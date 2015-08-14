Edition:
United Kingdom
Pictures | Fri Aug 14, 2015 | 4:40pm BST

Framing Prince George

Britain's Prince George looks into the pram of his sister Princess Charlotte after her christening at the Church of St. Mary Magdalene in Sandringham, Britain July 5, 2015.Third in line to succeed the British throne, Prince George will celebrate his birthday on July 22, 2015. REUTERS/Matt Dunham/Pool

Britain's Prince George looks into the pram of his sister Princess Charlotte after her christening at the Church of St. Mary Magdalene in Sandringham, Britain July 5, 2015.Third in line to succeed the British throne, Prince George will celebrate his...more

Reuters / Sunday, July 05, 2015
Britain's Prince George looks into the pram of his sister Princess Charlotte after her christening at the Church of St. Mary Magdalene in Sandringham, Britain July 5, 2015.Third in line to succeed the British throne, Prince George will celebrate his birthday on July 22, 2015. REUTERS/Matt Dunham/Pool
Close
1 / 18
Britain's Prince Willian holds Prince George as he waves from the balcony at Buckingham Palace after the Trooping the Colour ceremony at Horse Guards Parade in central London, Britain June 13, 2015. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Britain's Prince Willian holds Prince George as he waves from the balcony at Buckingham Palace after the Trooping the Colour ceremony at Horse Guards Parade in central London, Britain June 13, 2015. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Reuters / Saturday, June 13, 2015
Britain's Prince Willian holds Prince George as he waves from the balcony at Buckingham Palace after the Trooping the Colour ceremony at Horse Guards Parade in central London, Britain June 13, 2015. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
Close
2 / 18
Prince George of Cambridge talks to Queen Elizabeth outside the Church of St Mary Magdalene on the Sandringham Estate for the Christening of Princess Charlotte of Cambridge on July 5, 2015 in King's Lynn. REUTERS/Chris Jackson/Pool

Prince George of Cambridge talks to Queen Elizabeth outside the Church of St Mary Magdalene on the Sandringham Estate for the Christening of Princess Charlotte of Cambridge on July 5, 2015 in King's Lynn. REUTERS/Chris Jackson/Pool

Reuters / Monday, July 06, 2015
Prince George of Cambridge talks to Queen Elizabeth outside the Church of St Mary Magdalene on the Sandringham Estate for the Christening of Princess Charlotte of Cambridge on July 5, 2015 in King's Lynn. REUTERS/Chris Jackson/Pool
Close
3 / 18
Senior members of Britain's royal family stand on the balcony of Buckingham Palace in the annual Trooping of the Colour ceremony to celebrate the Queen's official birthday in central London, Britain June 13, 2015. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Senior members of Britain's royal family stand on the balcony of Buckingham Palace in the annual Trooping of the Colour ceremony to celebrate the Queen's official birthday in central London, Britain June 13, 2015. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Reuters / Saturday, June 13, 2015
Senior members of Britain's royal family stand on the balcony of Buckingham Palace in the annual Trooping of the Colour ceremony to celebrate the Queen's official birthday in central London, Britain June 13, 2015. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
Close
4 / 18
Prince George and Princess Charlotte are seen in this undated handout photo taken by the Duchess in mid-May at Anmer Hall in Norfolk and released by the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge on June 6, 2015. REUTERS/Duchess of Cambridge/Handout via Reuters

Prince George and Princess Charlotte are seen in this undated handout photo taken by the Duchess in mid-May at Anmer Hall in Norfolk and released by the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge on June 6, 2015. REUTERS/Duchess of Cambridge/Handout via Reuters

Reuters / Saturday, June 06, 2015
Prince George and Princess Charlotte are seen in this undated handout photo taken by the Duchess in mid-May at Anmer Hall in Norfolk and released by the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge on June 6, 2015. REUTERS/Duchess of Cambridge/Handout via Reuters
Close
5 / 18
Britain's Prince William returns with his son George to the Lindo Wing of St Mary's Hospital, after the birth of his daughter in London, Britain May 2, 2015. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

Britain's Prince William returns with his son George to the Lindo Wing of St Mary's Hospital, after the birth of his daughter in London, Britain May 2, 2015. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

Reuters / Saturday, May 02, 2015
Britain's Prince William returns with his son George to the Lindo Wing of St Mary's Hospital, after the birth of his daughter in London, Britain May 2, 2015. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
Close
6 / 18
Britain's Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, carries her son Prince George alongside her husband Prince William as they visit the Sensational Butterflies exhibition at the Natural History Museum in London, July 2, 2014. REUTERS/John Stillwell/Pool

Britain's Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, carries her son Prince George alongside her husband Prince William as they visit the Sensational Butterflies exhibition at the Natural History Museum in London, July 2, 2014. REUTERS/John Stillwell/Pool

Reuters / Monday, July 21, 2014
Britain's Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, carries her son Prince George alongside her husband Prince William as they visit the Sensational Butterflies exhibition at the Natural History Museum in London, July 2, 2014. REUTERS/John Stillwell/Pool
Close
7 / 18
Britain's Catherine, the Duchess of Cambridge, holds her son Prince George as they prepare to board a plane to depart Canberra April 25, 2014. REUTERS/Phil Noble

Britain's Catherine, the Duchess of Cambridge, holds her son Prince George as they prepare to board a plane to depart Canberra April 25, 2014. REUTERS/Phil Noble

Reuters / Friday, April 25, 2014
Britain's Catherine, the Duchess of Cambridge, holds her son Prince George as they prepare to board a plane to depart Canberra April 25, 2014. REUTERS/Phil Noble
Close
8 / 18
Britain's Prince George holds a toy Bilby during a visit to Taronga Zoo in Sydney, Australia April 20, 2014. REUTERS/Chris Jackson/Pool

Britain's Prince George holds a toy Bilby during a visit to Taronga Zoo in Sydney, Australia April 20, 2014. REUTERS/Chris Jackson/Pool

Reuters / Sunday, April 20, 2014
Britain's Prince George holds a toy Bilby during a visit to Taronga Zoo in Sydney, Australia April 20, 2014. REUTERS/Chris Jackson/Pool
Close
9 / 18
Prince George, son of Britain's Prince William and his wife Catherine, the Duchess of Cambridge, looks at other babies during a Plunket nurse and parents group event at the Government House in Wellington April 9, 2014. REUTERS/Marty Melville/Pool

Prince George, son of Britain's Prince William and his wife Catherine, the Duchess of Cambridge, looks at other babies during a Plunket nurse and parents group event at the Government House in Wellington April 9, 2014. REUTERS/Marty Melville/Pool

Reuters / Wednesday, April 09, 2014
Prince George, son of Britain's Prince William and his wife Catherine, the Duchess of Cambridge, looks at other babies during a Plunket nurse and parents group event at the Government House in Wellington April 9, 2014. REUTERS/Marty Melville/Pool
Close
10 / 18
Britain's Prince George plays with a toy at a Plunket play group event at Government House in Wellington, April 9, 2014. REUTERS/James Whatling/Pool

Britain's Prince George plays with a toy at a Plunket play group event at Government House in Wellington, April 9, 2014. REUTERS/James Whatling/Pool

Reuters / Wednesday, April 09, 2014
Britain's Prince George plays with a toy at a Plunket play group event at Government House in Wellington, April 9, 2014. REUTERS/James Whatling/Pool
Close
11 / 18
Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, holds her son Prince George during a Plunket nurse and parents' group event at Government House in Wellington April 9, 2014. REUTERS/Marty Melville/Pool

Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, holds her son Prince George during a Plunket nurse and parents' group event at Government House in Wellington April 9, 2014. REUTERS/Marty Melville/Pool

Reuters / Wednesday, April 09, 2014
Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, holds her son Prince George during a Plunket nurse and parents' group event at Government House in Wellington April 9, 2014. REUTERS/Marty Melville/Pool
Close
12 / 18
Britain's Prince William, his wife Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, and their son Prince George disembark from their plane after arriving in Wellington April 7, 2014. REUTERS/Phil Noble

Britain's Prince William, his wife Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, and their son Prince George disembark from their plane after arriving in Wellington April 7, 2014. REUTERS/Phil Noble

Reuters / Monday, April 07, 2014
Britain's Prince William, his wife Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, and their son Prince George disembark from their plane after arriving in Wellington April 7, 2014. REUTERS/Phil Noble
Close
13 / 18
Prince George at his christening at St James's Palace in London October 23, 2013. REUTERS/John Stillwell/pool

Prince George at his christening at St James's Palace in London October 23, 2013. REUTERS/John Stillwell/pool

Reuters / Wednesday, October 23, 2013
Prince George at his christening at St James's Palace in London October 23, 2013. REUTERS/John Stillwell/pool
Close
14 / 18
Britain's Prince William and his wife Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, pose in the garden of the Middleton family home in Bucklebury, southern England, with their son Prince George, cocker spaniel Lupo (R) and Middleton family pet Tilly, in this undated photograph released in London August 19, 2013. REUTERS/Michael Middleton/The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge/Handout via Reuters

Britain's Prince William and his wife Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, pose in the garden of the Middleton family home in Bucklebury, southern England, with their son Prince George, cocker spaniel Lupo (R) and Middleton family pet Tilly, in this...more

Reuters / Tuesday, August 20, 2013
Britain's Prince William and his wife Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, pose in the garden of the Middleton family home in Bucklebury, southern England, with their son Prince George, cocker spaniel Lupo (R) and Middleton family pet Tilly, in this undated photograph released in London August 19, 2013. REUTERS/Michael Middleton/The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge/Handout via Reuters
Close
15 / 18
Britain's Prince William and his wife Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge appear with their baby son outside the Lindo Wing of St Mary's Hospital, in central London July 23, 2013. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

Britain's Prince William and his wife Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge appear with their baby son outside the Lindo Wing of St Mary's Hospital, in central London July 23, 2013. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

Reuters / Tuesday, July 23, 2013
Britain's Prince William and his wife Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge appear with their baby son outside the Lindo Wing of St Mary's Hospital, in central London July 23, 2013. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
Close
16 / 18
Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge holds her baby son while appearing with her husband, Britain's Prince William, outside the Lindo Wing of St Mary's Hospital in central London July 23, 2013. REUTERS/John Stillwell/Pool

Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge holds her baby son while appearing with her husband, Britain's Prince William, outside the Lindo Wing of St Mary's Hospital in central London July 23, 2013. REUTERS/John Stillwell/Pool

Reuters / Wednesday, July 24, 2013
Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge holds her baby son while appearing with her husband, Britain's Prince William, outside the Lindo Wing of St Mary's Hospital in central London July 23, 2013. REUTERS/John Stillwell/Pool
Close
17 / 18
A copy of the birth register for Prince George of Cambridge is seen at Westminster Register Office in London August 2, 2013. REUTERS/Stefan Rousseau/pool

A copy of the birth register for Prince George of Cambridge is seen at Westminster Register Office in London August 2, 2013. REUTERS/Stefan Rousseau/pool

Reuters / Friday, August 02, 2013
A copy of the birth register for Prince George of Cambridge is seen at Westminster Register Office in London August 2, 2013. REUTERS/Stefan Rousseau/pool
Close
18 / 18
View Again
View Next
Valley of the Whales

Valley of the Whales

Next Slideshows

Valley of the Whales

Valley of the Whales

Egypt's Valley of the Whales holds fossils and bones, that date back over 40 million years.

14 Aug 2015
Who has nukes?

Who has nukes?

The countries in the world's nuclear club.

13 Aug 2015
Meteor shower lights up the sky

Meteor shower lights up the sky

The night sky during the annual Perseid meteor shower.

13 Aug 2015
Feeling faint

Feeling faint

Coming to the rescue when people pass out.

12 Aug 2015

MORE IN PICTURES

Disputed islands of the South China Sea

Disputed islands of the South China Sea

Among the islands at the heart of territorial disputes in the South China Sea.

First 100 days of Trump

First 100 days of Trump

Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.

Eve of the French election

Eve of the French election

With only days to go before France's first round of voting, the presidential race enters its final stretch.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Aftermath from Venezuela's 'mother of all marches'

Aftermath from Venezuela's 'mother of all marches'

Scenes from Venezuela after nationwide opposition protests, in which nine people were killed amid street barricades, clashes and looting.

Shooting on Champs Elysees in Paris

Shooting on Champs Elysees in Paris

A police officer was killed in a shooting incident on the Champs Elysees shopping boulevard just days before France's presidential election.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 cast portraits

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 cast portraits

The cast of Marvel Studios' "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2" poses in West Hollywood.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures