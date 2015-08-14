Framing Prince George
Britain's Prince George looks into the pram of his sister Princess Charlotte after her christening at the Church of St. Mary Magdalene in Sandringham, Britain July 5, 2015.Third in line to succeed the British throne, Prince George will celebrate his...more
Britain's Prince Willian holds Prince George as he waves from the balcony at Buckingham Palace after the Trooping the Colour ceremony at Horse Guards Parade in central London, Britain June 13, 2015. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
Prince George of Cambridge talks to Queen Elizabeth outside the Church of St Mary Magdalene on the Sandringham Estate for the Christening of Princess Charlotte of Cambridge on July 5, 2015 in King's Lynn. REUTERS/Chris Jackson/Pool
Senior members of Britain's royal family stand on the balcony of Buckingham Palace in the annual Trooping of the Colour ceremony to celebrate the Queen's official birthday in central London, Britain June 13, 2015. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
Prince George and Princess Charlotte are seen in this undated handout photo taken by the Duchess in mid-May at Anmer Hall in Norfolk and released by the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge on June 6, 2015. REUTERS/Duchess of Cambridge/Handout via Reuters
Britain's Prince William returns with his son George to the Lindo Wing of St Mary's Hospital, after the birth of his daughter in London, Britain May 2, 2015. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
Britain's Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, carries her son Prince George alongside her husband Prince William as they visit the Sensational Butterflies exhibition at the Natural History Museum in London, July 2, 2014. REUTERS/John Stillwell/Pool
Britain's Catherine, the Duchess of Cambridge, holds her son Prince George as they prepare to board a plane to depart Canberra April 25, 2014. REUTERS/Phil Noble
Britain's Prince George holds a toy Bilby during a visit to Taronga Zoo in Sydney, Australia April 20, 2014. REUTERS/Chris Jackson/Pool
Prince George, son of Britain's Prince William and his wife Catherine, the Duchess of Cambridge, looks at other babies during a Plunket nurse and parents group event at the Government House in Wellington April 9, 2014. REUTERS/Marty Melville/Pool
Britain's Prince George plays with a toy at a Plunket play group event at Government House in Wellington, April 9, 2014. REUTERS/James Whatling/Pool
Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, holds her son Prince George during a Plunket nurse and parents' group event at Government House in Wellington April 9, 2014. REUTERS/Marty Melville/Pool
Britain's Prince William, his wife Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, and their son Prince George disembark from their plane after arriving in Wellington April 7, 2014. REUTERS/Phil Noble
Prince George at his christening at St James's Palace in London October 23, 2013. REUTERS/John Stillwell/pool
Britain's Prince William and his wife Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, pose in the garden of the Middleton family home in Bucklebury, southern England, with their son Prince George, cocker spaniel Lupo (R) and Middleton family pet Tilly, in this...more
Britain's Prince William and his wife Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge appear with their baby son outside the Lindo Wing of St Mary's Hospital, in central London July 23, 2013. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge holds her baby son while appearing with her husband, Britain's Prince William, outside the Lindo Wing of St Mary's Hospital in central London July 23, 2013. REUTERS/John Stillwell/Pool
A copy of the birth register for Prince George of Cambridge is seen at Westminster Register Office in London August 2, 2013. REUTERS/Stefan Rousseau/pool
