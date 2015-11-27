Edition:
United Kingdom
Pictures | Fri Nov 27, 2015 | 2:50pm GMT

France remembers

French flags hang from windows of a building near the Invalides in Paris, France, November 27, 2015. The French President called on all French citizens to hang the tricolour national flag from their windows on Friday to pay tribute to the victims of the Paris attacks during a national day of homage. REUTERS/Jacky Naegelen

French flags hang from windows of a building near the Invalides in Paris, France, November 27, 2015. The French President called on all French citizens to hang the tricolour national flag from their windows on Friday to pay tribute to the victims of...more

Reuters / Friday, November 27, 2015
French flags hang from windows of a building near the Invalides in Paris, France, November 27, 2015. The French President called on all French citizens to hang the tricolour national flag from their windows on Friday to pay tribute to the victims of the Paris attacks during a national day of homage. REUTERS/Jacky Naegelen
Close
1 / 20
Blue, white and red brassieres, the colours of the French national flag, hang from a balcony in Marseille, France, November 27, 2015. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier

Blue, white and red brassieres, the colours of the French national flag, hang from a balcony in Marseille, France, November 27, 2015. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier

Reuters / Friday, November 27, 2015
Blue, white and red brassieres, the colours of the French national flag, hang from a balcony in Marseille, France, November 27, 2015. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier
Close
2 / 20
A French flag is seen outside "Le Petit Cambodge" restaurant in Paris, France, November 27, 2015. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

A French flag is seen outside "Le Petit Cambodge" restaurant in Paris, France, November 27, 2015. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

Reuters / Friday, November 27, 2015
A French flag is seen outside "Le Petit Cambodge" restaurant in Paris, France, November 27, 2015. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann
Close
3 / 20
People pay tribute to the victims of Paris attacks at the Place de la Republique in Paris, France, November 27, 2015. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

People pay tribute to the victims of Paris attacks at the Place de la Republique in Paris, France, November 27, 2015. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

Reuters / Friday, November 27, 2015
People pay tribute to the victims of Paris attacks at the Place de la Republique in Paris, France, November 27, 2015. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
Close
4 / 20
Blue, white and red shirts, the colours of the French flag, are seen on the facade of a building in Paris, France, November 27, 2015. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

Blue, white and red shirts, the colours of the French flag, are seen on the facade of a building in Paris, France, November 27, 2015. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

Reuters / Friday, November 27, 2015
Blue, white and red shirts, the colours of the French flag, are seen on the facade of a building in Paris, France, November 27, 2015. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann
Close
5 / 20
A woman installs blue, white and red candles, the colours of the French flag, during a tribute to the victims of Paris attacks, at the Place de la Republique in Paris, France, November 27, 2015. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

A woman installs blue, white and red candles, the colours of the French flag, during a tribute to the victims of Paris attacks, at the Place de la Republique in Paris, France, November 27, 2015. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

Reuters / Friday, November 27, 2015
A woman installs blue, white and red candles, the colours of the French flag, during a tribute to the victims of Paris attacks, at the Place de la Republique in Paris, France, November 27, 2015. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
Close
6 / 20
A French flag hangs from a window of a restaurant decorated for Christmas holiday season in Strasbourg, France, November 27, 2015. REUTERS/Vincent Kessler

A French flag hangs from a window of a restaurant decorated for Christmas holiday season in Strasbourg, France, November 27, 2015. REUTERS/Vincent Kessler

Reuters / Friday, November 27, 2015
A French flag hangs from a window of a restaurant decorated for Christmas holiday season in Strasbourg, France, November 27, 2015. REUTERS/Vincent Kessler
Close
7 / 20
A French flag is seen on a window of a building in Paris, France, November 27, 2015. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

A French flag is seen on a window of a building in Paris, France, November 27, 2015. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

Reuters / Friday, November 27, 2015
A French flag is seen on a window of a building in Paris, France, November 27, 2015. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann
Close
8 / 20
A French national flag hangs from a tricycle on the Champs Elysees Avenue near the Arc de Triomphe in Paris, France, November 26, 2015. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

A French national flag hangs from a tricycle on the Champs Elysees Avenue near the Arc de Triomphe in Paris, France, November 26, 2015. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

Reuters / Thursday, November 26, 2015
A French national flag hangs from a tricycle on the Champs Elysees Avenue near the Arc de Triomphe in Paris, France, November 26, 2015. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
Close
9 / 20
Blue, white and red shirts, the colours of the French national flag, hang from a balcony in Marseille, France, November 27, 2015. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier

Blue, white and red shirts, the colours of the French national flag, hang from a balcony in Marseille, France, November 27, 2015. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier

Reuters / Friday, November 27, 2015
Blue, white and red shirts, the colours of the French national flag, hang from a balcony in Marseille, France, November 27, 2015. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier
Close
10 / 20
A man, carrying a French flag, passes by flowers, candles and messages left in tribute to victims near the Bataclan concert hall, one of the sites of deadly attacks, in Paris, France, November 26, 2015. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

A man, carrying a French flag, passes by flowers, candles and messages left in tribute to victims near the Bataclan concert hall, one of the sites of deadly attacks, in Paris, France, November 26, 2015. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Reuters / Thursday, November 26, 2015
A man, carrying a French flag, passes by flowers, candles and messages left in tribute to victims near the Bataclan concert hall, one of the sites of deadly attacks, in Paris, France, November 26, 2015. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Close
11 / 20
A French flag with the sign of a peace symbol with the Eiffel Tower is seen at the main entrance of an apartment building in Paris, France November 26, 2015. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

A French flag with the sign of a peace symbol with the Eiffel Tower is seen at the main entrance of an apartment building in Paris, France November 26, 2015. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Reuters / Thursday, November 26, 2015
A French flag with the sign of a peace symbol with the Eiffel Tower is seen at the main entrance of an apartment building in Paris, France November 26, 2015. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Close
12 / 20
Two women cry as they pay tribute to the victims of Paris attacks at the Place de la Republique in Paris, France, November 27, 2015. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

Two women cry as they pay tribute to the victims of Paris attacks at the Place de la Republique in Paris, France, November 27, 2015. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

Reuters / Friday, November 27, 2015
Two women cry as they pay tribute to the victims of Paris attacks at the Place de la Republique in Paris, France, November 27, 2015. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
Close
13 / 20
A French flag is seen near the Bataclan concert hall, one of the sites of deadly attacks in Paris, France November 26, 2015. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

A French flag is seen near the Bataclan concert hall, one of the sites of deadly attacks in Paris, France November 26, 2015. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Reuters / Thursday, November 26, 2015
A French flag is seen near the Bataclan concert hall, one of the sites of deadly attacks in Paris, France November 26, 2015. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Close
14 / 20
A French flag hangs from a window in Paris, France November 26, 2015. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

A French flag hangs from a window in Paris, France November 26, 2015. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Reuters / Thursday, November 26, 2015
A French flag hangs from a window in Paris, France November 26, 2015. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Close
15 / 20
French flags are seen on windows of a building in Paris, France, November 27, 2015. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

French flags are seen on windows of a building in Paris, France, November 27, 2015. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

Reuters / Friday, November 27, 2015
French flags are seen on windows of a building in Paris, France, November 27, 2015. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann
Close
16 / 20
A French national flag hangs from a balcony in Marseille, France, November 27, 2015. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier

A French national flag hangs from a balcony in Marseille, France, November 27, 2015. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier

Reuters / Friday, November 27, 2015
A French national flag hangs from a balcony in Marseille, France, November 27, 2015. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier
Close
17 / 20
French flags hang from a windows of an apartment building in Paris, France, November 27, 2015. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

French flags hang from a windows of an apartment building in Paris, France, November 27, 2015. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

Reuters / Friday, November 27, 2015
French flags hang from a windows of an apartment building in Paris, France, November 27, 2015. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
Close
18 / 20
A French national flag flies as workers stand on the roof of the Villa Mediterranee in Marseille, France, November 27, 2015. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier

A French national flag flies as workers stand on the roof of the Villa Mediterranee in Marseille, France, November 27, 2015. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier

Reuters / Friday, November 27, 2015
A French national flag flies as workers stand on the roof of the Villa Mediterranee in Marseille, France, November 27, 2015. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier
Close
19 / 20
A woman stands on a balcony behind a French flag at an apartment building in the Place de la Republique in Paris, France, November 27, 2015. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

A woman stands on a balcony behind a French flag at an apartment building in the Place de la Republique in Paris, France, November 27, 2015. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

Reuters / Friday, November 27, 2015
A woman stands on a balcony behind a French flag at an apartment building in the Place de la Republique in Paris, France, November 27, 2015. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
Close
20 / 20
View Again
View Next
Haitians protest election results

Haitians protest election results

Next Slideshows

Haitians protest election results

Haitians protest election results

Violent protests erupt in Haiti following official results of last month's election.

27 Nov 2015
Inside Gaza's smuggling tunnels

Inside Gaza's smuggling tunnels

A network of Palestinian tunnels running under Rafah is flooded by Egyptian security forces to sever what it says is smuggling route between Egypt and the Gaza...

26 Nov 2015
Desperation on the Macedonia border

Desperation on the Macedonia border

Hundreds of migrants try to storm the Greek-Macedonian border, tearing down part of the barbed wire at the crossing and demanding to continue their journey to...

26 Nov 2015
Iran in aerospace

Iran in aerospace

A look at Iran's aviation and space technologies.

26 Nov 2015

MORE IN PICTURES

First lady Melania Trump

First lady Melania Trump

A look at Melania Trump's first weeks as first lady, as she celebrates her 47th birthday.

Where the Mother of All Bombs dropped

Where the Mother of All Bombs dropped

The aftermath in Afghanistan's Achin district, where a MOAB, or "mother of all bombs" struck an Islamic State position.

Editor's Choice Pictures

Editor's Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

First 100 days of Trump

First 100 days of Trump

Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.

USS Carl Vinson on patrol

USS Carl Vinson on patrol

The USS Carl Vinson aircraft carrier strike group heads for Korean waters as North Korea warns it is ready to sink the aircraft carrier to demonstrate its military might.

London Marathon

London Marathon

Thousands of spectators filled London's streets to witness a double for Kenya, with wins by Daniel Wanjiru and Mary Keitany.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Obama's first post-presidential appearance

Obama's first post-presidential appearance

Former President Barack Obama makes his first public appearance since leaving office, holding a discussion with youth leaders in Chicago on strategies for community organization and civic engagement.

The frontlines of Mosul

The frontlines of Mosul

Iraqi forces enter Mosul's Old City as Islamic State militants put up fierce resistance from the close-packed houses and narrow streets.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures