France protests labor reforms
Protesters use road signs as shields during clashes with riot police and gendarmes at the Invalides square during a demonstration as part of nationwide protests against plans to reform French labor laws, in Paris, France, June 14, 2016. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer
French riot police and gendarmes overpower a protester during clashes at the Invalides square in Paris. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer
A French CGT labor union employee holds flares during a demonstration in Marseille. REUTERS/Yves Herman
Tear gas surrounds youths who face off with French police and gendarmes during clashes at the Invalides square in Paris. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer
A French fireman sprays water to extinguish one of two Autolib' electric cars that were set on fire on a street in Paris. REUTERS/Jacky Naegelen
French CRS riot police protect themselves from flying debris during clashes with demonstrators at the Invalides square in Paris. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer
Masked youths and French police clash during a demonstration in Paris. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer
French CGT labor union employees march during a demonstration in Marseille. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier
French gendarmes clash with demonstrators in Paris. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer
Masked youths face off with French police and gendarmes during a demonstration in Paris. REUTERS/Jacky Naegelen
French gendarmes stand in line near a tour bus with broken windows after clashes with demonstrators in Paris. REUTERS/Jacky Naegelen
French gendarmes stand in line amongst debris in a street after clashes during a demonstration in Paris. REUTERS/Jacky Naegelen
The message "Valls = shame", in reference to French Prime Minister Manuel Valls, is seen on the road during a demonstration in Paris. REUTERS/Jacky Naegelen
French CRS riot police apprehend a demonstrator during clashes at the Invalides square in Paris. REUTERS/Jacky Naegelen
French CGT labor union employees march during a demonstration in Marseille. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier
French CRS riot police face off with demonstrators during a demonstration in Paris. REUTERS/Jacky Naegelen
A masked youth reacts in front of French gendarmes during a demonstration in Paris. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer
Masked youths face off with French police and gendarmes during a demonstration in Paris. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer
A masked youth faces off with French riot police during a demonstration in Paris. REUTERS/Jacky Naegelen
Striking employees stage a die-in with labor code placards during a demonstration in Paris. REUTERS/Jacky Naegelen