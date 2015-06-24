Edition:
Framing Manhattan

The sun sets over the skyline of New York after a rain storm, June 23, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

People stand at the shore of the East River and New York Harbor in Brooklyn in New York City as the skyline of lower Manhattan is obscured in falling snow between the Brooklyn Bridge (L) and Manhattan Bridge (R) in later afternoon January 26, 2015. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith

Seagulls fly past New York's Lower Manhattan and One World Trade Center next to the Hudson River as seen from Hoboken, New Jersey, January 7, 2014. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn

Locks attached to the Brooklyn Bridge line a bar in front of the lower Manhattan skyline during dusk in New York June 8, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

The New York skyline is seen in the distance as a man rides a skateboard in a park along the Hudson River in Hoboken New Jersey June 2, 2013. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn

Two people walk on painted rocks, as a large storm looms over the skyline of New York June 3, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

People watch the sun set over New York from a park in Weehawken, New Jersey September 8, 2013. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn

A storm cloud begins to dump rain as it passes over the Brooklyn borough of New York, July 26, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

A view from New York Harbor shows the Lower Manhattan New York City skyline and the One World Trade Center tower (R), and Jersey City, New Jersey (L), just after sunset May 19, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Segar

With the skyline of New York in the background, a kite is seen at the Erie-Lackawanna Park along Hudson river after the pass of Hurricane Irene at Hoboken in New Jersey August 28, 2011. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Visitors look out at Midtown Manhattan from one of the top floors of the newly built 30 Park Place in the Tribeca neighborhood of New York January 21, 2015. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

A full moon known as a "supermoon" rises over the skyline of New York and the Empire State Building, as seen from the Eagle Rock Reservation in West Orange, New Jersey, August 10, 2014. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

The sun reflects off New York's One World Trade Center as people stand in a park in Hoboken, New Jersey, September 29, 2013. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn

The New York skyline and the One World Trade Center are seen in the distance as a woman covers herself from the wind in Exchange Place, New Jersey March 4, 2014. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Helicopters fly over the skyline of lower Manhattan as it sits in darkness after a preventive power outage caused by Hurricane Sandy in New York October 30, 2012. REUTERS/Keith Bedford

The sun sets behind the Manhattan skyline as ice floats down the East River in New York February 25, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Lower Manhattan is seen as the "Macy's 4th of July" fireworks explode over the East River in New York July 4, 2014. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

A view of fog over the New York skyline as seen from the One World Trade Center during sunrise in New York May 10, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

A full moon rises over the New York skyline above 42nd Street (C), seen from across the Hudson River in Weehawken New Jersey April 25, 2013. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn

Lightning strikes One World Trade Center in Manhattan as the sun sets behind the city after a summer storm in New York July 2, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

