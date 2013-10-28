Edition:
United Kingdom
Pictures | Mon Oct 28, 2013 | 4:00pm GMT

Fracking fears in South Africa

<p>Rain clouds hang over the Karoo near Graaff-Reinet October 26, 2013. Stretching across the heart of South Africa, the Karoo has stirred emotions for centuries, a stunning semi-desert wilderness fit mainly for artists, hunters and the toughest of farmers. It is now rousing less romantic passions. If energy companies and the ruling African National Congress (ANC) get their way, it will soon be home to scientists and geologists mapping out shale gas fields touted as game-changers for Africa's biggest economy, and working out whether fracking will work here. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings</p>

Rain clouds hang over the Karoo near Graaff-Reinet October 26, 2013. Stretching across the heart of South Africa, the Karoo has stirred emotions for centuries, a stunning semi-desert wilderness fit mainly for artists, hunters and the toughest of...more

Monday, October 28, 2013

Rain clouds hang over the Karoo near Graaff-Reinet October 26, 2013. Stretching across the heart of South Africa, the Karoo has stirred emotions for centuries, a stunning semi-desert wilderness fit mainly for artists, hunters and the toughest of farmers. It is now rousing less romantic passions. If energy companies and the ruling African National Congress (ANC) get their way, it will soon be home to scientists and geologists mapping out shale gas fields touted as game-changers for Africa's biggest economy, and working out whether fracking will work here. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings

Close
1 / 16
<p>Spring flowers blossom in an arid landscape near Laingsburg in the Karoo October 11, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings</p>

Spring flowers blossom in an arid landscape near Laingsburg in the Karoo October 11, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings

Monday, October 28, 2013

Spring flowers blossom in an arid landscape near Laingsburg in the Karoo October 11, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings

Close
2 / 16
<p>A man carries wire baskets he hopes to sell to tourists in the small town of Nieu-Bethesda in the Karoo October 10, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings</p>

A man carries wire baskets he hopes to sell to tourists in the small town of Nieu-Bethesda in the Karoo October 10, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings

Monday, October 28, 2013

A man carries wire baskets he hopes to sell to tourists in the small town of Nieu-Bethesda in the Karoo October 10, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings

Close
3 / 16
<p>Game farmer Hennie Barnard looks out over his land near Aberdeen in the Karoo October 10, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings</p>

Game farmer Hennie Barnard looks out over his land near Aberdeen in the Karoo October 10, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings

Monday, October 28, 2013

Game farmer Hennie Barnard looks out over his land near Aberdeen in the Karoo October 10, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings

Close
4 / 16
<p>Piet Makwena waters his cabbages in a township in Nieu-Bethesda, the Karoo October 27, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings</p>

Piet Makwena waters his cabbages in a township in Nieu-Bethesda, the Karoo October 27, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings

Monday, October 28, 2013

Piet Makwena waters his cabbages in a township in Nieu-Bethesda, the Karoo October 27, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings

Close
5 / 16
<p>People walk past a derelict building in Nieu-Bethesda in the Karoo October 27, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings</p>

People walk past a derelict building in Nieu-Bethesda in the Karoo October 27, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings

Monday, October 28, 2013

People walk past a derelict building in Nieu-Bethesda in the Karoo October 27, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings

Close
6 / 16
<p>Farm laborer Lano Williams (C) and construction worker Marno Koopman (L) tend to cart horses in a township outside Nieu-Bethesda in the Karoo October 27, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings</p>

Farm laborer Lano Williams (C) and construction worker Marno Koopman (L) tend to cart horses in a township outside Nieu-Bethesda in the Karoo October 27, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings

Monday, October 28, 2013

Farm laborer Lano Williams (C) and construction worker Marno Koopman (L) tend to cart horses in a township outside Nieu-Bethesda in the Karoo October 27, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings

Close
7 / 16
<p>Farm labourer Lano Williams repairs his horse cart in a township outside Nieu-Bethesda in the Karoo October 27, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings</p>

Farm labourer Lano Williams repairs his horse cart in a township outside Nieu-Bethesda in the Karoo October 27, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings

Monday, October 28, 2013

Farm labourer Lano Williams repairs his horse cart in a township outside Nieu-Bethesda in the Karoo October 27, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings

Close
8 / 16
<p>A child carries water in Nieu-Bethesda in the Karoo October 27, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings</p>

A child carries water in Nieu-Bethesda in the Karoo October 27, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings

Monday, October 28, 2013

A child carries water in Nieu-Bethesda in the Karoo October 27, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings

Close
9 / 16
<p>Sparse vegetation stands in an arid landscape near Aberdeen in the Karoo October 11, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings</p>

Sparse vegetation stands in an arid landscape near Aberdeen in the Karoo October 11, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings

Monday, October 28, 2013

Sparse vegetation stands in an arid landscape near Aberdeen in the Karoo October 11, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings

Close
10 / 16
<p>Cracked earth marks a dried-up watering hole on a farm near Aberdeen in the Karoo October 11, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings</p>

Cracked earth marks a dried-up watering hole on a farm near Aberdeen in the Karoo October 11, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings

Monday, October 28, 2013

Cracked earth marks a dried-up watering hole on a farm near Aberdeen in the Karoo October 11, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings

Close
11 / 16
<p>Antelope bones are scattered across an arid landscape near Aberdeen in the Karoo October 11, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings</p>

Antelope bones are scattered across an arid landscape near Aberdeen in the Karoo October 11, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings

Monday, October 28, 2013

Antelope bones are scattered across an arid landscape near Aberdeen in the Karoo October 11, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings

Close
12 / 16
<p>Sheep gather around a watering hole near Aberdeen in the Karoo October 11, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings</p>

Sheep gather around a watering hole near Aberdeen in the Karoo October 11, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings

Monday, October 28, 2013

Sheep gather around a watering hole near Aberdeen in the Karoo October 11, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings

Close
13 / 16
<p>Sheep gather around a watering hole near Aberdeen in the Karoo October 11, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings</p>

Sheep gather around a watering hole near Aberdeen in the Karoo October 11, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings

Monday, October 28, 2013

Sheep gather around a watering hole near Aberdeen in the Karoo October 11, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings

Close
14 / 16
<p>A windmill pumps water from a borehole near Graaf Reinet in the Karoo October 11, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings</p>

A windmill pumps water from a borehole near Graaf Reinet in the Karoo October 11, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings

Monday, October 28, 2013

A windmill pumps water from a borehole near Graaf Reinet in the Karoo October 11, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings

Close
15 / 16
<p>The sun sets over a road near Graaff Reinet in the Karoo October 11, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings</p>

The sun sets over a road near Graaff Reinet in the Karoo October 11, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings

Monday, October 28, 2013

The sun sets over a road near Graaff Reinet in the Karoo October 11, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings

Close
16 / 16
View Again
View Next
East German secret police museum

East German secret police museum

Next Slideshows

East German secret police museum

East German secret police museum

With state surveillance being a highly sensitive subject, a look inside the museum of the Stasi secret police of the former East Germany.

25 Oct 2013
Banksy in New York

Banksy in New York

New works by Banksy during his New York residency.

31 Oct 2013
Insects on the menu

Insects on the menu

'Le Festin Nu' or The Naked Feast, located in the heart of the trendy 18th arrondissement, is the first restaurant in Paris to incorporate insects onto its...

24 Oct 2013
Inside an East German bunker

Inside an East German bunker

A former East German bunker is now a museum where visitors can stay overnight as part of a historical "reality experience."

24 Oct 2013

MORE IN PICTURES

First 100 days of Trump

First 100 days of Trump

Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Damage to the Great Barrier Reef

Damage to the Great Barrier Reef

Scientists say parts of Australia's Great Barrier Reef will never recover from the impact of unseasonably warm waters as more of the World Heritage Site comes under renewed threat from a recent spike in sea temperatures.

Exodus from Mosul

Exodus from Mosul

Refugees trudge through muddy streets and wrecked houses as Iraqi forces besiege Islamic State militants around Mosul's Old City, edging closer to the historic mosque from where the group's leader declared a caliphate nearly three years ago.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Dutch PM fends off far right challenge

Dutch PM fends off far right challenge

Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte beats Geert Wilders in the first of a series of European elections this year in which populist insurgent parties are hoping to rock the establishment.

Best of Sao Paulo Fashion Week

Best of Sao Paulo Fashion Week

Backstage and collection highlights from Brazil.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Americans fight Islamic State from the air

Americans fight Islamic State from the air

U.S. forces engage in coalition operations against Islamic State in Iraq and Syria as part of Operation Inherent Resolve.

Newer Slideshows Older Slideshows

Trending Collections

Pictures