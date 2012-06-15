France 2 - 0 Ukraine
The lightning is seen on the sky above the Donbass Arena during the Group D Euro 2012 soccer match Ukraine vs France in Donetsk, June 15, 2012. REUTERS/Felix Ordonez
Ukrainian soccer fans react after their Group D Euro 2012 soccer match against France was suspended because of the weather at the Donbass Arena in Donetsk, June 15, 2012. REUTERS/Felix Ordonez
Fans of France kiss before their Group D Euro 2012 soccer match against Ukraine at Donbass Arena in Donetsk June 15, 2012. REUTERS/Michael Buholzer
France's Jeremy Menez is surrounded by Ukraine's players as rain falls during their Group D Euro 2012 soccer match at Donbass Arena in Donetsk, June 15, 2012. REUTERS/Yves Herman
The picture shows pitch at the Donbass Arena during the Group D Euro 2012 soccer match Ukraine vs France in Donetsk, June 15, 2012. REUTERS/Felix Ordonez
Fans of Ukraine react during a heavy rain as their Group D Euro 2012 soccer match against France was suspended at Donbass Arena in Donetsk June 15, 2012. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi
Stewards are pictured during a heavy rain at Donbass Arena as the Group D Euro 2012 soccer match between Ukraine and France was suspended in Donetsk June 15, 2012. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi
Sun is reflected in the clouds over Donbass Arena during Group D Euro 2012 soccer match between Ukraine and France in Donetsk, June 15, 2012. REUTERS/Felix Ordonez
Ukraine's fans cheer as they wait after their Group D Euro 2012 soccer match against France was suspended in Donetsk, June 15, 2012. REUTERS/Yves Herman
France's Franck Ribery challenges Ukraine's Oleh Gusev during their Group D Euro 2012 soccer match at Donbass Arena in Donetsk, June 15, 2012. REUTERS/Yves Herman
France's Jeremy Menez reacts after scoring a goal, which was later disallowed, against Ukraine during their Group D Euro 2012 soccer match at Donbass Arena in Donetsk June 15, 2012. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi
Ukraine's Andriy Yarmolenko heads the ball with France's Gael Clichy during their Group D Euro 2012 soccer match at Donbass Arena in Donetsk June 15, 2012. REUTERS/Michael Buholzer
Ukraine's Andriy Yarmolenko and France's Philippe Mexes fight for the ball during their Group D Euro 2012 soccer match at the Donbass Arena in Donetsk, June 15, 2012. REUTERS/Michael Buholzer
Ukraine's goalkeeper Andriy Pyatov jumps for tha ball during their Group D Euro 2012 soccer match against France at the Donbass Arena in Donetsk, June 15, 2012. REUTERS/Yves Herman
Ukraine's Marko Devic lies on the ground as he tries to stop France's Mathieu Debuchy during their Group D Euro 2012 soccer match at the Donbass Arena in Donetsk, June 15, 2012. REUTERS/Felix Ordonez
Ukraine's Anatoliy Tymoshchuk is challenged by France's Alou Diarra during their Group D Euro 2012 soccer match at Donbass Arena in Donetsk June 15, 2012. REUTERS/Michael Buholzer
France's Franck Ribery reacts during the Group D Euro 2012 soccer match against Ukraine at Donbass Arena in Donetsk, June 15, 2012. REUTERS/Yves Herman
An Ukraine's fan cheers as she waits after their Group D Euro 2012 soccer match against France was suspended in Donetsk, June 15, 2012. REUTERS/Yves Herman
France's Franck Ribery (2nd R) challenges Ukraine's Oleh Gusev (2nd L) during their Group D Euro 2012 soccer match at Donbass Arena in Donetsk, June 15, 2012. REUTERS/Yves Herman
France's Marvin Martin and Ukraine's Anatoliy Tymoshchuk fight for the ball as France's Franck Ribery looks on during their Group D Euro 2012 soccer match at the Donbass Arena in Donetsk, June 15, 2012. REUTERS/Michael Buholzer
A Ukraine soccer fan reacts as she watches the Group D Euro 2012 soccer match between Ukraine and France in the fan zone in Kiev, June 15, 2012. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko
Ukraine's Andriy Yarmolenko jumps for a header with France's Philippe Mexes during their Group D Euro 2012 soccer match at the Donbass Arena in Donetsk, June 15, 2012. REUTERS/Yves Herman
Ukraine's goalkeeper Andriy Pyatov dives as France's Jeremy Menez (not pictured) scores during their Group D Euro 2012 soccer match at the Donbass Arena in Donetsk, June 15, 2012. REUTERS/Michael Buholzer
Ukraine's soccer fans react during their Group D Euro 2012 soccer match against France at the Donbass Arena in Donetsk, June 15, 2012. REUTERS/Yves Herman
France's Yohan Cabaye scores a second goal against Ukraine during their Group D Euro 2012 soccer match at Donbass Arena in Donetsk, June 15, 2012. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Ukraine's Yevhen Selin reacts after the Group D Euro 2012 soccer match against France at Donbass Arena in Donetsk, June 15, 2012. REUTERS/Yves Herman
Ukraine soccer fans react as they watch the Group D Euro 2012 soccer match between Ukraine and France in the fan zone in Kiev, June 15, 2012. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko
France's Yohan Cabaye (hidden) celebrates with his team mates after scoring a goal against Ukraine during their Group D Euro 2012 soccer match at Donbass Arena in Donetsk June 15, 2012. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi
Ukrainian soccer fans react during their Group D Euro 2012 soccer match against France at Donbass Arena in Donetsk, June 15, 2012. REUTERS/Yves Herman
A Ukraine soccer fan reacts as he watches the Group D Euro 2012 soccer match between Ukraine and France in the fan zone in Kiev, June 15, 2012. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko
