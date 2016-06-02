France revolts against labor reform
A protestor uses a tennis racket to return a tear gas canister during a demonstration to protest the government's proposed labor law reforms in Nantes. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
An Arcelor Mittal steel worker, dressed in a protective work suit with a mask of Darth Vader from Star Wars, holds flares during a demonstration in Marseille. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier
A protestor holds a banner as he stands in front of French police in Nantes. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
A masked protestor kicks a tear gas canister during a demonstration in Nantes. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
French CRS riot police are covered with paint during a demonstration in Nantes. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
Passengers try to board a train at Gare de Lyon railway station in Paris during a national railway strike by French railway unions workers from the France's rail-operator SNCF. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
An employee of French state-owned railway company SNCF attends a demonstration in Nantes. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
A protestors holds a banner which reads "sorry for the bother but we try to save our future" during a demonstration in Nantes. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
Masked demonstrators hold a banner as they march in Nantes. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
Temporary arts workers, known as "intermittents", stand in front of French police as they march in Nantes. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
A French CGT labor union member wears a mask representing French prime minister Manuel Valls during a demonstration in Pierre-Benite, France. REUTERS/Robert Pratta
French labor union employees march during a demonstration in Marseille. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier
