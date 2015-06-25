France's vanishing beaches
The Hourtin beach is protected with sand walls to prevent erosion of the Atlantic coast, Southwestern France, June 18, 2015. France's Atlantic Ocean coastline, with its picturesque beaches, sandy between the Gironde estuary and the Adour River, and...more
An aerial view shows sea walls on the beach that protect sand dunes from erosion along the Atlantic Ocean coast in Anglet, southwestern France, June 20, 2015. Erosion from recent winter storms, with huge waves and unusual high tides, have threatened...more
A view shows the Biarritz beach, sand dune, and the promenade near the Casino during a winter storm on the Atlantic coast, southwestern France, February 22, 2015. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau
A view shows a damaged sand dune due to the erosion on the Atlantic Ocean coastline in Montalivet, southwestern France, February 19, 2015. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau
A man runs from waves which break on a beach front at high tide in Biarritz, southwestern France, February 22, 2015. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau
A view shows clouds from a weather front above the sea along the Atlantic Ocean coast in Royan, southwestern France, February 18, 2015. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau
An aerial view shows a sea wall on the beach that protects sand dunes from erosion along the Atlantic Ocean coast in Anglet, southwestern France, June 20, 2015. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau
A man walks on the beach near sea walls installed in front of damaged sand dunes from erosion along the Atlantic Ocean coast in Soulac, southwestern France, February 19, 2015. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau
A view shows a damaged sand dune from erosion of the Atlantic Ocean coastline in Montalivet, southwestern France, February 19, 2015. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau
A view shows sea walls on the beach in front of damaged sand dunes due to the erosion along the Atlantic Ocean coast in Soulac, southwestern France, February 19, 2015. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau
Backhoes remove sand to create a dune to protect the Atlantic coast against erosion during a winter storm, near the Casino on the beach in Biarritz, southwestern France, February 22, 2015. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau
An aerial view shows the block of flats called "Le Signal", which was closed after heavy erosion caused by storms last winter on the Atlantic Ocean coast, in Soulac, southwestern France, June 18, 2015. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau
An aerial view shows sea walls on the beach that protect sand dunes from erosion along the Atlantic Ocean coast in Anglet, southwestern France, June 20, 2015. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau
A view shows a damaged sand dune from the erosion of the Atlantic Ocean coastline in Montalivet, southwestern France, February 19, 2015. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau
People walk on the beach in front of a damaged house where the sand dune along the Atlantic Ocean coast line has been eroded in Soulac, southwestern France, February 19, 2015. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau
A view shows sea walls on the beach in front of damaged sand dunes from erosion along the Atlantic Ocean coast in Soulac, southwestern France, February 19, 2015. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau
A view shows sea walls on the beach front to protect damaged sand dunes due to the erosion along the Atlantic Ocean coast in Soulac, southwestern France, February 19, 2015. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau
A backhoe removes sand to create a dune to protect the Atlantic coast against erosion during a winter storm, near the Casino on the beach in Biarritz, southwestern France, February 22, 2015. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau
Next Slideshows
Flashback: Marikana massacre
A South African commission said police officers involved in the fatal shooting of 34 miners in 2012 should be criminally investigated.
Mount Sinabung erupts
More than 10,000 villagers around the volcano's slopes have left their homes and moved to refugee camps.
Anti-Uber protest stops France
French taxi drivers block major transport hubs in angry protests against Uber.
Obamacare in action
The Supreme Court upholds the nationwide availability of tax subsidies crucial to the implementation of Obama's signature healthcare law.
MORE IN PICTURES
'Mother of all marches' in Venezuela
Venezuela's opposition begins the "mother of all marches" in the culmination of two weeks of violent demonstrations against President Nicolas Maduro.
Iraqi violinist returns to play Mosul after ISIS
Amid the bombed-out ruins of an ancient site revered by both Muslims and Christians in Mosul, Iraqi violinist Ameen Mukdad held a small concert in the city he was forced to flee by Islamic State militants.
Spring swimming in London's Hyde Park
Swimmers take a dip in the still-chilly Serpentine Lake in London's Hyde Park.
USS Carl Vinson's tour of Asia
The USS Carl Vinson aircraft carrier strike group was supposed to be headed toward North Korea in a show of force, but was actually completing training exercises in Australia.
Dior goes to Tokyo
Models present creations for Christian Dior's Haute Couture Spring-Summer 2017 live show to celebrate Dior's new flagship store at Tokyo's Ginza Six mall.
Julia Roberts: People's most beautiful woman
Julia Roberts was named the world's most beautiful woman by People magazine for a record 5th time, but the actress said she thought her best years were yet to come.
Riding the subway in North Korea
Scenes from the underground in Pyongyang.
Editors Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
Iceberg Alley
The first icebergs of the season pass "Iceberg Alley" on the coast of Newfoundland, Canada.