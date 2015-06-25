France's vanishing beaches

An aerial view shows sea walls on the beach that protect sand dunes from erosion along the Atlantic Ocean coast in Anglet, southwestern France, June 20, 2015. Erosion from recent winter storms, with huge waves and unusual high tides, have threatened...more

An aerial view shows sea walls on the beach that protect sand dunes from erosion along the Atlantic Ocean coast in Anglet, southwestern France, June 20, 2015. Erosion from recent winter storms, with huge waves and unusual high tides, have threatened buildings and private homes on the coast, with a reduction of the beachfront by 10 meters in certain areas, the Aquitaine Coast Observatory said. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau

