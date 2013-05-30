Edition:
United Kingdom
Pictures | Thu May 30, 2013 | 2:10pm BST

France's first gay wedding

<p>Vincent Aubin (L) and Bruno Boileau (R) arrive for their wedding ceremony at the city hall in Montpellier, May 29, 2013. The two men are the first same-sex couple to marry in France under a reform which has stoked some of the ugliest protests in the country in decades. The law, backed by most French and feted by gay and lesbians as it came into force this month, makes France the 14th country to allow same-sex marriage despite heated street protests by conservatives, Catholics and extreme-right groups. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier</p>

Vincent Aubin (L) and Bruno Boileau (R) arrive for their wedding ceremony at the city hall in Montpellier, May 29, 2013. The two men are the first same-sex couple to marry in France under a reform which has stoked some of the ugliest protests in the...more

Thursday, May 30, 2013

Vincent Aubin (L) and Bruno Boileau (R) arrive for their wedding ceremony at the city hall in Montpellier, May 29, 2013. The two men are the first same-sex couple to marry in France under a reform which has stoked some of the ugliest protests in the country in decades. The law, backed by most French and feted by gay and lesbians as it came into force this month, makes France the 14th country to allow same-sex marriage despite heated street protests by conservatives, Catholics and extreme-right groups. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier

Close
1 / 16
<p>Vincent Aubin (L) and Bruno Boileau (R) react as they hold hands at their wedding ceremony at the city hall in Montpellier, May 29, 2013. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier</p>

Vincent Aubin (L) and Bruno Boileau (R) react as they hold hands at their wedding ceremony at the city hall in Montpellier, May 29, 2013. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier

Thursday, May 30, 2013

Vincent Aubin (L) and Bruno Boileau (R) react as they hold hands at their wedding ceremony at the city hall in Montpellier, May 29, 2013. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier

Close
2 / 16
<p>Bruno Boileau (R) puts the ring on the finger of Vincent Autin as they are married at the town hall in Montpellier May 29, 2013. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier</p>

Bruno Boileau (R) puts the ring on the finger of Vincent Autin as they are married at the town hall in Montpellier May 29, 2013. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier

Thursday, May 30, 2013

Bruno Boileau (R) puts the ring on the finger of Vincent Autin as they are married at the town hall in Montpellier May 29, 2013. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier

Close
3 / 16
<p>Vincent Autin (L) and Bruno Boileau hold hands after getting married at the town hall in Montpellier May 29, 2013. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier</p>

Vincent Autin (L) and Bruno Boileau hold hands after getting married at the town hall in Montpellier May 29, 2013. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier

Thursday, May 30, 2013

Vincent Autin (L) and Bruno Boileau hold hands after getting married at the town hall in Montpellier May 29, 2013. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier

Close
4 / 16
<p>Vincent Autin (L) and Bruno Boileau kiss after getting married at the town hall in Montpellier May 29, 2013. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier</p>

Vincent Autin (L) and Bruno Boileau kiss after getting married at the town hall in Montpellier May 29, 2013. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier

Thursday, May 30, 2013

Vincent Autin (L) and Bruno Boileau kiss after getting married at the town hall in Montpellier May 29, 2013. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier

Close
5 / 16
<p>Vincent Autin (L) and Bruno Boileau sign the register as they are married at the town hall in Montpellier May 29, 2013. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier</p>

Vincent Autin (L) and Bruno Boileau sign the register as they are married at the town hall in Montpellier May 29, 2013. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier

Thursday, May 30, 2013

Vincent Autin (L) and Bruno Boileau sign the register as they are married at the town hall in Montpellier May 29, 2013. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier

Close
6 / 16
<p>Vincent Autin (R) and Bruno Boileau (3rdR) pose with Mayor Helene Mandroux (2ndR) as French Minister for Women's Rights and Government Spokesperson Najat Vallaud-Belkacem (L rear) looks on after their wedding at the city hall in Montpellier, May 29, 2013. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier</p>

Vincent Autin (R) and Bruno Boileau (3rdR) pose with Mayor Helene Mandroux (2ndR) as French Minister for Women's Rights and Government Spokesperson Najat Vallaud-Belkacem (L rear) looks on after their wedding at the city hall in Montpellier, May 29,...more

Thursday, May 30, 2013

Vincent Autin (R) and Bruno Boileau (3rdR) pose with Mayor Helene Mandroux (2ndR) as French Minister for Women's Rights and Government Spokesperson Najat Vallaud-Belkacem (L rear) looks on after their wedding at the city hall in Montpellier, May 29, 2013. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier

Close
7 / 16
<p>Vincent Autin (L) and Bruno Boileau hug family members after getting married at the town hall in Montpellier May 29, 2013. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier</p>

Vincent Autin (L) and Bruno Boileau hug family members after getting married at the town hall in Montpellier May 29, 2013. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier

Thursday, May 30, 2013

Vincent Autin (L) and Bruno Boileau hug family members after getting married at the town hall in Montpellier May 29, 2013. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier

Close
8 / 16
<p>Bruno Boileau (L) and Vincent Autin hold hands after getting married at the town hall in Montpellier May 29, 2013. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier</p>

Bruno Boileau (L) and Vincent Autin hold hands after getting married at the town hall in Montpellier May 29, 2013. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier

Thursday, May 30, 2013

Bruno Boileau (L) and Vincent Autin hold hands after getting married at the town hall in Montpellier May 29, 2013. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier

Close
9 / 16
<p>Vincent Autin (L) and Bruno Boileau speak to journalists after getting married at the town hall in Montpellier May 29, 2013. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier</p>

Vincent Autin (L) and Bruno Boileau speak to journalists after getting married at the town hall in Montpellier May 29, 2013. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier

Thursday, May 30, 2013

Vincent Autin (L) and Bruno Boileau speak to journalists after getting married at the town hall in Montpellier May 29, 2013. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier

Close
10 / 16
<p>Vincent Aubin (R) and Bruno Boileau (L) react on the terrace after their wedding ceremony at the city hall in Montpellier, May 29, 2013. REUTERS/Philippe Laurenson</p>

Vincent Aubin (R) and Bruno Boileau (L) react on the terrace after their wedding ceremony at the city hall in Montpellier, May 29, 2013. REUTERS/Philippe Laurenson

Thursday, May 30, 2013

Vincent Aubin (R) and Bruno Boileau (L) react on the terrace after their wedding ceremony at the city hall in Montpellier, May 29, 2013. REUTERS/Philippe Laurenson

Close
11 / 16
<p>Vincent Autin (L) and Bruno Boileau (R) wave from the terrace of the city hall after their wedding in Montpellier, May 29, 2013. REUTERS/Philippe Laurenson</p>

Vincent Autin (L) and Bruno Boileau (R) wave from the terrace of the city hall after their wedding in Montpellier, May 29, 2013. REUTERS/Philippe Laurenson

Thursday, May 30, 2013

Vincent Autin (L) and Bruno Boileau (R) wave from the terrace of the city hall after their wedding in Montpellier, May 29, 2013. REUTERS/Philippe Laurenson

Close
12 / 16
<p>Vincent Autin (L) and Bruno Boileau (R) kiss on the terrace of the city hall after they were married in Montpellier, May 29, 2013. REUTERS/Philippe Laurenson</p>

Vincent Autin (L) and Bruno Boileau (R) kiss on the terrace of the city hall after they were married in Montpellier, May 29, 2013. REUTERS/Philippe Laurenson

Thursday, May 30, 2013

Vincent Autin (L) and Bruno Boileau (R) kiss on the terrace of the city hall after they were married in Montpellier, May 29, 2013. REUTERS/Philippe Laurenson

Close
13 / 16
<p>Vincent Autin (L) and Bruno Boileau (R) react from the terrace of the city hall after they were married in Montpellier, May 29, 2013. REUTERS/Philippe Laurenson</p>

Vincent Autin (L) and Bruno Boileau (R) react from the terrace of the city hall after they were married in Montpellier, May 29, 2013. REUTERS/Philippe Laurenson

Thursday, May 30, 2013

Vincent Autin (L) and Bruno Boileau (R) react from the terrace of the city hall after they were married in Montpellier, May 29, 2013. REUTERS/Philippe Laurenson

Close
14 / 16
<p>Vincent Autin (L) and Bruno Boileau react on the balcony in front of the crowd after their marriage at the city hall in Montpellier May 29, 2013. REUTERS/Jerard Julien/Pool</p>

Vincent Autin (L) and Bruno Boileau react on the balcony in front of the crowd after their marriage at the city hall in Montpellier May 29, 2013. REUTERS/Jerard Julien/Pool

Thursday, May 30, 2013

Vincent Autin (L) and Bruno Boileau react on the balcony in front of the crowd after their marriage at the city hall in Montpellier May 29, 2013. REUTERS/Jerard Julien/Pool

Close
15 / 16
<p>Vincent Autin (R) and Bruno Boileau kiss on the balcony in front of the crowd after their marriage at the city hall in Montpellier May 29, 2013. REUTERS/Jerard Julien/Pool</p>

Vincent Autin (R) and Bruno Boileau kiss on the balcony in front of the crowd after their marriage at the city hall in Montpellier May 29, 2013. REUTERS/Jerard Julien/Pool

Thursday, May 30, 2013

Vincent Autin (R) and Bruno Boileau kiss on the balcony in front of the crowd after their marriage at the city hall in Montpellier May 29, 2013. REUTERS/Jerard Julien/Pool

Close
16 / 16
View Again
View Next
Manhattanhenge

Manhattanhenge

Next Slideshows

Manhattanhenge

Manhattanhenge

"Manhattanhenge" occurs when the setting sun aligns itself with the east-west grid of streets in Manhattan, allowing the sun to shine down all streets at the...

30 May 2013
Fleeing Syria

Fleeing Syria

Escaping the violence in Syria.

10 Sep 2013
U.N. peacekeepers

U.N. peacekeepers

International Day of United Nations Peacekeepers marks the role they play in keeping the peace worldwide.

29 May 2013
Golan Heights cowboys

Golan Heights cowboys

Cowboys work on a ranch just outside a collective farming community some two kilometers south of the ceasefire line between Israel and Syria on the Golan...

29 May 2013

MORE IN PICTURES

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Floods, landslides spread havoc in Peru

Floods, landslides spread havoc in Peru

Severe droughts give way to some of the country's most devastating downpours in decades.

Scenes from SXSW

Scenes from SXSW

Behind the scenes in Austin at the South by Southwest Festival.

First 100 days of Trump

First 100 days of Trump

Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Damage to the Great Barrier Reef

Damage to the Great Barrier Reef

Scientists say parts of Australia's Great Barrier Reef will never recover from the impact of unseasonably warm waters as more of the World Heritage Site comes under renewed threat from a recent spike in sea temperatures.

Exodus from Mosul

Exodus from Mosul

Refugees trudge through muddy streets and wrecked houses as Iraqi forces besiege Islamic State militants around Mosul's Old City, edging closer to the historic mosque from where the group's leader declared a caliphate nearly three years ago.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Dutch PM fends off far right challenge

Dutch PM fends off far right challenge

Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte beats Geert Wilders in the first of a series of European elections this year in which populist insurgent parties are hoping to rock the establishment.

Newer Slideshows Older Slideshows

Trending Collections

Pictures