France's boy bullfighters
Solal (L), 12, and Nino, 10, both toreador apprentices of the French Tauromachy Centre Bullfighting School, joke with a muleta, a small cloth attached to a short tapered stick and used by a matador, at Solal's house in Nimes, southern France...more
Solal (L), 12, and Nino, 10, both toreador apprentices of the French Tauromachy Centre Bullfighting School, joke with a muleta, a small cloth attached to a short tapered stick and used by a matador, at Solal's house in Nimes, southern France September 25, 2013. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier
Nino, a ten-year-old toreador apprentice of the French Tauromachy Centre, nicknamed El Nino, touches a practice bull at the bullring of Garons, near Nimes, September 25, 2013. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier
Nino, a ten-year-old toreador apprentice of the French Tauromachy Centre, nicknamed El Nino, touches a practice bull at the bullring of Garons, near Nimes, September 25, 2013. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier
Nino, a ten-year-old toreador apprentice of the French Tauromachy Centre, nicknamed El Nino, holds a sword as he prepares to strike a practice bull during a course at the bullring of Garons, near Nimes, September 25, 2013. REUTERS/Jean-Paul...more
Nino, a ten-year-old toreador apprentice of the French Tauromachy Centre, nicknamed El Nino, holds a sword as he prepares to strike a practice bull during a course at the bullring of Garons, near Nimes, September 25, 2013. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier
Young toreador apprentices of the French Tauromachy Centre practise a muleta pass at the bullring of Garons, near Nimes, September 25, 2013. A muleta is a small cloth attached to a short tapered stick used by a matador. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier more
Young toreador apprentices of the French Tauromachy Centre practise a muleta pass at the bullring of Garons, near Nimes, September 25, 2013. A muleta is a small cloth attached to a short tapered stick used by a matador. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier
Nino, a ten-year-old toreador apprentice of the French Tauromachy Centre (R), nicknamed El Nino, attends a course at the bullring of Garons, near Nimes, September 25, 2013. Since 1983, the French Tauromachy Centre in Nimes has trained some 1,000...more
Nino, a ten-year-old toreador apprentice of the French Tauromachy Centre (R), nicknamed El Nino, attends a course at the bullring of Garons, near Nimes, September 25, 2013. Since 1983, the French Tauromachy Centre in Nimes has trained some 1,000 youths in the art of bullfighting. Twenty of them have gone on to become professional matadors, facing fighting bulls in the arena. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier
Nino, a ten-year-old toreador apprentice of the French Tauromachy Centre, nicknamed El Nino, holds a sword as he prepares to strike a practice bull during a course at the bullring of Garons, near Nimes, September 25, 2013. REUTERS/Jean-Paul...more
Nino, a ten-year-old toreador apprentice of the French Tauromachy Centre, nicknamed El Nino, holds a sword as he prepares to strike a practice bull during a course at the bullring of Garons, near Nimes, September 25, 2013. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier
Solal, a twelve-year-old toreador apprentice of the French Tauromachy Centre, nicknamed Solalito, reads a bullfight news magazine at home in Nimes, October 27, 2013. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier
Solal, a twelve-year-old toreador apprentice of the French Tauromachy Centre, nicknamed Solalito, reads a bullfight news magazine at home in Nimes, October 27, 2013. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier
Solal, a twelve-year-old toreador apprentice, practises a muleta pass with a shirt on the street as he leaves his home before a beginner's bullfight (becerrada) in Nimes, October 5, 2013. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier
Solal, a twelve-year-old toreador apprentice, practises a muleta pass with a shirt on the street as he leaves his home before a beginner's bullfight (becerrada) in Nimes, October 5, 2013. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier
Solal, a twelve-year-old toreador apprentice, dresses before a beginner's bullfight (becerrada) at his home in Nimes, October 5, 2013. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier
Solal, a twelve-year-old toreador apprentice, dresses before a beginner's bullfight (becerrada) at his home in Nimes, October 5, 2013. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier
Solal, a twelve-year-old toreador apprentice (L), looks at calves arriving at the bullring of Bouillargues, near Nimes, October 5, 2013. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier
Solal, a twelve-year-old toreador apprentice (L), looks at calves arriving at the bullring of Bouillargues, near Nimes, October 5, 2013. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier
Solal's father Christian helps his son Solal, a twelve-year-old toreador apprentice, get dressed before a beginner's bullfight (becerrada) in Nimes October 5, 2013. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier
Solal's father Christian helps his son Solal, a twelve-year-old toreador apprentice, get dressed before a beginner's bullfight (becerrada) in Nimes October 5, 2013. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier
Solal (C), a twelve-year-old toreador apprentice of the Nimes bullfighting school, nicknamed Solalito, helps young toreadors get dressed before a beginner's bullfight (becerrada) at the bullring of Rodilhan, near Nimes, October 27, 2013. ...more
Solal (C), a twelve-year-old toreador apprentice of the Nimes bullfighting school, nicknamed Solalito, helps young toreadors get dressed before a beginner's bullfight (becerrada) at the bullring of Rodilhan, near Nimes, October 27, 2013. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier
Solal (L), 12, and Nino, 10, both toreador apprentices of the Nimes bullfighting school, look at a beginner's bullfight (becerrada) at the bullring of Bouillargues, near Nimes, October 5, 2013. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier
Solal (L), 12, and Nino, 10, both toreador apprentices of the Nimes bullfighting school, look at a beginner's bullfight (becerrada) at the bullring of Bouillargues, near Nimes, October 5, 2013. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier
Nino (L), a ten-year-old toreador apprentice of the Nimes bullfighting school, nicknamed El Nino, waits to enter before a beginner's bullfight (becerrada) at the bullring of Bouillargues, near Nimes, October 5, 2013. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier more
Nino (L), a ten-year-old toreador apprentice of the Nimes bullfighting school, nicknamed El Nino, waits to enter before a beginner's bullfight (becerrada) at the bullring of Bouillargues, near Nimes, October 5, 2013. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier
Muletas and swords are seen during a beginner's bullfight (becerrada) at the bullring of Bouillargues, near Nimes, October 5, 2013.REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier
Muletas and swords are seen during a beginner's bullfight (becerrada) at the bullring of Bouillargues, near Nimes, October 5, 2013.REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier
Nino, a ten-year-old toreador apprentice of the Nimes bullfighting school, nicknamed El Nino, performs a muleta pass during a beginner's bullfight (becerrada) at the bullring of Bouillargues, near Nimes, October 5, 2013. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier more
Nino, a ten-year-old toreador apprentice of the Nimes bullfighting school, nicknamed El Nino, performs a muleta pass during a beginner's bullfight (becerrada) at the bullring of Bouillargues, near Nimes, October 5, 2013. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier
Solal, a twelve-year-old toreador apprentice of the Nimes bullfighting school, nicknamed Solalito, performs a muleta pass during a beginner's bullfight (becerrada) at the bullring of Bouillargues, near Nimes, October 5, 2013. REUTERS/Jean-Paul...more
Solal, a twelve-year-old toreador apprentice of the Nimes bullfighting school, nicknamed Solalito, performs a muleta pass during a beginner's bullfight (becerrada) at the bullring of Bouillargues, near Nimes, October 5, 2013. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier
Solal, a twelve-year-old toreador apprentice of the Nimes bullfighting school, nicknamed Solalito, performs a muleta pass during a beginner's bullfight (becerrada) at the bullring of Bouillargues, near Nimes, October 5, 2013. REUTERS/Jean-Paul...more
Solal, a twelve-year-old toreador apprentice of the Nimes bullfighting school, nicknamed Solalito, performs a muleta pass during a beginner's bullfight (becerrada) at the bullring of Bouillargues, near Nimes, October 5, 2013. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier
Nino, a ten-year-old toreador apprentice of the Nimes bullfighting school, nicknamed El Nino, performs a muleta pass during a beginner's bullfight (becerrada) at the bullring of Bouillargues, near Nimes, October 5, 2013. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier more
Nino, a ten-year-old toreador apprentice of the Nimes bullfighting school, nicknamed El Nino, performs a muleta pass during a beginner's bullfight (becerrada) at the bullring of Bouillargues, near Nimes, October 5, 2013. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier
Solal (R), a twelve-year-old toreador apprentice of the Nimes bullfighting school, nicknamed Solalito, looks at young toreadors before a beginner's bullfight (becerrada) at the bullring of Rodilhan, near Nimes, October 27, 2013. REUTERS/Jean-Paul...more
Solal (R), a twelve-year-old toreador apprentice of the Nimes bullfighting school, nicknamed Solalito, looks at young toreadors before a beginner's bullfight (becerrada) at the bullring of Rodilhan, near Nimes, October 27, 2013. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier
Next Slideshows
Shooting at LAX
The scene at Los Angeles International airport following a shooting.
Transgender beauty pageant
Contestants, all of them born male, compete for Miss International Queen.
Halloween around the world
Halloween costumes and celebrations around the world.
Gay wedding in Oklahoma
A same-sex couple exchanges marriage vows in a state where gay marriage is banned by receiving a marriage license through the Cheyenne Arapaho Tribe, a...
MORE IN PICTURES
Flashback: Egypt's Arab Spring
A look back at the Egypt uprising that led to the overthrow of president Mubarak in 2011. Mubarak, the first leader to face trial after the Arab Spring protests that swept the region, was freed after six years in detention.
Highlights from Tokyo Fashion Week
Backstage and collection highlights from Tokyo.
Iraqi forces edge further into Mosul
Iraqi forces enter Mosul's Old City as Islamic State militants put up fierce resistance from the close-packed houses and narrow streets.
Mourning for London
The world grieves after a deadly attack near parliament in London.
Peru reels from rainy season floods
More than 80 people have been killed and 110,000 displaced in rain-related incidents in Peru since December, as the country waits for an end to an unusually brutal rainy season.
First 100 days of Trump
Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.
Northern Ireland buries Martin McGuinness
Thousands line the streets of Martin McGuinness' home town for the funeral of the Irish Republican Army commander who became a cornerstone of Northern Ireland's peace.