuyuki called his wife Yoshiko just after the earthquake to tell her to take the children to Omagari elementary school which was serving as a shelter. He was found near the shelter four days after the tsunami, Yoshiko said. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

