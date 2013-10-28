Fracking fears in South Africa
Rain clouds hang over the Karoo near Graaff-Reinet October 26, 2013. Stretching across the heart of South Africa, the Karoo has stirred emotions for centuries, a stunning semi-desert wilderness fit mainly for artists, hunters and the toughest of...more
Rain clouds hang over the Karoo near Graaff-Reinet October 26, 2013. Stretching across the heart of South Africa, the Karoo has stirred emotions for centuries, a stunning semi-desert wilderness fit mainly for artists, hunters and the toughest of farmers. It is now rousing less romantic passions. If energy companies and the ruling African National Congress (ANC) get their way, it will soon be home to scientists and geologists mapping out shale gas fields touted as game-changers for Africa's biggest economy, and working out whether fracking will work here. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings
Spring flowers blossom in an arid landscape near Laingsburg in the Karoo October 11, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings
Spring flowers blossom in an arid landscape near Laingsburg in the Karoo October 11, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings
A man carries wire baskets he hopes to sell to tourists in the small town of Nieu-Bethesda in the Karoo October 10, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings
A man carries wire baskets he hopes to sell to tourists in the small town of Nieu-Bethesda in the Karoo October 10, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings
Game farmer Hennie Barnard looks out over his land near Aberdeen in the Karoo October 10, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings
Game farmer Hennie Barnard looks out over his land near Aberdeen in the Karoo October 10, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings
Piet Makwena waters his cabbages in a township in Nieu-Bethesda, the Karoo October 27, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings
Piet Makwena waters his cabbages in a township in Nieu-Bethesda, the Karoo October 27, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings
People walk past a derelict building in Nieu-Bethesda in the Karoo October 27, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings
People walk past a derelict building in Nieu-Bethesda in the Karoo October 27, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings
Farm laborer Lano Williams (C) and construction worker Marno Koopman (L) tend to cart horses in a township outside Nieu-Bethesda in the Karoo October 27, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings
Farm laborer Lano Williams (C) and construction worker Marno Koopman (L) tend to cart horses in a township outside Nieu-Bethesda in the Karoo October 27, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings
Farm labourer Lano Williams repairs his horse cart in a township outside Nieu-Bethesda in the Karoo October 27, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings
Farm labourer Lano Williams repairs his horse cart in a township outside Nieu-Bethesda in the Karoo October 27, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings
A child carries water in Nieu-Bethesda in the Karoo October 27, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings
A child carries water in Nieu-Bethesda in the Karoo October 27, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings
Sparse vegetation stands in an arid landscape near Aberdeen in the Karoo October 11, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings
Sparse vegetation stands in an arid landscape near Aberdeen in the Karoo October 11, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings
Cracked earth marks a dried-up watering hole on a farm near Aberdeen in the Karoo October 11, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings
Cracked earth marks a dried-up watering hole on a farm near Aberdeen in the Karoo October 11, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings
Antelope bones are scattered across an arid landscape near Aberdeen in the Karoo October 11, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings
Antelope bones are scattered across an arid landscape near Aberdeen in the Karoo October 11, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings
Sheep gather around a watering hole near Aberdeen in the Karoo October 11, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings
Sheep gather around a watering hole near Aberdeen in the Karoo October 11, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings
Sheep gather around a watering hole near Aberdeen in the Karoo October 11, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings
Sheep gather around a watering hole near Aberdeen in the Karoo October 11, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings
A windmill pumps water from a borehole near Graaf Reinet in the Karoo October 11, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings
A windmill pumps water from a borehole near Graaf Reinet in the Karoo October 11, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings
The sun sets over a road near Graaff Reinet in the Karoo October 11, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings
The sun sets over a road near Graaff Reinet in the Karoo October 11, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings
Next Slideshows
East German secret police museum
With state surveillance being a highly sensitive subject, a look inside the museum of the Stasi secret police of the former East Germany.
Banksy in New York
New works by Banksy during his New York residency.
Insects on the menu
'Le Festin Nu' or The Naked Feast, located in the heart of the trendy 18th arrondissement, is the first restaurant in Paris to incorporate insects onto its...
Inside an East German bunker
A former East German bunker is now a museum where visitors can stay overnight as part of a historical "reality experience."
MORE IN PICTURES
First 100 days of Trump
Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.
Damage to the Great Barrier Reef
Scientists say parts of Australia's Great Barrier Reef will never recover from the impact of unseasonably warm waters as more of the World Heritage Site comes under renewed threat from a recent spike in sea temperatures.
Exodus from Mosul
Refugees trudge through muddy streets and wrecked houses as Iraqi forces besiege Islamic State militants around Mosul's Old City, edging closer to the historic mosque from where the group's leader declared a caliphate nearly three years ago.
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
Dutch PM fends off far right challenge
Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte beats Geert Wilders in the first of a series of European elections this year in which populist insurgent parties are hoping to rock the establishment.
Best of Sao Paulo Fashion Week
Backstage and collection highlights from Brazil.
Americans fight Islamic State from the air
U.S. forces engage in coalition operations against Islamic State in Iraq and Syria as part of Operation Inherent Resolve.