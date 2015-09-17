Frankfurt Auto Show
The Mercedes-Benz Concept IAA car is presented during the media day at the Frankfurt Motor Show (IAA) in Frankfurt, Germany, September 15, 2015. REUTERS/Ralph Orlowski
German Chancellor Angela Merkel reacts as she sits with German autoparts manufacturer ZF Friedrichshafen CEO Stefan Sommer inside a car as she makes an opening tour of the Frankfurt Motor Show (IAA) in Frankfurt, September 17, 2015. REUTERS/Ralph...more
A model walks next to a BMW 750Li xDrive during the media day at the Frankfurt Motor Show (IAA) in Frankfurt, Germany September 16, 2015. REUTERS/Ralph Orlowski
German Chancellor Angela Merkel, Porsche CEO Matthias Mueller and Hesse's state Premier Volker Bouffier (RtoL) look at the Porsche Mission e Electric Concept car as she makes an opening tour of the Frankfurt Motor Show (IAA) in Frankfurt, Germany...more
A Jaguar C-X75 stunt vehicle from the James Bond film 'Spectre' is pictured during the media day at the Frankfurt Motor Show (IAA) in Frankfurt, Germany September 16, 2015. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
An Infiniti Q30 is pictured during the media day at the Frankfurt Motor Show (IAA) in Frankfurt, Germany, September 15, 2015. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
A visitor makes a selfie in front of a Ferrari car during the media day at the Frankfurt Motor Show (IAA) in Frankfurt, Germany, September 15, 2015. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
The new Peugeot Fractal Concept is presented during the media day at the Frankfurt Motor Show (IAA) in Frankfurt, Germany September 15, 2015. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
The Thunder Power electric car from Taiwan is presented during the media day at the Frankfurt Motor Show (IAA) in Frankfurt, Germany, September 15, 2015. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Daimler CEO Dieter Zetsche poses to media with the Mercedes-Benz S 500 cabrio car during the media day at the Frankfurt Motor Show (IAA) in Frankfurt, Germany, September 15, 2015. REUTERS/Ralph Orlowski
The Tesla Model S is presented during the media day at the Frankfurt Motor Show (IAA) in Frankfurt, Germany September 15, 2015. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
The Hyundai N50 is presented during the media day at the Frankfurt Motor Show (IAA) in Frankfurt, Germany September 15, 2015. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
A Citroen Aircross concept car is pictured during the media day at the Frankfurt Motor Show (IAA) in Frankfurt, Germany, September 15, 2015. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
BMW CEO Harald Krueger collapses at a presentation during the media day at the Frankfurt Motor Show (IAA) in Frankfurt, Germany, September 15, 2015. German luxury carmaker BMW's new chief executive, Krueger, fainted on stage at the Frankfurt auto...more
Daimler CEO Dieter Zetsche presents the Mercedes-Benz Concept IAA car during the media day at the Frankfurt Motor Show (IAA) in Frankfurt, Germany, September 15, 2015. REUTERS/Ralph Orlowski
An employee cleans the Mercedes-Benz AMG Vision Gran Turismo car during the media day at the Frankfurt Motor Show (IAA) in Frankfurt, Germany, September 14, 2015. REUTERS/Ralph Orlowski
The front of a Mercedes-Benz F 015 Luxury in Motion concept car is pictured at the booth of Mercedes-Benz during the media day at the Frankfurt Motor Show (IAA) in Frankfurt, Germany, September 14, 2015. REUTERS/Ralph Orlowski
Bugatti Vision concept car is presented during the Volkswagen group night ahead of the Frankfurt Motor Show (IAA) in Frankfurt, Germany, September 14, 2015. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
The new Porsche 911 Carrera S (L) and concept car Mission E are presented during the Volkswagen group night ahead of the Frankfurt Motor Show (IAA) in Frankfurt, Germany, September 14, 2015. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
SEAT Leon Cross Sport is presented during the Volkswagen group night ahead of the Frankfurt Motor Show (IAA) in Frankfurt, Germany, September 14, 2015. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
New Porsche 911 Carrera S car is presented during the Volkswagen group night ahead of the Frankfurt Motor Show (IAA) in Frankfurt, Germany, September 14, 2015. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Visitors stand around cars during the Volkswagen group night ahead of the Frankfurt Motor Show (IAA) in Frankfurt, Germany, September 14, 2015. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Volkswagen Tiguan R-Line car is presented during the Volkswagen group night ahead of the Frankfurt Motor Show (IAA) in Frankfurt, Germany, September 14, 2015. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
A visitor takes a picture of the logo on the Lamborghini Huracan LP 610-4 Spyder during the Volkswagen group night ahead of the Frankfurt Motor Show (IAA) in Frankfurt, Germany, September 14, 2015. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
The new electric Porsche Mission E concept car is presented during the Volkswagen group night ahead of the Frankfurt Motor Show (IAA) in Frankfurt, Germany, September 14, 2015. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
SEAT Leon Cross Sport is presented during the Volkswagen group night ahead of the Frankfurt Motor Show (IAA) in Frankfurt, Germany, September 14, 2015. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Porsche CEO Matthias Mueller leaves the new electric Porsche Mission E concept car onstage during the Volkswagen group night ahead of the Frankfurt Motor Show (IAA) in Frankfurt, Germany, September 14, 2015. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Visitors walk around Bentley Bentayga during the Volkswagen group night ahead of the Frankfurt Motor Show (IAA) in Frankfurt, Germany, September 14, 2015. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Lamborghini CEO Stephan Winkelmann stands next to the Lamborghini Huracan LP 610-4 Spyder during the Volkswagen group night ahead of the Frankfurt Motor Show (IAA) in Frankfurt, Germany, September 14, 2015. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Bentley Bentayga car is presented during the Volkswagen group night ahead of the Frankfurt Motor Show (IAA) in Frankfurt, Germany, September 14, 2015. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
The new Audi e-tron Quattro has its world premiere during the Volkswagen group night ahead of the Frankfurt Motor Show (IAA) in Frankfurt, Germany, September 14, 2015. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Volkswagen Tiguan car is presented during the Volkswagen group night ahead of the Frankfurt Motor Show (IAA) in Frankfurt, Germany, September 14, 2015. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
New Porsche 911 Carrera S cars are presented during the Volkswagen group night ahead of the Frankfurt Motor Show (IAA) in Frankfurt, Germany, September 14, 2015. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
