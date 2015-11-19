Edition:
France strikes Islamic State

Flight deck crew work around a Super Etendard fighter jet as a French flag flies aboard the French nuclear-powered aircraft carrier Charles de Gaulle before its departure from the naval base of Toulon, France, November 18, 2015. France's Charles de Gaulle aircraft carrier will be deployed today to support operations against Islamic State in Syria and Iraq. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier

Reuters / Wednesday, November 18, 2015
French army soldiers secure the area around the nuclear-powered aircraft carrier Charles de Gaulle as it leaves the naval base of Toulon, France, November 18, 2015. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier

Reuters / Wednesday, November 18, 2015
Flight deck crew work on Rafale fighter jets aboard the French nuclear-powered aircraft carrier Charles de Gaulle before its departure from the naval base of Toulon, France, November 18, 2015. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier

Reuters / Wednesday, November 18, 2015
A French fighter jet is seen on the runway at an undisclosed location, in this picture released by the ECPAD November 17, 2015. REUTERS/S. Dupont/Armee de l'Air/ECPAD-French Defence Ministry/Handout via Reuters

Reuters / Tuesday, November 17, 2015
Rafale fighter jets and Super Etendard fighter jets are seen on the deck of the French nuclear-powered aircraft carrier Charles de Gaulle as it leaves the naval base of Toulon, France, November 18, 2015. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier

Reuters / Wednesday, November 18, 2015
French fighter planes prepare to take off from an unidentified location in this still image taken from handout video released on November 16, 2015. REUTERS/ECPAD via Reuters TV

Reuters / Monday, November 16, 2015
The French nuclear-powered aircraft carrier Charles de Gaulle is seen before its departure from the naval base of Toulon, France, November 18, 2015. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier

Reuters / Wednesday, November 18, 2015
French Navy crew members walk past Rafale fighter jets (R) aboard the French nuclear-powered aircraft carrier Charles de Gaulle before its departure from the naval base of Toulon, France, November 18, 2015. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier

Reuters / Wednesday, November 18, 2015
French fighter planes prepare to take off from an unidentified location in this still image taken from handout video released on November 16, 2015. REUTERS/ECPAD via Reuters TV

Reuters / Monday, November 16, 2015
French Navy crew members walk on the docks in front of the French nuclear-powered aircraft carrier Charles de Gaulle before its departure from the naval base of Toulon, France, November 18, 2015. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier

Reuters / Wednesday, November 18, 2015
French fighter plane prepares to take off from an unidentified location in this still image taken from handout video released on November 16, 2015. REUTERS/ECPAD via Reuters TV

Reuters / Monday, November 16, 2015
French Maritime Gendarmes secure the area around the nuclear-powered aircraft carrier Charles de Gaulle before its departure from the naval base of Toulon, France, November 18, 2015. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier

Reuters / Wednesday, November 18, 2015
Rafale fighter jets are seen on the deck of the French nuclear-powered aircraft carrier Charles de Gaulle as it leaves the naval base of Toulon, France, November 18, 2015. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier

Reuters / Wednesday, November 18, 2015
